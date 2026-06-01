2026 French Open results, schedule, draw: Aryna Sabalenka, Felix Auger-Aliassime advance to quarterfinals

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka moved past 16th-seeded Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-3 in Monday's fourth round to move into the quarterfinals of the French Open, trimming the women's side down to eight players. Sabalenka hasn't dropped a set in Paris and is two victories away from getting back to the final on clay after falling to American Coco Gauff last summer.

Osaka, who had reached the French Open's fourth round for the first time in her career, hadn't played Sabalenka in a major since the 2018 US Open -- her only win against the hard-hitting Belarusian.

Sabalenka, a four-time major winner and World No. 1, hasn't taken the French Open yet in her career and will play Diana Shnaider in Wednesday's quarters. Shnaider beat last remaining American Madison Keys with a bagel in the third and decisive set.

Marta Kostyuk is in the quarters of the French Open for the first time in her career after knocking out four-time champion Iga Swiatek in straights on Sunday. Undefeated on clay this year, Kostyuk had the upperhand throughout the match and spoiled Swiatek's birthday with an emphatic 6-1 win in the second set after taking the first, 7-5.

Kostyuk's victory ensured the French Open would have a new singles champion on both sides of the singles draw.

"To beat such an unbelievable player who won four times here, I'd lost [three] times to her, never taken a set off her, I still cannot believe it," Kostyuk said. "I think the most important thing I've been doing is really just trying to enjoy. I woke up this morning and I just thought about what an unbelievable day I have to live today to play on Chatrier against Iga."

Kostyuk will face seventh-seeded Elina Svitolina on Tuesday. Svitolina is a four-time grand slam semifinalist, including a nice finish at the Australian earlier this year.

Anna Kalinskaya survived a three-set tiebreaker against Anastasia Potapova to reach her second career quarters and plays Maja Chawalinska next. Eighth-seeded Mirra Andreeva, the 19-year-old Russian sensation, plays Tuesday's first match against Sorana Cirstea.

Women's quarterfinals schedule

(8) Mirra Andreeva vs. Sorana Cirstea (Tuesday, 5 a.m.)

(7) Elina Svitolina vs. (16) Marta Kostyuk (6:30 a.m.)

(22) Anna Kalinskaya vs. Maja Chawalinska (Wednesday)

(1) Aryna Sabalenka vs. (25) Diana Shnaider (Wednesday)

Tiafoe falls short against Arnaldi in five-set thriller

American Frances Tiafoe missed out on a magical chance to make a run to the finals in this tournament when he dropped a five-set battle to Italian Matteo Arnaldi (7-6, 6-7,3-6,7-6, 6-4) in Monday's final match of the fourth round. Tiafoe overcame a tiebreaker loss in the opening set to play some of the best tennis of his career to take a 2-1 lead into the fourth set where he secured two breaks of serve and a 4-1 lead. But then the wheels slowly came off as Arnaldi broke back, held his serve and needed another break at 5-4 and down 30-0 in the game. He did just that to push the fourth to a tiebreak and win.

Arnaldi broke Tiafoe twice in the final set before serving it out at 6-4 in a match that went five hours and 26 minutes. Tiafoe's loss means that no American man or woman will play in the quarterfinals of the French Open for the first time since 2017.

The new tournament favorite given losses from Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic is second-seeded Alexander Zverev, who will play Rafael Jodar on Tuesday. The German has made three grand slam finals in his career -- including the French Open in 2024 -- but has not claimed a title.

After dropping only one set over his first four matches, Zverev was asked if this was his tournament to lose. He didn't take kindly to repeated questions about the open field given the big names no longer in the bracket.

"Why don't, why don't you just give the answer then? I mean, go ahead. No, I, I'll give the same answer I gave two days ago," Zverev said. "I will focus on the matches that are ahead of me. This is the only thing that I can control. I focused on De Jong. I played a good match. I won. I'm going to focus on Judar next and hopefully play a good match. That's the only thing that is in my concern."

The other match Tuesday pits 26-seeded Jakub Mensik against No. 28 Joao Fonseca. Wednesday's two quarterfinal bouts feature 10th-seeded Flavio Cobolli vs. No. 4 Felix Auger-Aliassime and Arnaldi battling Matteo Berrettini.

Men's quarterfinals schedule

(2) Alexander Zverev vs. (27) Rafael Jodar (Tuesday, 8 a.m.)

(26) Jakub Mensik vs. (28) Joao Fonseca (2:15 p.m.)

(4) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. (10) Flavio Cobolli (Wednesday)

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Matteo Berrettini (Wednesday)