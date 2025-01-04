Whether the 2024 Seattle Seahawks have had a successful season is all a matter of perspective: With nine wins already and the opportunity for 10 wins in front of them, the Seahawks have had a winning season and will be remembered among the many quality teams that the franchise had fielded over the years. What they won't be, however, is a team that had an opportunity to win a Super Bowl: With the Washington Commanders clinching a wild card spot and clinching the NFC West for the Los Angeles Rams a week ago, the Seahawks were eliminated from playoff contention and will not have the opportunity to go to the postseason despite their success.

In a highly competitive NFC that sent three teams from the North and two teams from the East to the playoffs, there ended up being no room for error in the other two divisions. But they didn't lose an opportunity to earn a playoff spot so much as the Rams won the right to be division champs: After starting the season 1-4 and sitting at 5-6 by the end of November, Rams coach Sean McVay rallied his team to five consecutive wins in the month of December to win the West in yet another reminder of his coaching prowess.

With the opportunity to win their second Super Bowl in the last four years now at hand, the Rams will be resting starters this week as they work towards that larger goal, giving quarterback Matthew Stafford a rest in favor of backup Jimmy Garoppolo -- a familiar foe from his time in the division with the San Francisco 49ers, and one final opponent for the Seahawks to try and best this season.

Rams vs. Seahawks spread, odds

Seattle is a 6.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 38.5 points.

Rams vs. Seahawks recent series history

Los Angeles has won seven out of its last 10 games against Seattle, including a 26-20 victory in Week 9. This rivalry has seen multiple winning streaks since 2021, with the Rams winning three in a row on two separate occasions while the Seahawks won two in a row as part of a season sweep of Los Angeles in the 2022 season.