Milan -- The game is over, and Liverpool won 1-0 against Inter in Milan thanks to a controversial penalty, but the away end was only singing one name: Arne Slot. Normally, that wouldn't seem unusual, but given what has happened in recent days, it feels more significant than ever. It's clear the fans have made their stance known. It was an intense weekend for Liverpool manager Slot, who had to face the frustration of one of the most influential players in the recent history of the English giants going against the Dutch manager and the club.

Mo Salah, one of the biggest stars of the team, went public after Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday and spoke openly about this moment.

"It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club," he said.

Since the bombshell interview became viral, many things happened. Salah wasn't included in the Liverpool squad traveling to Milan where the Reds faced Inter on Tuesday at the San Siro, a decision that was agreed by Slot and the club, while the manager seemed annoyed but also clear in his words when he was asked his opinion on the matter ahead of Tuesday's match.

"I have no clue if he played his last match with Liverpool. I am a firm believer there is always a possibility for a player to return. But if he has the right to share it with the media, then we have to react with it. So he's out," Slot said.

On Tuesday morning, few hours before kickoff of such an important match for the Reds that are not facing their best moment, Salah posted on his social media a picture of him training alone at the club, and a few minutes before the Liverpool match started, the CBS Sports crew spoke on the matter, with Thierry Henry believing he made a mistake.

"When I was at Barcelona, I went away with the team. They put me in the stands. Did you hear me talking about it? No … We won the treble the year before but I wasn't performing so if you're not performing, you put yourself in the situation where you leave the door open for someone to [get] in. I traveled, we arrived at the stadium, I'm in the stands. Am I going to make a fuss about it? Am I going to make it about myself? Am I going to talk to the press after? I have achieved stuff in the game but team first. If I had to say something – and by the way, I said it. I said it to [manager] Pep [Guardiola], what I thought about what was happening, but not publicly," he said.

The game was pretty even, and Liverpool showed they are still in control of their future, even if they didn't play their best game, especially for how the penalty was awarded for a weak foul of Alessandro Bastoni on Florian Wirtz. But what emerged from the match at San Siro was how the fans reacted and chanted the name of Slot twice, once before and once right after Tuesday's win after the final whistle.

Salah will travel for the Africa Cup of Nations to represent Egypt on Dec. 15, and if they advance to the final, he wouldn't return to Liverpool until after Jan. 18, when the winter transfer window will be open. His future is in doubt and we don't really know what will happen in the coming weeks, but for sure Liverpool fans know where they stand and this time they have decided to take the side of Slot, the Dutch manager who won the Premier League in first season at the club and replaced club icon Jurgen Klopp in the summer of 2024. That may feel ages ago, but after a rough beginning to the season, perhaps this is the start of a new chapter.