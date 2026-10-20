The 2026-27 NBA regular season commences with three solid matchups on Tuesday. The Boston Celtics take on the Detroit Pistons at 3 p.m. ET, the Philadelphia 76ers battle the defending champion New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET, and the Oklahoma City Thunder face the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. The sports schedule also features 11 NHL games, and nine UEFA Champions League matches, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $5, get $100 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, Oct. 20

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $5, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Tuesday, Oct. 20

F Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics, 5.5 assists -- Higher

From NBA expert Mike Barner: "With Jaylen Brown having been traded during the offseason, Jayson Tatum is now the undisputed top option for the Celtics. He should have the ball in his hands a lot, considering that neither Payton Pritchard nor Derrick White are traditional point guards. Two seasons ago, Tatum averaged 6.0 assists over 36 minutes per game. Over 13 games in which Tatum played at least 30 minutes last season, he averaged 5.7 assists. He has good shooters around him and a new lob threat in Mitchell Robinson, so look for him to begin the season with at least six assists." Pick it at Underdog:

F Jalen Williams, OKC Thunder, 17.5 points -- Higher

From NBA expert Alex Selesnick: "Jalen Williams had an injury marred disappointing 2025-26 season where he was clearly operating at less than 100% after finishing All-NBA Third Team the season prior. Williams looked like that version of himself in the preseason and I expect him to return to form. He should be locked into a high usage role in a game that projects to be competitive and a potential WCF preview." Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

F LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers, 21.5 points + rebounds -- Higher

SportsLine's model is projecting 27.1 points + rebounds as LeBron James makes his debut for the Sixers. It rates this play a a 4.0 out of 5.0 in terms of confidence. Pick it at Underdog:

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $5

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are distributed as $10 in bonus entries per day for 10 consecutive days (totaling $100 in bonus entries).

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).