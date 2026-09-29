The Eagles' 27-7 loss to the Bears wasn't just an upset defeat. It was an embarrassment on the national stage. A team facing a third-string quarterback got outclassed in every single aspect: coaching, execution, preparation, offense, defense, poise, discipline, decision-making and quite literally anything and everything else that goes into a football game.

Among the questions to ask: Why were the Eagles so bad? Why is the offense seemingly stuck in the mud? Why did the defense get carved up by Case Keenum? Why did it take so long for the team to show signs of life in both halves? Why was Jalen Hurts so bad, and why did Saquon Barkley go invisible? Why did the team commit 10 penalties?

It's important to recognize this is one game of 17. The Eagles entered 2-0, and while it hadn't been pretty in either of the first two weeks, wins are wins. The sky isn't falling in Philadelphia. Well, let me revise that: The sky shouldn't be falling in Philadelphia, but those fans have zero patience even when the team is winning. When they're losing? It turns quickly.

So who deserves the most blame for such a poor showing? Let's share the worst pie in the world: the blame pie.

Nick Sirianni: 30% of the blame

Give Sirianni at least a little credit after the game: He didn't hide.

"It was a true team loss," he said. "And when it's a true team loss, I have to look at myself first. We weren't ready to coach. We weren't ready to play. And that ultimately starts and ends with me. Again, it's my responsibility. Every product, everything that's on that field is my responsibility. I didn't do a good enough job."

He's right. He failed the team on many occasions. When Hurts had to go to the medical tent, Sirianni absolutely lost his mind. He directed his anger in many directions, including at a Bears player. He expressed remorse for that after the game.

By the way, Eagles fans might be upset with Hurts having to leave in a crucial moment and Andy Dalton coming in and throwing an interception. But even Sirianni admitted that's just doctors doing their job. No external forces made the Eagles get stuffed near the goal line or made Dalton make a horrible throw.

Perhaps the best thing a coach can be — more than an X's and O's genius, a great motivator, a great decision maker or a great in-game adjuster — is a leader. Someone who is calm in the face of adversity. Sirianni failed there.

He also failed on two fourth-down decisions, punting on a fourth-and-1 near midfield but going for a fourth-and-5 just a few yards further up the field on the next drive. Again, Sirianni regretted it after the game.

Sirianni's team was undisciplined, too, racking up 10 penalties. That's at least somewhat his fault. They sleepwalked to start both halves. And finally, as a non-play-calling, CEO-type head coach, Sirianni bears responsibility for making the right hires at coordinator. Right now, Sean Mannion and Hurts are not meshing at all. Speaking of that duo ...

Jalen Hurts: 25% of the blame

I went back and watched all 30 of Hurts' dropbacks, and there were several frustrating moments. The biggest issue here, fundamentally, is that Hurts isn't a super anticipatory thrower, especially over the middle of the field. There were multiple opportunities to attack this area, including once when both DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon beat their cornerbacks off the line. The play gets disrupted somewhat when Barkley gets run over in protection, but Hurts actually avoided the initial pressure. He went into play extension/scramble mode immediately thereafter, though. If he had hung onto this passing concept for just a hair longer, the Eagles might have had a big play.

Early in the game, Hurts was pretty clean — a blitzer broke through, but not until after Hurts had thrown the ball — and he left a dump-off for Barkley about 5 yards short. This also could have been a big gainer, and Barkley knew it.

Hurts was 4-for-10 for 23 yards when pressured. That's not good.

The Mannion-Hurts duo's weaknesses are clear. Mannion came from Green Bay, where Jordan Love is one of the most anticipatory throwers in the NFL. He's not afraid to take these deep, middle-field shots before they're technically open. Hurts isn't there yet.

Sean Mannion: 15% of the blame

As I said above, Hurts missed some opportunities. But Mannion didn't do a great job of helping him out, either. On Hurts' second pass, for example, he does one half of the play right: A screen for Barkley is available if Hurts can access it. The problem? He has backup tight end E.J. Jenkins coming all the way across the formation and trying to block Montez Sweat, which is never going to happen.

Hurts gets sped up. One could put a little bit of blame on Hurts here — if he maneuvers to his left and throws to Barkley, a big play is available. But Hurts has always been a quarterback who can get antsy when pressured. He throws the ball nowhere near Barkley and gets called for grounding. It's a bad play by Hurts and an iffy play design by Mannion.

The Eagles' short passing game really was a mess, and it has been all season. Hurts is 12-for-21 for 6 yards — 6 YARDS!!! — on throws behind the line of scrimmage this year. That's 0.3 yards per attempt, by far the worst in the NFL.

Mannion deserves more blame for Barkley disappearing in the second half after 11 carries for 73 yards (6.6 per pop) in the first half. Yes, the Eagles were down, but not so far down that Barkley manages just four carries for 9 yards in the second half.

Oh yeah, and there were five offensive penalties, including three pre-snap. Gross. Right now, the Eagles are 27th in offensive success rate.

Mannion has lots of hard questions and few easy answers.

Offensive line: 15% of the blame

And here's where it all comes together. The offensive line is a mess. After Landon Dickerson landed on IR, the Eagles moved Cam Jurgens from center to Dickerson's left guard spot. The results have been bad.

Here are the two plays that can best describe what the Eagles' offense is dealing with right now: a combination of quarterback, play-caller, and offensive line issues. The fact that they're both plays involving the same defender and the same offensive lineman makes it all the more alarming.

In the first, T.J. Edwards (53) blitzes and then drops, and Jurgens isn't quick enough to get back to Booker (94). Edwards nearly ends up with a pick; Hurts gets hit by a free runner. I didn't love the play call here with both receivers on the right side basically not involved.

In the second, Hurts changes the play. Jurgens gets blown back by Booker, and Hurts is locked on Smith the entire time, completely ignoring an open Lemon at the bottom of the screen. Edwards gets his pick.

On both plays, Jurgens gets beat. He allowed five hurries on the night. Lane Johnson allowed two, and Tyler Steen allowed one. Steen also had a brutal, unnecessary holding call that wiped out a 19-yard Barkley run. Johnson had a holding call on the play where Hurts got hit late, offsetting what would have been a personal foul on Chicago.

Johnson finished tied 24th in PFF's tackle ratings in pass protection this week; Jordan Mailata was 27th. That's below their high standard. Jurgens finished 71st out of 76 guards in pass pro rankings this week. Changes should be coming.

Defense: 15% of the blame

This may seem low, but really, the defense wasn't nearly as bad as it's been made out to be. It stopped the run. It allowed zero points when a Tank Bigsby fumble set the Bears up at the Chicago 15-yard line. Yes, the Bears finished with 27 points, but they went just 2-for-5 in the red zone. This defensive effort was good enough to win this game, or at least keep it close. We cannot say the same about the offense.

Still, zero sacks and zero turnovers against Keenum is ghastly. Keenum was 11-for-12 for 128 yards on play action. He was 10-for-11 for 136 yards and a touchdown against the blitz. Vic Fangio seemed intent on stopping the run after Chicago rolled up 281 yards on the ground against Philadelphia last year, and the Eagles did a good job of that. Unfortunately, they failed elsewhere. There were a couple of opportunities that weren't converted.

But most disappointing, the Eagles handed the Bears four first downs via penalty. Three of the four were on third or fourth down. That's a lack of discipline, which simply shouldn't happen.

I suppose I could have the defense shoulder more blame here, but it got absolutely no help from its offense. Ben Johnson outcoached Fangio, leaning into a quick-passing, play-action passing offense when Fangio was so intent on stopping the run.

I believe the defense (currently ninth in success rate) can bounce back relatively quickly. I can't say the same about the offense.