The Thursday sports schedule boasts 11 NHL, two NBA, a pair of FBS and several Division I college basketball games, including eight involving ranked opponents. Included is a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens. Among the more intriguing college basketball matchups is an ACC-SEC matchup between Wake Forest and 24th-ranked Vanderbilt. Tip-off from Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 6 p.m. ET, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, Nov. 5

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Thursday, Nov. 5

QB Caden Veltkamp, Florida Atlantic Owls, 343.5 passing yards -- Lower (1.87x)

Veltkamp has thrown for fewer than 343 yards in six of eight games this season. In a 51-49 win over Rice on Oct. 24, he threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns. The SportsLine model projects Veltkamp to throw for 305 yards against UTSA on Thursday. Pick it at Underdog:

WR Mario Sanders, Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles, 65.5 receiving yards -- Higher (1.87x)

Sanders has registered 66 or more receiving yards in six of eight games this season. In a 55-34 loss at Troy on Oct. 6, he caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. The SportsLine model projects Sanders to register 82 receiving yards against James Madison on Thursday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Will Henderson, UTSA Roadrunners, 88.5 rushing yards -- Higher (1.87x)

Henderson has rushed for 89 or more yards in three of his last five games. The SportsLine model projects Henderson to rush for 93 yards against Florida Atlantic on Thursday. Combine picks on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.86x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).