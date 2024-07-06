WWE's 15th annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view takes place on Saturday in Toronto. Not only will 12 wrestlers compete for the two titular Money in the Bank briefcases, but a world heavyweight championship match will take place that could alter the immediate future of Monday Night Raw.

Seth Rollins, fresh off returning from a recent knee injury, will challenge Damian Priest for the title he lost back at WrestleMania XL. Rollins won't be allowed to challenge for Priest's title again if he loses, but if "The Visionary" pulls off a win, Priest will be forced to leave The Judgement Day. Priest is already dealing with plenty of drama within the faction as Liv Morgan is openly trying to usurp an injured Rhea Ripley while Finn Balor continues to voice his frustrations with Priest's leadership on a weekly basis. And to top it all off -- should he win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase -- Drew McIntyre has vowed to cash in and win the title at some point during the evening.

Elsewhere on the card, Sami Zayn will defend his intercontinental championship against the physically dominant Bron Breakker and Cody Rhodes will join forces with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton to face The Bloodline in a six-man tag match.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2024 WWE Money in the Bank

Date: July 6

Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (countdown show begins at 6 p.m. ET)

Watch live: Peacock

2024 WWE Money in the Bank card

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark

*World Heavyweight Championship -- Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Intercontinental Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

*If Priest wins, Rollins cannot challenge for the title again as long as his reign continues. If Rollins wins, Priest must leave The Judgement Day