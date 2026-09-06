US Open 2026 schedule, bracket, results and live updates as fourth round gets underway in New York

And then there were 16. That's how many players remain in the draw for both the men's and women's singles competition at the 2026 US Open. Four more matches are set in both draws on Sunday as players battle for a coveted grand slam title in New York.

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz looks to continue his run in his first tournament back from a wrist injury when he takes on American Tommy Paul. Speaking of American men, who are looking to end a grand slam drought that dates back to 2003, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton are also in action on Sunday in key matches. Tiafoe faces former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev while Shelton faces Stefanos Tsitsipas.

On the women's side, three more Americans take the court as unseeded Taylor Townsend takes on No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka while No. 3 Jessica Pegula faces No. 16 Sorana Cirstea. Plus, No. 26 Emma Navarro looks to make another deep run against No. 21 Anna Kalinskaya.

Keep it locked here over the next two weeks for our complete coverage of the 2026 US Open.

Where to watch the 2026 US Open

Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 13, 2026

Aug. 30 - Sept. 13, 2026 Location: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York

Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Flushing, New York TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's singles matches on Sunday

2. Carlos Alcaraz vs. 20. Tommy Paul

7. Daniil Medvedev vs. 11. Frances Tiafoe

8. Ben Shelton vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

27. Tomas Etcheverry vs. Alex Michelsen

Women's singles matches on Sunday

1. Aryna Sabalenka def. Taylor Townsend (6-4, 6-3)

3. Jessica Pegula vs. 16. Sorana Cirstea

6. Linda Noskova vs. 11. Marta Kostyuk

21. Anna Kalinskaya vs. 26. Emma Navarro