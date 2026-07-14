Use DraftKings promo code for $200 bonus bets by targeting MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more. Tuesday isn't only about soccer, with the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at 8 p.m. ET, and SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing the National League to emerge victorious (-155) as part of Tuesday 2026 MLB All-Star Game best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

France (+140) to win on the 90-minute money line

France vs. Spain: Over 2.5 total goals (-115)

National League to win MLB All-Star Game (-135)

Looking to back any of these picks at DraftKings? Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

National League to win MLB All-Star Game (-135)

"For what it's worth, the National League is 3-0 all-time in Midsummer Classics in Philadelphia and looks to win the game in back-to-back years for the first time since winning three straight from 2010-12," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "In Atlanta a year ago, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was the MVP as the NL edged the AL 7-6 in the highest-scoring game since 2018 — he will start at DH tonight in place of Ohtani. I generally stick to home teams in MLB wagering, and no reason to change that here in my opinion." Back the National League at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB All-Star Game picks for Tuesday?

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