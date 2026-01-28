Petr Yan is progressing towards a comeback. The UFC bantamweight champion recently underwent back surgery as he prepares to embark on his second reign as champion.

The bantamweight division is heating up in the aftermath of UFC 324. Top contenders Sean O'Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov got their hands raised, while former champion Merab Dvalishvili has angled for an immediate rematch. The division cannot move forward without its king. On Tuesday, Yan posted a video update on his Instagram story.

"Don't lose me. I'm in rehab for a few months," Yan said in the video, UFC's Russian interpreter Sergey Nargorny told CBS Sports.

Yan's post included a series of written messages further detailing his condition. Yan underwent lumbar surgery on Monday, requiring nine hours under anesthesia. He confirmed that his condition will improve in "a few months." Most lumbar surgeries require at least four to six weeks of recovery before resuming light activities, according to various health authority websites.

Yan reclaimed the bantamweight throne after upsetting Dvalishvili at UFC 323 in December. Dvalishvili had ascended to being the greatest bantamweight of all-time. Yan was largely labeled a live body for his opponent. Dvalishvili was on the cusp of becoming the first fighter to make four successful UFC title defenses in one year. The overlooked contender outclassed Dvalishvili in virtually every aspect of MMA, winning a clear unanimous decision nearly five years after losing the title.

The reigning champ has three worthwhile challengers awaiting him. An immediate trilogy fight with Dvalishvili is on the table, especially considering Dvalishvili's sustained dominance before losing the title. O'Malley has a controversial win over Petr Yan and kept his chances alive by beating Song Yadong at UFC 324. On that same card, Nurmagomedov coasted by former two-time flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo.