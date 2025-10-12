New users can take advantage of the top NFL DFS promotions and odds boosts from sites like Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper, Betr, Pick6, Boom and ParlayPlay for the 2025 NFL Week 6 schedule on Sunday. The slate is headlined by main slate matchups like 49ers vs. Buccaneers, Rams vs Ravens, and Browns vs. Steelers, and culminates with Chiefs vs. Lions on 'Sunday Night Football.' Here's a look at some of the top NFL promo codes for parlay sites like Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper and ParlayPlay for Week 6 on Sunday.

Promos for Underdog Fantasy, Betr, Boom, ParlayPlay, Sleeper, Pick6

Here's a look at the promo codes being offered by best DFS apps like Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper and ParlayPlay.

NFL props, lines, picks for Week 6

Some of the trending college props on Underdog Fantasy include Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to throw for higher or lower than 266.5 passing yards against the Lions. His passing touchdowns line is 1.5, with higher bringing a 0.77x return on Underdog. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce has a receiving yards line of 46.5 yards with higher returning 0.77x on Underdog.

Over on Boom Fantasy, there are numerous prop lines for the Week 6 NFL slate. Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a passing yards line of 243.5 yards and a passing touchdowns line of 1.5 on Boom with Higher returning 1.66x. Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a receiving yards line of 73.5 and a Rushing + Receiving touchdowns line of 0.5. St. Brown has 35 catches for 407 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. Make a pick on those lines at Underdog now and get a 100% deposit match up to $100:

Betr: Get $10 in Betr Bucks upon registration and 100% up to $200 deposit match

Click here and use the promo code CBSSPORTS to get $10 in Betr Bucks upon registration and 100% up to $200 deposit match with the latest Betr Picks promo code.

Boom Fantasy: $100 First entry refund

New users can click here and get a risk-free entry up to $100 in Boom Fantasy bonus funds if your wager loses with the latest Boom Fantasy promo code.

DraftKings Pick6: New players play $5, get $50

New users can click here and make an initial wager of $5 or more at DraftKings and then get $50 credit in Pick6 credits with the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code:

ParlayPlay: 100% deposit match up to $100 + a $5 entry ticket

Get started by clicking here, and get a first deposit match of up to $100 and a free $5 contest entry with the latest ParlayPlay promo code:

Sleeper: 100% deposit match up to $100

Click here and use the Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive this bonus from Sleeper, which is offered in the form of site credits.

Underdog Fantasy: Play $5, get $100 in site credit

Click here to get started using the Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2, which offers new users $100 in site credit when they enter a $5 (or higher) contest.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all contest sites. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for these sites in most states, but it is 19 or older in Alabama and Nebraska and 21 or older in Massachusetts.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.