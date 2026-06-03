2026 FIFA World Cup Schedule: Kickoff times, dates, fixture list, how to live stream, watch on TV

The biggest World Cup in history is upon us. Over 104 matches across 38 days in 16 host cities in three countries, the world champions will be crowned. This 48-team tournament is a competition unlike any other. Its field includes every former champion bar Italy and four debutants: Cabo Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan.

Hosting for the second time, the U.S.A. face perhaps the greatest expectations that have ever been placed on them at a World Cup. The so-called golden generation have struggled to build on the hype that followed their run to the knockout stages in 2022 and now face the pressure of having to capture the imagination of a nation. Will they do so? Will the same happen for co-hosts Mexico and Canada?

Teams to watch out for from the outset include holders Argentina in what will surely this time be Lionel Messi's last dance on the biggest stage of all. The same will be true for a host of other superstars, most notably his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo. It is hard to believe that Neymar, Luka Modric or maybe even Mohamed Salah will have much left in their tank for 2030. Meanwhile, France will be looking to reclaim the title they won in 2018 and lost in the dramatic final four years later. Spain are many people's favorite, while Brazil, Portugal and England are sure to number among the contenders.

In short this promises to be a World Cup as full of stories, drama, and thrills as ever. Here's how you can watch it:

How to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Every single game of the competition is available live on Fubo (try for free). Matches will air on English on Fox and in Spanish on Telemundo.

FIFA World Cup schedule

All times Eastern

Thursday, June 11

Mexico vs. South Africa, 3 p.m.

South Korea vs. Czechia, 10 p.m.

Friday, June 12

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3 p.m.

USA vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 13

Qatar vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m.

Brazil vs. Morocco, 6 p.m.

Haiti vs. Scotland, 9 p.m.

Australia vs. Turkiye, 12 a.m.

Sunday, June 14

Germany vs. Curacao, 1 p.m.

Netherlands vs. Japan, 4 p.m.

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador, 7 p.m.

Sweden vs. Tunisia, 10 p.m.

Monday, June 15

Spain vs. Cape Verde, 12 p.m.

Belgium vs. Egypt, 3 p.m.

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay, 6 p.m.

Iran vs. New Zealand, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16

France vs. Senegal, 3 p.m.

Iraq vs. Norway, 6 p.m.

Argentina vs. Algeria, 9 p.m.

Austria vs. Jordan, 12 a.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Portugal vs. DR Congo, 1 p.m.

England vs. Croatia, 4 p.m.

Ghana vs. Panama, 7 p.m.

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia, 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 18

Czechia vs. South Africa, 12 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3 p.m.

Canada vs. Qatar, 6 p.m.

Mexico vs. South Korea, 9 p.m.

Friday, June 19

Scotland vs. Morocco, 6 p.m.

USA vs. Australia, 3 p.m.

Brazil vs. Haiti, 9 p.m.

Turkiye vs. Paraguay, 12 a.m.

Saturday, June 20

Netherlands vs. Sweden, 1 p.m.

Germany vs. Ivory Coast, 4 p.m.

Ecuador vs. Curacao, 8 p.m.

Tunisia vs. Japan, 12 a.m.

Sunday, June 21

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia, 12 p.m.

Belgium vs. Iran, 3 p.m.

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde, 6 p.m.

New Zealand vs. Egypt, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 22

Argentina vs. Austria, 1 p.m.

France vs. Iraq, 5 p.m.

Norway vs. Senegal, 8 p.m.

Jordan vs. Algeria, 11 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan, 1 p.m.

England vs. Ghana, 4 p.m.

Panama vs. Croatia, 7 p.m.

Colombia vs. DR Congo, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24

Switzerland vs. Canada, 3 p.m.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar, 3 p.m.

Scotland vs. Brazil, 6 p.m.

Morocco vs. Haiti, 6 p.m.

Czechia vs. Mexico, 9 p.m.

South Africa vs. South Korea, 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 25

Ecuador vs. Germany, 4 p.m.

Curacao vs. Ivory Coast, 4 p.m.

Japan vs. Sweden, 7 p.m.

Tunisia vs. Netherlands, 7 p.m.

Turkiye vs. USA, 10 p.m.

Paraguay vs. Australia, 10 p.m.

Friday, June 26

Norway vs. France, 3 p.m.

Senegal vs. Iraq, 3 p.m.

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 p.m.

Uruguay vs. Spain, 8 p.m.

Egypt vs. Iran, 11 p.m.

New Zealand vs. Belgium, 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

Panama vs. England, 5 p.m.

Croatia vs. Ghana, 5 p.m.

Colombia vs. Portugal, 7:30 p.m.

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan, 7:30 p.m.

Algeria vs. Austria, 10 p.m.

Jordan vs. Argentina, 10 p.m.

Knockouts

Round of 32

Sunday, June 28

Runners-up A vs. Runners-up B, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 29

Winners C vs. Runners-up F, 1 p.m.

Winners E vs. Best 3rd (A/B/C/D/F), 4:30 p.m.

Winners F vs. Runners-up C, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30

Runners-up E vs. Runners-up I, 1 p.m.

Winners I vs. Best 3rd (C/D/F/G/H), 5 p.m.

Winners A vs. Best 3rd (C/E/F/H/I), 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

Winners L vs. Best 3rd (E/H/I/J/K), 12 p.m.

Winners G vs. Best 3rd (A/E/H/I/J), 4 p.m.

Winners D vs. Best 3rd (B/E/F/I/J), 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 2

Winners H vs. Runners-up J, 3 p.m.

Runners-up K vs. Runners-up L, 7 p.m.

Winners B vs. Best 3rd (E/F/G/I/J), 11 p.m.

Friday, July 3

Runners-up D vs. Runners-up G, 2 p.m.

Winners J vs. Runners-up H, 6 p.m.

Winners K vs. Best 3rd (D/E/I/J/L), 9:30 p.m.

Round of 16

Saturday, July 4

TBD, 1 p.m.

TBD, 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 5

TBD, 4 p.m.

TBD, 8 p.m.

Monday, July 6

TBD, 3 p.m.

TBD, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7

TBD, 12 p.m.

TBD, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, July 9

TBD, 4 p.m.

Friday, July 10

TBD, 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

TBD, 5 p.m.

TBD, 9 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 14

TBD, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

TBD, 3 p.m.

Third-Place match

Saturday, July 18

TBD, 5 p.m.

Final

Sunday, July 19

TBD, 3 p.m.