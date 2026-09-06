Skip to Main Content

US Open 2026 schedule, bracket, results and live updates as fourth round gets underway in New York

Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and the world's biggest tennis stars are squaring off in New York over the next two weeks

By
,
 &
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

And then there were 16. That's how many players remain in the draw for both the men's and women's singles competition at the 2026 US Open. Four more matches are set in both draws on Sunday as players battle for a coveted grand slam title in New York. 

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz looks to continue his run in his first tournament back from a wrist injury when he takes on American Tommy Paul. Speaking of American men, who are looking to end a grand slam drought that dates back to 2003, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton are also in action on Sunday in key matches. Tiafoe faces former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev while Shelton faces Stefanos Tsitsipas. 

On the women's side, three more Americans take the court as unseeded Taylor Townsend takes on No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka while No. 3 Jessica Pegula faces No. 16 Sorana Cirstea. Plus, No. 26 Emma Navarro looks to make another deep run against No. 21 Anna Kalinskaya.

Keep it locked here over the next two weeks for our complete coverage of the 2026 US Open.

Where to watch the 2026 US Open

  • Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 13, 2026
  • Location: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York
  • TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's singles matches on Sunday

2. Carlos Alcaraz vs. 20. Tommy Paul
7. Daniil Medvedev vs. 11. Frances Tiafoe
8. Ben Shelton vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas
27. Tomas Etcheverry vs. Alex Michelsen

Women's singles matches on Sunday

1. Aryna Sabalenka def. Taylor Townsend (6-4, 6-3)
3. Jessica Pegula vs. 16. Sorana Cirstea
6. Linda Noskova vs. 11. Marta Kostyuk
21. Anna Kalinskaya vs. 26. Emma Navarro

Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(513)
 
Pinned
Link copied

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka overcomes scratchy service to advance

Sabalenka eliminated unseeded American Taylor Townsend despite some early struggles. Both players broke serve five consecutive times to start the opening set on Sunday before Sabalenka finally settled down. 

She then gave away a break in the second set to go down 1-3 before rallying to close out with five straight games. It's a disappointing end for Townsend, the star doubles players who has started to put it together as a singles player. Townsend just could not hold her serve against the powerhouse Sabalenka in being broken a total of eight times.

Brandon Wise
September 6, 2026, 4:59 PM
Sep. 06, 2026, 12:59 pm EDT
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 5:19 PM
Sep. 06, 2026, 1:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 5:16 PM
Sep. 06, 2026, 1:16 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 5:01 PM
Sep. 06, 2026, 1:01 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 4:59 PM
Sep. 06, 2026, 12:59 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 4:58 PM
Sep. 06, 2026, 12:58 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 4:49 PM
Sep. 06, 2026, 12:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 4:27 PM
Sep. 06, 2026, 12:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 4:20 PM
Sep. 06, 2026, 12:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 4:20 PM
Sep. 06, 2026, 12:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 4:16 PM
Sep. 06, 2026, 12:16 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 4:08 PM
Sep. 06, 2026, 12:08 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 3:39 PM
Sep. 06, 2026, 11:39 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 3:38 PM
Sep. 06, 2026, 11:38 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 2:46 PM
Sep. 06, 2026, 10:46 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 12:41 PM
Sep. 06, 2026, 8:41 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 5:47 AM
Sep. 06, 2026, 1:47 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 5:41 AM
Sep. 06, 2026, 1:41 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 5:37 AM
Sep. 06, 2026, 1:37 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 5:35 AM
Sep. 06, 2026, 1:35 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 5:15 AM
Sep. 06, 2026, 1:15 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 5:09 AM
Sep. 06, 2026, 1:09 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 4:53 AM
Sep. 06, 2026, 12:53 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 4:51 AM
Sep. 06, 2026, 12:51 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 4:42 AM
Sep. 06, 2026, 12:42 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 4:31 AM
Sep. 06, 2026, 12:31 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 4:18 AM
Sep. 06, 2026, 12:18 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 4:11 AM
Sep. 06, 2026, 12:11 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 3:24 AM
Sep. 05, 2026, 11:24 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@usopen via Twitter
September 6, 2026, 3:18 AM
Sep. 05, 2026, 11:18 pm EDT
See More
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Carlos Alcaraz Victorious in Return from Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Withdraws From US Open

  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    Breaking: Jannik Sinner Wins 2nd Straight Wimbledon Title

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    What Does 2nd Straight Wimbledon Title Mean for Sinner's Legacy?

  • Image thumbnail
    5:43

    2026 Wimbledon Men's Final Preview: Sinner vs. Zverev

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    Feel Good Moments: Novak Djokovic

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    Osaka Beats No. 1 Sabalenka, Reaches Wimbledon Quarters

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Taylor Fritz Advances to 3rd Round at Wimbledon

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Madison Keys Advances to Wimbledon 3rd Round

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Sabalenka Seeks First Wimbledon Title

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Serena Williams in Doubt for Doubles with Knee Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Breaking Down Serena Williams' Wimbledon Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    ALL EYES WERE ON SERENA: 44-year-old Serena Williams comes out of retirement to play at Wimbledon

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Serena Williams Begins Quest For 24th Major

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Anisimova Cruises to Straight-Set Win at Wimbledon

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Madison Keys Takes Down Kayla Day at 2026 Wimbledon

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Alexander Zverev Enters Wimbledon With Renewed Confidence

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Breaking Down Sinner & Djokovic's Wimbledon Close Calls

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    Breaking News: Serena Williams Making Return To Wimbledon

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    'IT'S CAUGHT!' Michigan's Hail Mary leaves CBS Sports HQ crew in awe

  • Image thumbnail
    0:19

    MOORE AND MOORE: Dakorien Moore makes nifty move to score on pass from Dante Moore

  • Image thumbnail
    0:14

    BOISE WILL NOT GO AWAY: Matt Wagner makes great TD catch

  • Image thumbnail
    0:15

    FANCY FOOTWORK: Jeremiah McClellan stay inbounds for TD

  • Image thumbnail
    0:21

    YES, SIRE! Boise State takes advantage of muffed punt by Oregon

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Matt Campbell: Win 1 at Penn State more about the team than himself

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    CFB Week 1 Highlights: East Carolina at No. 13 Alabama (9/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    UFC Fight Night Highlights: Losene Keita vs Muhammad Naimov

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    USC Defense Shines in Shutout

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Fantasy advice from Jamey Eisenberg: Avoid RB Christian McCaffrey -- at all costs

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    Jayden Reed is a Sleeper To Target Late

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    How To Spend Jerry's Money: Trade For And Pay Maxx Crosby

See All Videos