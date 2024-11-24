For the longest time, this part on the NFL calendar would always mark a point that would determine whether the Detroit Lions' season would amount to anything. Now, it's not a matter of whether the 2024 Lions will amount to something -- it's about exactly how far they'll go.

At 9-1 and on top of one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, the Lions are driving toward the NFC North title and stand ready to take on all challengers for their second consecutive division crown, especially after a dominant 52-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. But in order to do that, these next two games -- Week 12's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts and then Detroit's annual Thanksgiving Day game -- will prove pivotal. This is the case because the Lions may very well be catching the Colts at the wrong time.

After second year quarterback Anthony Richardson was benched for several weeks, Richardson made his return a week ago against the New York Jets and proceeded to lead the Colts to a 28-27 comeback win, scoring the winning touchdown with 46 seconds left to play and renewing hopes that he can be Indianapolis' quarterback of the future while possibly also trying to find a way to lead his 5-6 squad into playoff contention. Defending his home turf against the mighty Lions would go a long way towards doing just that.

Where to watch Colts vs. Lions



When: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Colts vs. Lions spread, odds

Detroit is a big 7.5-point favorite against Indianapolis, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 50.5 points.

Colts vs. Lions recent series history

Indianapolis and Detroit split their last two meetings, but historically these teams like to put points on the board as these contests have averaged 68 points.