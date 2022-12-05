"Top Gun" was originally released in 1986. After a 36-year wait that included multiple delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick," was released in 2022 and went on to become the smash hit of the summer. "Top Gun: Maverick" was released on May 27 by Paramount Pictures and has grossed nearly $1.5 billion in box office receipts worldwide. Now, one of the biggest theatrical hits in recent memory will make its streaming debut on Paramount+ beginning on Dec. 22 just in time for the holiday season. Sign up for Paramount+ right here to stream "Top Gun: Maverick" on Dec. 22, and you can get 50% off your first year of any plan using code ALLYEAR (expires 12/31/22).

The original "Top Gun"was distributed by Paramount Pictures in 1986. It become a cultural phenomenon, but the story was left there for more than three decades. The 2022 sequel picks up with Maverick now leading the Top Gun graduates.

The movie brings back Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, portrayed by Tom Cruise, over 30 years after the events of the original "Top Gun" and after a long career as a Naval pilot. Mitchell returns as a test pilot and trainer at Top Gun, where he helps train a new crop of the best fighter pilots in the world, including Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of his former wingman Nick "Goose" Bradshaw.

Faced by guilt from Goose's tragic passing, Mitchell toils over sending Rooster and his peers into a dangerous mission. The movie also sees Val Kilmer reprise his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, who is now an admiral in the Navy and one of Mitchell's closest friends after they had previously been adversaries.

