One week ago, the Arizona Cardinals kept their season afloat by pulling off one of the biggest stunners of the early NFL season, rallying back from a 23-10 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to pull off a 24-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers and put themselves back in the NFC West picture at 2-3. For Arizona, it was an important win not only in the context of the NFC West -- where they are now 2-0 this season -- but also in terms of building their program and finding their footing in their second year under coach Jonathan Gannon. And while there's still work to be done and adversity to fight through, the Cardinals have begun to show that they're capable of competing with anyone.

Likewise, the Green Bay Packers have shown that they can compete with anyone in spite of the adversity that the season has presented them with so far. After missing two games due to an MCL sprain suffered at the end of Week 1, Packers quarterback Jordan Love has returned to the field and also to the win column after Week 5, as his two second half touchdowns to Tucker Kraft helped lift the Pack over the Los Angeles Rams 24-19. Despite Love's injury, Green Bay has persevered to improve to 3-2, keeping pace with all NFC North teams.

In order to carry their respective momentum forward, the Cardinals and Packers now meet at Lambeau Field in Week 6, a place where the Cardinals will have to resist the Lambeau mystique in order to knock off a tough Green Bay team. Doing that is perfectly possible: The Packers are 1-1 at home so far this year, with their most recent home game in Week 4 ending in a 31-29 loss to the undefeated Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 49.5 points.

Packers vs. Cardinals recent series history

Arizona has had Green Bay's number over the past several times they've met, as the Cardinals have won three out of their last four matchups. The Cardinals beat the Packers in overtime of their 2015 NFC Divisional Round game, and Arizona's victory over Green Bay late in the 2018 season led to the firing of longtime Packers coach Mike McCarthy.