2026 FIFA World Cup Schedule: Kickoff times, dates, fixture list, how to live stream, watch on TV

The biggest World Cup in history is upon us. Over 104 matches across 38 days in 16 host cities in three countries, the world champions will be crowned. This 48-team tournament is a competition unlike any other. Its field includes every former champion bar Italy and four debutants: Cabo Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan.
Hosting for the second time, the U.S.A. face perhaps the greatest expectations that have ever been placed on them at a World Cup. The so-called golden generation have struggled to build on the hype that followed their run to the knockout stages in 2022 and now face the pressure of having to capture the imagination of a nation. Will they do so? Will the same happen for co-hosts Mexico and Canada?
Teams to watch out for from the outset include holders Argentina in what will surely this time be Lionel Messi's last dance on the biggest stage of all. The same will be true for a host of other superstars, most notably his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo. It is hard to believe that Neymar, Luka Modric or maybe even Mohamed Salah will have much left in their tank for 2030. Meanwhile, France will be looking to reclaim the title they won in 2018 and lost in the dramatic final four years later. Spain are many people's favorite, while Brazil, Portugal and England are sure to number among the contenders.
In short this promises to be a World Cup as full of stories, drama, and thrills as ever. Here's how you can watch it:
How to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Every single game of the competition is available live on Fubo (try for free). Matches will air on English on Fox and in Spanish on Telemundo.
FIFA World Cup schedule
All times Eastern
Thursday, June 11
Mexico vs. South Africa, 3 p.m.
South Korea vs. Czechia, 10 p.m.
Friday, June 12
Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3 p.m.
USA vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 13
Qatar vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m.
Brazil vs. Morocco, 6 p.m.
Haiti vs. Scotland, 9 p.m.
Australia vs. Turkiye, 12 a.m.
Sunday, June 14
Germany vs. Curacao, 1 p.m.
Netherlands vs. Japan, 4 p.m.
Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador, 7 p.m.
Sweden vs. Tunisia, 10 p.m.
Monday, June 15
Spain vs. Cape Verde, 12 p.m.
Belgium vs. Egypt, 3 p.m.
Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay, 6 p.m.
Iran vs. New Zealand, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, June 16
France vs. Senegal, 3 p.m.
Iraq vs. Norway, 6 p.m.
Argentina vs. Algeria, 9 p.m.
Austria vs. Jordan, 12 a.m.
Wednesday, June 17
Portugal vs. DR Congo, 1 p.m.
England vs. Croatia, 4 p.m.
Ghana vs. Panama, 7 p.m.
Uzbekistan vs. Colombia, 10 p.m.
Thursday, June 18
Czechia vs. South Africa, 12 p.m.
Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3 p.m.
Canada vs. Qatar, 6 p.m.
Mexico vs. South Korea, 9 p.m.
Friday, June 19
Scotland vs. Morocco, 6 p.m.
USA vs. Australia, 3 p.m.
Brazil vs. Haiti, 9 p.m.
Turkiye vs. Paraguay, 12 a.m.
Saturday, June 20
Netherlands vs. Sweden, 1 p.m.
Germany vs. Ivory Coast, 4 p.m.
Ecuador vs. Curacao, 8 p.m.
Tunisia vs. Japan, 12 a.m.
Sunday, June 21
Spain vs. Saudi Arabia, 12 p.m.
Belgium vs. Iran, 3 p.m.
Uruguay vs. Cape Verde, 6 p.m.
New Zealand vs. Egypt, 9 p.m.
Monday, June 22
Argentina vs. Austria, 1 p.m.
France vs. Iraq, 5 p.m.
Norway vs. Senegal, 8 p.m.
Jordan vs. Algeria, 11 p.m.
Tuesday, June 23
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan, 1 p.m.
England vs. Ghana, 4 p.m.
Panama vs. Croatia, 7 p.m.
Colombia vs. DR Congo, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 24
Switzerland vs. Canada, 3 p.m.
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar, 3 p.m.
Scotland vs. Brazil, 6 p.m.
Morocco vs. Haiti, 6 p.m.
Czechia vs. Mexico, 9 p.m.
South Africa vs. South Korea, 9 p.m.
Thursday, June 25
Ecuador vs. Germany, 4 p.m.
Curacao vs. Ivory Coast, 4 p.m.
Japan vs. Sweden, 7 p.m.
Tunisia vs. Netherlands, 7 p.m.
Turkiye vs. USA, 10 p.m.
Paraguay vs. Australia, 10 p.m.
Friday, June 26
Norway vs. France, 3 p.m.
Senegal vs. Iraq, 3 p.m.
Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 p.m.
Uruguay vs. Spain, 8 p.m.
Egypt vs. Iran, 11 p.m.
New Zealand vs. Belgium, 11 p.m.
Saturday, June 27
Panama vs. England, 5 p.m.
Croatia vs. Ghana, 5 p.m.
Colombia vs. Portugal, 7:30 p.m.
DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan, 7:30 p.m.
Algeria vs. Austria, 10 p.m.
Jordan vs. Argentina, 10 p.m.
Knockouts
Round of 32
Sunday, June 28
Runners-up A vs. Runners-up B, 3 p.m.
Monday, June 29
Winners C vs. Runners-up F, 1 p.m.
Winners E vs. Best 3rd (A/B/C/D/F), 4:30 p.m.
Winners F vs. Runners-up C, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, June 30
Runners-up E vs. Runners-up I, 1 p.m.
Winners I vs. Best 3rd (C/D/F/G/H), 5 p.m.
Winners A vs. Best 3rd (C/E/F/H/I), 9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
Winners L vs. Best 3rd (E/H/I/J/K), 12 p.m.
Winners G vs. Best 3rd (A/E/H/I/J), 4 p.m.
Winners D vs. Best 3rd (B/E/F/I/J), 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 2
Winners H vs. Runners-up J, 3 p.m.
Runners-up K vs. Runners-up L, 7 p.m.
Winners B vs. Best 3rd (E/F/G/I/J), 11 p.m.
Friday, July 3
Runners-up D vs. Runners-up G, 2 p.m.
Winners J vs. Runners-up H, 6 p.m.
Winners K vs. Best 3rd (D/E/I/J/L), 9:30 p.m.
Round of 16
Saturday, July 4
TBD, 1 p.m.
TBD, 5 p.m.
Sunday, July 5
TBD, 4 p.m.
TBD, 8 p.m.
Monday, July 6
TBD, 3 p.m.
TBD, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 7
TBD, 12 p.m.
TBD, 4 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, July 9
TBD, 4 p.m.
Friday, July 10
TBD, 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 11
TBD, 5 p.m.
TBD, 9 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 14
TBD, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
TBD, 3 p.m.
Third-Place match
Saturday, July 18
TBD, 5 p.m.
Final
Sunday, July 19
TBD, 3 p.m.