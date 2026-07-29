Fast Withdrawal Betting Sites 2026: Top Sportsbooks Ranked

Our fast withdrawal betting sites page separates sportsbooks that process payouts quickly from those that make you wait. Withdrawal speed varies dramatically depending on your payment method and verification status. This guide breaks down real money sportsbook withdrawal times by payment method.

Fast Withdrawal Sports Betting Sites at a Glance

Before diving into the details, here's how the top fast withdrawal betting sites stack up on speed, based on their fastest available method. These are the fastest withdrawal betting sites we could verify with real payout data, not just marketing claims and general timeframes posted on sportsbook sites.

Sportsbook Fastest Withdrawal Method Fastest Time Welcome Bonus Promo Code DraftKings Online bank transfer Instant Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets paid within 14 days Just click here FanDuel Online bank transfer Instant Bet $5, get $200 in bet reset tokens for five days Just click here BetMGM Apple Pay Instant Up to $1500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Fanatics Online bank transfer Instant 10x$100 bet match in FanCash CBSFAN26 bet365 Apple Pay Instant Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose Just click here Hard Rock Bet Apple Pay Instant Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win Just click here

*Hard Rock Bet Apple Pay withdrawals unavailable in AZ, FL and VA.

Sportsbook Withdrawal Times Compared

Here's a full breakdown of sportsbook withdrawal time testing by our editorial team by payment method across all six operators. Tap a sportsbook's name to navigate to our full sportsbook review of that brand.

Sportsbook PayPal Apple Pay ACH/Bank Venmo DraftKings Less than 1 hour Instant Instant Instant FanDuel Less than 1 hour Within 24 hrs Instant Less than 1 hour BetMGM Less than 1 hour Within 24 hours Less than 1 hour Up to 24 hours Fanatics Less than 15 minutes Within 24 hours Instant Less than 1 hour bet365 Up to 24 hours and as fast as within 1 hour Less than five minutes 1-3 business days Up to 24 hours Hard Rock Bet Within 24 hrs Instant* 1-3 business days Within 48 hrs

*Apple Pay unavailable in AZ, FL, and VA.

What Affects Sportsbook Withdrawal Speed?

Several factors determine sportsbook withdrawal time based on our experience, and your payment method is only part of the equation.

Payment method : Digital wallets like PayPal and Apple Pay are the fastest options; paper checks are the slowest, sometimes taking two weeks.

Account verification status: Unverified accounts face delays until KYC checks are complete. Finish verification right after signup, not at cash-out.

First withdrawal vs. returning users : Your first-ever withdrawal typically triggers extra manual review, even at fast-paying operators.

Withdrawal amount : Larger withdrawals, especially near five figures, may trigger a manual review or require extra documentation.

Day and time of request : Banks don't process ACH or wire transfers on weekends or holidays, so Friday-evening requests often wait until Monday.

Sportsbook's internal processing time : Every operator has its own review window, often 24-72 hours, before releasing funds. That's separate from bank processing time.

Pending bonus playthrough: Active bonus bets or wagering requirements can block withdrawals until you clear them.

These factors apply across fast withdrawal betting sites generally, not just the seven operators featured here.

How to Withdraw From a Sportsbook

The withdrawal process is nearly identical across every sportsbook. Follow these steps to request your payout:

Log in to your sportsbook account. Go to the Cashier or Account section and select "Withdraw." Choose your preferred withdrawal method. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw. Confirm your withdrawal details and submit the request. Note the estimated processing time shown on screen. Check your account or payment method for the funds within the stated timeframe. If the withdrawal is delayed beyond the stated time, contact customer support.

Most fast withdrawal betting sites will only send funds back to one of the methods you've already deposited with, so choosing a quick payment option, like PayPal, Apple Pay or Venmo, when you first fund your account can lead to faster withdrawals. If you haven't completed identity verification, do it before you submit your first withdrawal request to avoid an extra review cycle.

How to Withdraw From Each Sportsbook

DraftKings

Log in, tap your profile picture in the top right corner, tap the Withdraw button, and select your withdrawal method.

FanDuel

Log in, tap the Account button in the bottom-right corner of the app and choose the Withdrawal button shaped like a blue circle. Then, choose the Withdrawal rectangle on the left and choose one of your "Saved methods".

BetMGM

Log in, choose the Account button in the bottom-right corner of the app, then choose the gold Withdrawal button shaped like an oval. From there, swipe or press the black right arrow button to choose an available withdrawal method.

Fanatics

Log in, choose the round profile icon shaped like a head and shoulders. Then choose the black Withdraw button shaped like an oval. Then, choose an option under your "Saved methods".

bet365

Log in and press the profile icon in the top-right corner of the app shaped like a head and shoulders. From there, tap the great Withdraw button near the top of the screen shaped like a rectangle. Then, choose an available withdrawal method.

Hard Rock Bet

Log in and press the Account button in the bottom-right corner of the app. Then, choose the big, white Withdraw button in the middle of the screen shaped like a rectangle. Lastly, choose a withdrawal method.

Best Fast Withdrawal Betting Sites by Category

Overall Fastest Withdrawal Sportsbook - DraftKings

DraftKings is the overall fastest payout sportsbook among the operators we reviewed. Independent testing by our editorial team found online bank transfers hit accounts instantly, labeled as "TRANSFER DraftKings Instant Payments" under account activity. We also found fast withdrawals were available to Venmo and Apple Pay, processed in less than 60 seconds. Claim the DraftKings Sportsbook new user bonus now.

Fastest PayPal Withdrawal - Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook posts some of the most consistently fast PayPal withdrawals in the industry. In 2026 testing, our editorial team found a PayPal withdrawal cleared in less than five minutes vs. FanDuel Sportsbook, which took more than 10 minutes to process a PayPal withdrawal and other sportsbooks that can take up to two hours. That makes Fanatics Sportsbook a top choice for bettors who want a reliable digital wallet payout without linking a bank account or debit card directly to the sportsbook. Tap here to get up to 10 bet matches worth up to $100 each with Fanatics promo code CBSFAN26.

Fastest Bank Transfer / ACH - DraftKings, FanDuel, Fanatics

DraftKings also leads on online bank transfers, but FanDuel Sportsbook and Fanatics Sportsbook also provided instant payouts via bank transfer in testing by our editorial team. A varying window of up to 48 hours is more typical for bank transfers at other sportsbooks. Tap here for the FanDuel Sportsbook welcome bonus.

Fastest for Apple Pay - BetMGM, bet365, Hard Rock Bet

BetMGM, bet365 and Hard Rock Bet all produced instant payouts via Apple Pay in testing by our editorial team. The linked card to Apple Pay in all three of these cases was a debit card that had already been used on the account to make a deposit. Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to unlock the latest welcome bonus for new users.

Do Sportsbooks Charge Withdrawal Fees?

All major U.S. sportsbooks, including all six covered in this guide, do not charge a fee to withdraw your winnings. DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Fanatics, bet365, and Hard Rock Bet all advertise fee-free withdrawals and our testing confirmed as much.

That said, fees can still show up from outside the sportsbook. Wire transfers are the most common culprit. Your bank may charge anywhere from $5-$85 to receive one, even when the sportsbook itself doesn't charge a fee. Some credit cards also treat gambling-related transactions as cash advances, which can trigger additional fees or interest from your card issuer. However, most sportsbooks have moved to ban credit card transactions. Always check your bank's fee schedule before choosing a wire transfer or credit-linked withdrawal method.

Tips for Faster Sportsbook Withdrawals

Following these tips is the easiest way to get the most out of betting sites with fast withdrawal policies. They won't turn any operator into one of the true instant withdrawal betting sites overnight for new users, but they will shave hours or days off your wait.

Complete account verification as soon as you sign up. Don't wait until your first withdrawal.

Use a digital wallet like Venmo or Apple Pay for the fastest processing times.

Avoid withdrawing on weekends or public holidays, when bank processing slows down.

Clear any active bonus wagering requirements before requesting a withdrawal.

Make your first withdrawal early, even for a small amount, to complete the verification process.

Check your sportsbook's minimum withdrawal amount before requesting a payout.

Fastest Payout Sportsbook FAQ

What is the fastest payout sportsbook?

Several regulated sportsbooks offer instant payouts with at least one method. Testing by our editorial team found instant withdrawals available via online bank transfer at DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics. BetMGM, bet365 and Hard Rock Bet was able to process withdrawals instantly via Apple Pay. DraftKings also provided payouts in our testing via Venmo in less than five minutes

How long do sportsbook withdrawals take?

It depends on the method. Digital wallets like Venmo and Apple Pay typically take less than five minutes and are as fast as instant, but PayPal withdrawals take a bit longer (but can be processed at times in less than 15 minutes). Online bank transfers can take 24-48 business hours at some sportsbooks but are an instant withdrawal method at others like DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics Sportsbooks. Paper checks can take up to two weeks.

Which sportsbook has the fastest PayPal withdrawal?

Fanatics Sportsbook offered the fastest withdrawal times via PayPal in testing by our editorial team. Although not instant, it still processed in less than 15 minutes in most cases.

How long does FanDuel take to withdraw?

The fastest FanDuel withdrawal methods in testing by our editorial team were online bank transfers, Apple Pay and Venmo. These methods took less than five minutes and sometimes were processed instantly.

How long does DraftKings take to pay out?

The fastest DraftKings withdrawal methods in testing by our editorial team were online bank transfers, Apple Pay and Venmo. These methods took less than five minutes and sometimes were processed instantly.

Do sportsbooks charge withdrawal fees?

Major U.S. sportsbooks don't charge withdrawal fees on standard methods. Wire transfers are the exception, but that fee is not from the sportsbook. Your bank may charge $5-$85 to receive one.

How do I speed up my sportsbook withdrawal?

Verify your identity right after signing up, deposit and withdraw using the same fast payment method (like Apple Pay or Venmo), clear any bonus wagering requirements first, and submit your request on a weekday during normal banking hours. For something closer to betting sites with instant withdrawal, stick to PayPal or Apple Pay options where available.

Why is my sportsbook withdrawal taking so long?

The most common causes are incomplete identity verification, active bonus wagering requirements, a large withdrawal amount that triggered manual review, or submitting the request over a weekend or holiday when banks aren't processing transfers.

Responsible Gaming

Speed shouldn't be the only thing you consider when choosing where to bet. If gambling stops being fun or starts affecting your finances, relationships, or well-being, help is available 24/7. Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET, the National Problem Gambling Helpline operated by the National Council on Problem Gambling, or visit ncpgambling.org (opens in a new tab) for confidential support and resources. Please gamble responsibly.