MLB predictions, odds, picks for Friday, Aug. 7: This 3-way parlay returns over +600

The Friday MLB schedule features 15 games, with the action beginning with a pair of 6:40 p.m. ET starts and concluding with Tigers vs. Giants at 10:15 p.m. ET. The top matchup of the night is Braves vs. Yankees in a potential World Series preview. The Braves enter on an eight-game win streak, but New York will have the big edge on the mound as former Max Fried -- who played with Braves from 2017-24 starts for New York. Tyler Mahle, picked up a few days before the trade deadline, will debut for Atlanta.

New York is a -147 home favorite (risk $147 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds for that matchup. Other MLB lines of note for Friday include Rangers (-156) vs. Orioles, Dodgers (-181) vs. Diamondbacks and Mariners (-118) vs. Rays. Which combination of MLB picks or should you target in a full day of games? Before locking in any MLB picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in three confident MLB best bets for MLB betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +600. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Friday, Aug. 7

After simulating every Friday MLB game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 7 total runs in Rays vs. Mariners at 9:45 p.m. ET. The model is projecting 8.7 combined runs as the Over hits nearly 60% of the time.

The total is this low because of a strong pitching matchup between Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.91 ERA) and Logan Gilbert (8-6, 3.46 ERA). These teams have generally gone Over when the number is this low, however. The Mariners have cleared any total of 7 or lower 66% of the time this season, while the Mariners are at 54% on that trend. See which other MLB parlay picks to make here.

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How to make MLB predictions for Friday, Aug. 7

The model also has locked in two other high-value picks that push this parlay to over +600. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks forFriday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +600? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.