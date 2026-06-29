Netherlands vs. Morocco live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups

The round of 32 may be a little more watered down than an average round of 16 due to third-placed teams advancing to the knockout stage of the World Cup, but that's not the case as the Netherlands face Morocco in Monterrey in a battle of two contenders. The Netherlands made it to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup and have made it to at least the round of 16 in four of the last five World Cups, with their best finish coming as runners-up in 2010.

Morocco are a rapidly improving side, finishing in fourth at the 2022 World Cup, and with African sides making their presence known in this tournament so far, they'd like to be the latest to keep it going against the Netherlands. Led by Brahim Diaz and Achraf Hakimi, it's a balanced Morocco side, but the Netherlands will be the most dynamic attack that they've faced so far in the tournament, scoring 10 goals in the group stage.Brian Brobbey has led the line well, and center backs Jan Paul Van Hecke and Virgil Van Dijk have made the Netherlands dangerous from set plays.

But when it comes to defending from open play, that's where Morocco will feel that they can make something happen. Hakimi can break a game open, and the Netherlands don't have anyone who can keep up with the Paris Saint-Germain right back on that side, which is part of why this could be an open clash as the winner will expect to go on a deep run in this tournament.

How to watch Netherlands vs. Morocco

Date: Monday, June 29 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio BBVA -- Guadalupe, Mexico

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Netherlands +135; Draw +210; Morocco +250

Netherlands vs. Morocco predicted starting lineups

Netherlands: Bart Verbruggen, Micky Van de Ven, Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Denzel Dymfries, Tijjani Reijnders, Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch, Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey, Cody Gakpo

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Noussair Mazraoui, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop, Achraf Hakimi, Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi, Brahim Diaz, Ismael Saibari

Netherlands vs. Morocco pick, prediction

The Netherlands attack will be able to get off to a fast start via Brobbey before Morocco equalize via none other than Brahim Diaz. With Canada waiting in the round of 16, the Netherlands will eventually find a late winner to keep their run going as their path to a deep World Cup run is materializing. Pick: Netherlands 2, Morocco 1

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.



