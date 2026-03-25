The 2026 World Cup kicks off in the United States, Canada and Mexico beginning on June 11, and there will be plenty of opportunities at 2026 World Cup betting sites to wager on the action.

Two weeks of group play lead to the Round of 32, all the way to the World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19. Throughout the month-plus tournament, ample sports betting action will be taken at World Cup sportsbooks, and you can capitalize on betting apps giving strong World Cup promo codes entering arguably the world's biggest tournament.

Bet the World Cup at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Best 2026 World Cup betting sites

Here are some of the top World Cup promo codes at World Cup betting sites, as well as the best World Cup sportsbooks that are available for the World Cup 2026.

Each sportsbook will have its own markets for what World Cup wagers you can make. For example, FanDuel has an entire tab for Team USA plays, and DraftKings offers plenty of group and player future betting options. BetMGM, Caesars, Bet365 and Fanatics offer a variety of World Cup betting options as well for individual plays, futures and parlays.

Best World Cup betting promos

The best World Cup betting promos offer new users looking to wager on the soccer event of the year great opportunities to start off the tournament on the right foot. Check out the sportsbook promos below to find out all the details.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Get up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days

This FanDuel promo code offer is automatically applied. However, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately.

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Start an account by providing the requested information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5, apply your token and place a wager of up to $300 or more every day for 10 days. If your bet loses, you get your stake up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days.

You can use your bonus bets in any amount you wish, but bonus bets expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn. If you submit a bet with bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake.

Get started at FanDuel Sportsbook here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to the DraftKings terms and conditions. Make a first deposit of $5 or more Place an initial bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets instantly.

You will receive your bonus bets in the form of $25 bonus bet tokens. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Get started at DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in FanCash instantly

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN gives new users $200 in FanCash instantly after making a cash bet of at least $5. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York, Illinois, Tennessee and North Carolina).

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as email, birth date and the last four digits of your social security number When prompted, enter promo code CBSFAN Enable geolocation services on your mobile phone Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Place a wager of at least $5

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS provides new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

New users can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or simply click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin creating a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to use your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state to bet. Users must deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM Sportsbook here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to bet $1 and double their winnings with a 100% profit boost for each of their next 10 bets. There is a maximum wager of $25 per bet.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process, or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code CBSDYW. Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by creating a username and password. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and earn 10 100% profit boosts.

Get started at Caesars Sportsbook here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $365 instantly

The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $365 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses, except in Illinois. New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. Here are the steps for new users to claim the bonus.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like. Bonus bets expire after seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Where can I bet on the 2026 World Cup?

Sport betting is legal in 40 states, in addition to Washington D.C., with 32 states offering online sports betting. Here is a full list of states you can legally wager on the 2026 World Cup:

Arizona Iowa Mississippi New York Tennessee Arkansas Kansas Missouri North Carolina Vermont Colorado Kentucky Montana North Dakota Virginia Connecticut Louisiana Nebraska Ohio Washington Delaware Maine Nevada Oregon Washington, D.C. Florida Maryland New Hampshire Pennsylvania West Virginia Illinois Massachusetts New Jersey Rhode Island Wisconsin Indiana Michigan New Mexico South Dakota Wyoming

What to know about the 2026 World Cup

Location United States, Canada, Mexico Defending champion Argentina (2022) Betting favorite Spain (+450) Legal betting age 21 (18 in Kentucky, Montana, N.H., R.I. and Washington D.C.) Start Date June 11 Final Date July 19 Final venue MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup from your phone

The vast majority of 2026 World Cup sports betting will take place through online sports betting, and it's straightforward and quick to sign up for betting apps. Simply follow these steps to register for World Cup sportsbooks and begin placing game and future bets on the action:

Review the sign-up bonuses above to find your favorite online sports betting app Download the app from the app store Click anywhere on this page, such as the table above, to begin creating your account Enter personal information, such as name, birthday and last four digits of your Social Security number, into the sportsbook app Deposit funds and use the promo code, if applicable Review the latest odds and identify your top picks, winners, props, futures, and more Add wagers to your bet slip and submit them Withdraw your winnings at any time

Responsible gaming



Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.

World Cup betting sites FAQ

Where can you bet on the 2026 World Cup?

You can bet on the World Cup 2026 on any of the aforementioned sports betting apps, including DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, Caesars and Fanatics Sportsbook, through online sports betting. All these platforms provide game, props, future betting options and more.

Do you need a World Cup promo code to sign up for a sportsbook?

No, you do not need a specific World Cup promo code. Simply use any of the promo codes above to receive the best sign-up bonuses each World Cup sportsbook has to offer.

Is World Cup betting legal in the U.S.?

Yes, all World Cup bets, such as matches, futures and player props, are legal in the U.S.

Can anyone bet on the 2026 World Cup?

Users 21+ can bet on the World Cup in the 40 states where sports betting is legal. The minimum age in Kentucky, Montana, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Washington D.C. for sports betting is 18.

When does the 2026 World Cup start?

Group play begins on June 11, with the Round of 32 beginning on June 28. The 2026 World Cup final is July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Do sportsbooks have unique World Cup promos?

Closer to when the games begin, sportsbooks will likely offer promos, such as profit-boost tokens and risk-free bets, for the 2026 World Cup.