Among the desirable qualities of a professional football team, consistency has eluded the Los Angeles Rams throughout the 2024 season. After getting off to a 1-4 start, the Rams were able to piece together a three-game winning streak to improve to 4-4, only to now have stumbled to 5-6 thanks to two losses in their last three games -- including a 37-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, in which their run defense was embarrassed to the tune of 255 yards by Saquon Barkley. While all that the Rams want is still out in front of them in a tight NFC West, they have little margin for error while also offering little in terms of what to expect from week to week.

The New Orleans Saints, meanwhile, have offered their last several opponents something rather unexpected: After the firing of Dennis Allen, interim coach Darren Rizzi has compelled his team to continue fighting, and they have responded with two straight victories over the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns entering their Week 12 bye. Coming out of the bye, the Saints are 4-7 and still have a shot at a winning season -- and they can create even more believers with another win under Rizzi.

Those will be the stakes at the Superdome this weekend as the Rams try to remain in the hunt for the NFC West while the Saints continue trending towards becoming the NFL's ultimate spoiler. And this game will also continue what has become one of the NFL's more unlikely rivalries, as there has existed a bitterness between these two teams ever since their fateful meeting in the 2018 NFC Championship that sent the Rams to a Super Bowl and left the Saints feeling cheated out of one.

Where to watch Saints vs. Rams

When: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

TV: FOX

Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Saints vs. Rams spread, odds

Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 49.5 points.

Saints vs. Rams recent series history

Los Angeles has won four of its last seven games against New Orleans, which includes the infamous 2018 NFC Championship that's remembered for a late-game pass interference no-call that helped set up an eventual Rams victory in overtime.