The U.S. women's national team is gearing up for a pair of friendlies years in the making. The squad will take on Spain during the October international window, and head coach Emma Hayes has named a 26-player roster. The list combines 2024 Olympic gold medalists, in-form NWSL players, and first-time call-ups.

Stealing the headlines around this camp is North Carolina Courage forward Ashley Sanchez. The winger recently matched a league record for goals scored (20) in a single season after a positional shift at club. There are also three first-time call-ups on the roster -- Trinity Byars (San Diego Wave FC), Pietra Tordin (Portland Thorns), and Evelyn Shores (Angel City).

The squad will come together for the first time since June and try to build off a split series against Brazil. The 2026 FIFA World Cup over the summer extended the time apart, and now that the fall is here, it's a chance for the team to measure themselves up against one of the world's best. The games will also serve as final prep for the Concacaf W Championship, the region's World Cup and Olympic qualifier.

"While we are very much looking forward to playing the World Cup champions, I keep coming back to the journey that we are all on together," said Hayes. "This camp will be about reestablishing connections after a long break, looking at a few players who haven't been with us this cycle, and putting on the best performances we can in front of packed stadiums. Of course, our dual focus will also be on our final preparations for the World Cup qualifying tournament."

Back on the roster are defender Naomi Girma and midfielder Sam Coffey. Girma has been managing an injury and has yet to make her debut with Chelsea FC this season, while Coffey has worked her way back into minutes with Manchester City from minor knee surgery in mid-May.

Mallory Swanson returned from maternity leave in June, though she didn't feature in the summer series. She recently made her return to the pitch from a hip injury with the Chicago Stars. The big shift is her position on the roster: Swanson, who featured prominently as one-third of Hayes' preferred attacking trio, "triple espresso," is now listed for this camp as a midfielder.

USWNT October roster

Listed by position (club; caps/goals)

Goalkeepers (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 11), Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC; 0), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 7)

Defenders (8): Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC; 70/3), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 78/1), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG; 54/2), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 14/1), Lilly Reale (Boston Legacy FC; 9/0), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 12/0), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 11/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 7/1)

Midfielders (7): Sam Coffey (Manchester City FC, ENG; 46/5), Lindsey Heaps (Denver Summit FC; 178/40), Claire Hutton (Bay FC; 20/1), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 122/29), Evelyn Shores (Angel City FC; 0/0), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Stars; 103/38), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 20/1)

Forwards (8): Trinity Byars (San Diego Wave FC; 0/0), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 14/1), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 57/13), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 21/6), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage; 28/3), Pietra Tordin (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 32/4), Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns FC; 63/25)