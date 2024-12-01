Coming off of a loss to the San Francisco 49ers that dropped them to .500, the Seattle Seahawks entered an NFC West showdown with the Arizona Cardinals last week needing to not only earn a win but also prove a point with first place in the division on the line. They did both: After a dominant defensive performance and a 16-6 victory, the Seahawks were able to improve to 6-5 and take the upper hand in the battle for their division in the first of two battles with Arizona over a three-week stretch.

Those two games against the Cardinals are interrupted by a trip to The Big Apple to play the New York Jets, a team and franchise that is reeling coming off a bye week to interrupt what has been a tumultuous 3-8 season. With coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas already gone after midseason firings, quarterback Aaron Rodgers could soon follow them out the door as observers begin to wonder if he will continue to play for the Jets in 2025 -- if he even plays at all.

Rodgers will turn 41 next Monday, and the hope in New York is that the early birthday present of a victory can salvage both his and the Jets' respectability. But they've got plenty of old faces on the other sideline to stare down in trying to do so, whether it's former Jets quarterback Geno Smith under center for Seattle or former first-round pick Leonard Williams, who is coming off one of the most dominant performances of his career against Arizona a week ago.

Where to watch Jets vs. Seahawks



When: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Jets vs. Seahawks spread, odds

Seattle is a 2-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 41.5 points.

Jets vs. Seahawks recent series history

Seattle has won all three games they've played against New York over the last decade and the last five meetings overall. The Jets have not beaten the Seahawks since 2004 when Chad Pennington, Curtis Martin and Santana Moss led New York to a 37-14 win .