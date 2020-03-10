WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Edge seeks retribution, AJ Styles challenges The Undertaker

With Elimination Chamber in the books, WWE can finally turn its full attention to WrestleMania. That is exactly what took place on Raw Monday night as WWE continued to build on some of the biggest matches planned for the biggest show of the year, including Edge getting a degree of revenge on Randy Orton after Orton's brutal attack on Beth Phoenix last week.

In addition, Becky Lynch addressed WrestleMania dance partner Shayna Baszler after Baszler's dominant Elimination Chamber win, AJ Styles threw down a WrestleMania challenge to The Undertaker, Rhea Ripley laid out Charlotte Flair and much more.

Let's check out all the action that went down on Raw this week at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Edge gets his hands on Randy Orton

Orton was interviewed backstage near the end of the second hour but refused to answer any questions about his mindset with Edge on the way to the arena. Later in the show, MVP was in the ring and said he was transitioning from competitor to manager, offering to manage Edge. The "Rated-R Superstar" arrived at the arena shortly after, got in the ring and called out Orton, leading MVP to say he's focusing on the wrong things and ask about Edge's wife. Edge speared MVP as Orton ran into the ring and the two briefly brawled before Edge hit Orton with an RKO.

Orton escaped the ring as Edge was looking for payback with a Con-Chair-To, so Edge settled for hitting MVP with another RKO, this time on a chair. Edge then delivered the Con-Chair-To to MVP after yelling to Orton, "This is you, Randy." As the crowd chanted for Edge to do it one more time, he obliged. As Orton headed to the back, Edge took off after him in a sprint. Charly Caruso revealed to Edge backstage that Orton had fled the arena entirely for the night.

The story between Edge and Orton has been solid and the beats have all been good, but the random involvement of MVP for the sole purpose of being "the guy who gets hit with a Con-Chair-To" felt out of place. Orton hit Edge's wife with an RKO last week. This isn't exactly a direct response, though the RKO on Orton certainly was. Edge still brings a great intensity to things that helps elevate every segment in which he appears. Grade: B+

Styles challenges Undertaker to WrestleMania showdown

Styles cut an in-ring promo with The O.C. by his side. He addressed The Undertaker again interfering in his business, helping Aleister Black win at Elimination Chamber. Styles officially challenged Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania, saying he would have been hesitant about calling Undertaker out 10 to 15 years ago, but now he just sees a broken down old man named Mark Calaway.

Styles then accused Michelle McCool of being the one who keeps driving Undertaker back to wrestling, yelling to the crowd that the two are married and she plays him like a fiddle to get what she wants. "She's just the most conniving person I have ever met in my entire life," Styles said before claiming he'd help McCool run him into the ground. "I'm going to make sure you die at WrestleMania," Styles promised.

The promo was more effective than the two nearly-botched chokeslams from The Undertaker have been. But the fans don't seem to be dying for Undertaker unless he's actually in the building. That could well be because Styles' points are far too accurate. Undertaker matches do feel more and more like a sad, old man clinging to glory. All this said, Undertaker at WrestleMania probably will always feel special in a way almost nothing else can. Grade: B

What else happened on Raw?

Becky Lynch opened the show in the ring

, addressing her now-confirmed WrestleMania opponent Shayna Baszler. Lynch called Baszler a "black hole of charisma" before admitting she is the biggest threat to her status as top dog in the women's division since Ronda Rousey at last year's WrestleMania. Rey Mysterio def. Angel Garza via pinfall after a 619 and Dropping the Dime. There was no outside interference of involvement from Andrade of Humberto Carrillo as Mysterio won clean.

after a 619 and Dropping the Dime. There was no outside interference of involvement from Andrade of Humberto Carrillo as Mysterio won clean. Footage was shown of Kevin Owens being attacked by Seth Rollins and his disciples . Owens was attacked upon arriving at the arena before having his head stomped into a crate by Rollins.

. Owens was attacked upon arriving at the arena before having his head stomped into a crate by Rollins. Charlotte Flair cut an in-ring promo addressing Rhea Ripley. The promo came directly after a video package aired that featured Ripley in Tampa's Raymond James Stadium discussing her role at WrestleMania. Ripley interrupted the promo but Flair refused to let her speak, cutting her off and saying, "This is not NXT, this is Monday Night Raw. And this is my kingdom." After "excusing" Ripley, the NXT champ dropped Flair with a right hand and left the ring.