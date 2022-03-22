Justin Bieber is a man of many talents, and apparently those talents include designing jerseys for the National Hockey League. Bieber and Drew House partnered with the Toronto Maple Leafs to create reversible jerseys that the team will wear on Wednesday.

These are the first reversible jerseys in North American professional sports.

"My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater," Bieber said. "I'm grateful to the Leafs for the chance to team up again to create something so authentic for the team and its fans."

The team has done Next Gen nights since 2017 "to celebrate young fans and unite people of all ages through hockey."

"Designed in partnership with adidas and the National Hockey League (NHL), the first reversible sweater ever in North American professional sports,... showcases the classic primary crest with a shibori-inspired print and the Toronto skyline subtly woven into the bands on the arms of the sweater and the uniform's socks," the team said. "Off the ice, fans may choose to flip the sweater to feature a drew house inspired version with gold trim underneath, and elements of the drew house motif inside the classic Maple Leaf logo, to create a uniform that has never been seen in sport."

Here's a look at the Maple Leafs jerseys, which have "Honor. Pride. Courage" in yellow on the collar, to represent the team's motto:

In honor of the collab, members of the team shared their favorite Bieber jam.

Bieber was born in London, Canada, which is about two hours from Toronto. Since becoming a pop star at an early age, Bieber is frequently seen at sporting events in Canada.

This partnership takes his fandom to the next level.