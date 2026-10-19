The UEFA Champions League is back for Matchday 3, with games spread across Tuesday and Wednesday. Matchday 3 serves up a heavyweight Tuesday, headlined by Paris Saint-Germain hosting FC Barcelona, a meeting of two clubs built around attacking firepower and tactical ambition. Liverpool welcome Villarreal to Anfield, while FC Porto and PSV Eindhoven meet in a fixture that could shape the middle of the table. Wednesday's marquee clash sends Arsenal to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich, a measuring stick for both title hopefuls. Real Madrid host RB Leipzig, and Manchester United visit Como for one of the competition's most picturesque matchups.

Let's take a look at the full schedule of the league phase until Jan. 27, when the first part of the tournament will end with the top eight spots advancing straight to the knockout round while the next 16 advance to a playoff round.





Matchday 3

Tuesday, October 20

12:45 p.m. Fenerbahçe SK - SK Slavia Praha

12:45 p.m. Sabah FC - Borussia Dortmund

3 p.m. AS Roma - ŠK Slovan Bratislava

3 p.m. FC Porto - PSV Eindhoven

3 p.m. Liverpool FC - Villarreal CF

3 p.m. Manchester City - AEK Athens FC

3 p.m. Paris Saint-Germain - FC Barcelona

3 p.m. SSC Napoli - FK Bodø/Glimt

3 p.m. VfB Stuttgart - Atlético de Madrid

Wednesday, October 21

12:45 p.m. Como 1907 - Manchester United

12:45 p.m. LOSC Lille - Galatasaray A.Ş.

3 p.m. Aston Villa - Viking FK

3 p.m. Club Brugge KV - RC Lens

3 p.m. FC Bayern München - Arsenal FC

3 p.m. FC Internazionale Milano - FC Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m. Real Madrid C.F. - RB Leipzig

3 p.m. Real Betis Balompié - Feyenoord

3 p.m. Sporting Clube de Portugal - LASK

Matchday 4

Tuesday, November 3

12:45 p.m. FC Shakhtar Donetsk - Sporting Clube de Portugal

12:45 p.m. Galatasaray A.Ş. - VfB Stuttgart

3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid - FC Bayern München

3 p.m. FC Barcelona - Aston Villa

3 p.m. Feyenoord - FC Internazionale Milano

3 p.m. FK Bodø/Glimt - LOSC Lille

3 p.m. LASK - ŠK Slovan Bratislava

3 p.m. Manchester United - AS Roma

3 p.m. Villarreal CF - Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday, November 4

12:45 p.m. AEK Athens FC - Real Madrid C.F.

12:45 p.m. Fenerbahçe SK - Liverpool FC

3 p.m. Borussia Dortmund - Real Betis Balompié

3 p.m. FC Porto - SSC Napoli

3 p.m. PSV Eindhoven - Club Brugge KV

3 p.m. RB Leipzig - Manchester City

3 p.m. RC Lens - Como 1907

3 p.m. SK Slavia Praha - Arsenal FC

3 p.m. Viking FK - Sabah FC

Matchday 5

Tuesday, November 24

12:45 p.m. FK Bodø/Glimt - LASK

12:45 p.m. Galatasaray A.Ş. - Aston Villa

3 p.m. Arsenal FC - Borussia Dortmund

3 p.m. Como 1907 - AEK Athens FC

3 p.m. Feyenoord - FC Porto

3 p.m. Manchester City - SSC Napoli

3 p.m. RB Leipzig - RC Lens

3 p.m. Real Madrid C.F. - PSV Eindhoven

3 p.m. ŠK Slovan Bratislava - Real Betis Balompié

Wednesday, November 25

12:45 p.m. Sabah FC - FC Barcelona

12:45 p.m. SK Slavia Praha - Villarreal CF

3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid - Viking FK

3 p.m. Club Brugge KV - Liverpool FC

3 p.m. FC Internazionale Milano - VfB Stuttgart

3 p.m. FC Shakhtar Donetsk - Fenerbahçe SK

3 p.m. LOSC Lille - FC Bayern München

3 p.m. Paris Saint-Germain - AS Roma

3 p.m. Sporting Clube de Portugal - Manchester United

Matchday 6

Tuesday, December 8

12:45 p.m. Viking FK - Feyenoord

12:45 p.m. Villarreal CF - Sabah FC

3 p.m. AEK Athens FC - Galatasaray A.Ş.

3 p.m. AS Roma - Sporting Clube de Portugal

3 p.m. Aston Villa - Paris Saint-Germain

3 p.m. FC Barcelona - Manchester City

3 p.m. FC Bayern München - SK Slavia Praha

3 p.m. Manchester United - RB Leipzig

3 p.m. SSC Napoli - Club Brugge KV

Wednesday, December 9

12:45 p.m. Real Betis Balompié - Como 1907

12:45 p.m. ŠK Slovan Bratislava - FC Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m. Arsenal FC - Real Madrid C.F.

3 p.m. Borussia Dortmund - FC Internazionale Milano

3 p.m. LASK - Fenerbahçe SK

3 p.m. Liverpool FC - FC Porto

3 p.m. PSV Eindhoven - Atlético de Madrid

3 p.m. RC Lens - FK Bodø/Glimt

3 p.m. VfB Stuttgart - LOSC Lille

Matchday 7

Tuesday, January 19

12:45 p.m.FK Bodø/Glimt - Atlético de Madrid

12:45 p.m. Galatasaray A.Ş. - Feyenoord

3 p.m. AEK Athens FC - AS Roma

3 p.m. Aston Villa - Borussia Dortmund

3 p.m. FC Internazionale Milano - Liverpool FC

3 p.m. FC Porto - SK Slavia Praha

3 p.m. LOSC Lille - ŠK Slovan Bratislava

3 p.m. Real Madrid C.F. - LASK

3 p.m. VfB Stuttgart - Club Brugge KV

Wednesday, January 20

12:45 p.m. Fenerbahçe SK - Villarreal CF

12:45 p.m. Sabah FC - SSC Napoli

3 p.m. Como 1907 - Paris Saint-Germain

3 p.m. Manchester United - FC Bayern München

3 p.m. RB Leipzig - FC Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m. RC Lens - Manchester City

3 p.m. Real Betis Balompié - Arsenal FC

3 p.m. Sporting Clube de Portugal - FC Barcelona

3 p.m. Viking FK - PSV Eindhoven

Matchday 8

Wednesday, January 27

3 p.m Arsenal FC - Sabah FC

3 p.m AS Roma - LOSC Lille

3 p.m Atlético de Madrid - Fenerbahçe SK

3 p.m Borussia Dortmund - AEK Athens FC

3 p.m Club Brugge KV - FK Bodø/Glimt

3 p.m FC Bayern München - Real Betis Balompié

3 p.m FC Barcelona - Como 1907

3 p.m FC Shakhtar Donetsk - Real Madrid C.F.

3 p.m Feyenoord - RB Leipzig

3 p.m LASK - FC Porto

3 p.m Liverpool FC - RC Lens

3 p.m Manchester City - Sporting Clube de Portugal

3 p.m Paris Saint-Germain - Galatasaray A.Ş.

3 p.m PSV Eindhoven - VfB Stuttgart

3 p.m SK Slavia Praha - Aston Villa

3 p.m SSC Napoli - Viking FK

3 p.m Villarreal CF - Manchester United

3 p.m ŠK Slovan Bratislava - FC Internazionale Milano

Matchday 1 scores

Tuesday, September 8

AEK Athens 1, LASK 0

Aston Villa 3, Club Brugge 2

Borussia Dortmund 3, Villarreal 2

Real Betis 3, Lille 2

Man City 2, Porto 0

Real Madrid 2, Inter 1

Wednesday, September 9

Barcelona 5, Feyenoord 1

Stuttgart 3, Viking 1

Liverpool FC 2, Atlético de Madrid 1

Paris Saint-Germain 6, ŠK Slovan Bratislava 1

Sporting CP 3, Galatasaray 1

Arsenal FC 1, Napoli 0

Thursday, September 10

Fenerbahce 1, AS Roma 1

PSV 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Como 4, RB Leipzig 1

Bayern Munich 5, Bodo/Glimt 0

Manchester United 4, Sabah 0

Lens 3, Slavia Prague 2

Matchday 2 scores

Tuesday, October 13

Arsenal 3, Lille 0

Villarreal 3, Napoli 1

RB Leipzig 1, PSV 0

Bayern 3, Viking 3

Atletico Madrid 2, Man United 0

Club Brugge 4, Inter 3

Barcelona 4, Galatasaray 1

Sabah 2, Slavia Prague 0

Sporting Lisbon 2, Lens 0

Wednesday, October 14

Feyenoord 3, Como 2

LASK 3, Liverpool FC 6

AS Roma 3, Real Madrid C.F. 4

Aston Villa 6, Fenerbahçe SK 0

FC Shakhtar Donetsk 3, AEK Athens FC 1

FK Bodø/Glimt 1, Borussia Dortmund 0

Manchester City 2, Paris Saint-Germain 4

Real Betis 3, FC Porto 2

ŠK Slovan Bratislava 0, VfB Stuttgart 3