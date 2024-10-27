Just a few short weeks ago, the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced each other in what turned into one of the most exciting games of the first half of the NFL season. Although an interception by Lavonte David returned to the Falcons' 28 yard line with just 1:52 to play should have secured a Bucs win, miscues that prevented Tampa Bay from icing the game combined with Atlanta's remarkable final-minute drive that resulted in a field goal to force overtime. In the extra session, KhaDarel Hodge's 45-yard touchdown that gave the Falcons an improbable 36-30 win that saw quarterback Kirk Cousins throw for a career-high 509 yards.

The Buccaneers have had a few weeks to sit, stew and plan for the rematch and their redemption. As if you needed to have more of an incentive riding on this game, with both clubs at 4-3, control of the NFC South at stake as both teams are looking to distance themselves from the 2-5 New Orleans Saints and 1-6 Carolina Panthers.

While the Falcons' victory looked like a massive spark in their season, Atlanta was humbled a week ago when it lost 34-14 at home to the Seattle Seahawks. And although the Buccaneers continue to boast one of the best offenses in the NFL, their 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens proved costly as they lost wide receivers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (season-ending ankle) to injuries, leaving them without two key components in the arsenal.

Bucs vs. Falcons spread, odds

Atlanta is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Tampa Bay, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 46 points.

Bucs vs. Falcons recent series history

While Atlanta's Week 5 win over Tampa Bay was a great win, the Bucs have had the upper hand in this rivalry as of late as they have won six of the last 10 contests in the series.