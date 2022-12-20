Texas Tech aims to continue home dominance vs. Houston Christian
Texas Tech looks to work on its execution in advance of the Big 12 Conference season and build on a 27-game win streak at home when it hosts Houston Christian on Wednesday in Lubbock, Texas.
The Red Raiders (8-2) have won four straight games and are back at home after a dominating 102-52 win over Jackson State on Saturday in Houston as part of the second annual Coaches vs. Racism HBCU Roundball Classic. Texas Tech has won all six of its home games this season.
D'Maurian Williams poured in a career-high 17 points and hit five 3-pointers for Texas Tech in Saturday's win. Kevin Obanor added 16 points, KJ Allen had 15, Jaylon Tyson added 11 and De'Vion Harmon contributed 10 points for the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech led by 35 points after a dominating first half and cruised to the finish while emptying its bench down the stretch. The Red Raiders forced 30 turnovers that they converted into 47 points in the win.
"I was really proud of the way the guys responded. I thought we played well for the full 40 minutes," Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. "Houston Christian will be a different challenge. They shoot the 3 very well and then go a get a lot of offensive rebounds. So we have to get out and guard and then make sure we box out."
Texas Tech played without Daniel Batcho, who missed his second straight game due to an ankle injury. He could play on Wednesday.
Texas Tech has two contests remaining, both at home, before beginning Big 12 play at TCU on Dec. 31.
The Huskies (3-9) enter Wednesday's game after back-to-back losses to UT-Rio Grande Valley, the most recent a 100-90 setback on the road on Sunday.
Maks Klanjscek led Houston Christian with a season high-tying 21 points in Sunday's loss. Brycen Long and Bonke Maring scored 16 points each in a game the Huskies trailed from the opening minutes.
Wednesday's game is Houston Christian's final non-conference contest of the season. It opens Southland Conference play on Dec. 30 at home versus New Orleans.
Texas Tech has won all seven games in the all-time series with the Huskies, including a 103-74 victory on Nov. 13, 2019.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Houston Chr. 3-9
|80.2 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|16.4 APG
|Texas Tech 8-2
|75.9 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Long
|12
|30.5
|15.0
|2.3
|2.4
|1.30
|0.20
|1.5
|47.9
|42.7
|93.5
|0.4
|1.8
|B. Maring
|12
|24.1
|14.7
|5.8
|1.7
|0.80
|1.00
|2.2
|61.4
|42.9
|70.8
|2.5
|3.3
|M. Klanjscek
|12
|30.6
|11.1
|3.4
|2.8
|1.00
|0.00
|2.2
|42.1
|31.6
|52.9
|0.8
|2.6
|D. Proctor
|2
|17
|10.5
|7.5
|1.0
|1.00
|1.50
|1.0
|64.3
|50.0
|66.7
|3.5
|4
|P. Bazil
|12
|25.9
|10.3
|1.4
|2.8
|0.60
|0.10
|2.1
|44.4
|34.1
|64.7
|0.2
|1.3
|S. Hofman
|12
|21.8
|7.8
|4.8
|1.3
|0.70
|0.20
|1.3
|53.7
|46.4
|100.0
|1.3
|3.5
|A. King
|12
|20.6
|7.0
|3.8
|3.7
|1.10
|0.20
|2.1
|43.5
|33.3
|69.7
|1
|2.8
|Z. Iyeyemi
|6
|13.3
|5.7
|3.8
|0.3
|0.50
|0.80
|1.0
|44.8
|0.0
|47.1
|1.7
|2.2
|A. Harris
|4
|13.5
|4.0
|2.5
|1.3
|0.50
|0.80
|1.5
|47.1
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1.5
|T. Moore
|10
|13.2
|3.9
|1.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.30
|1.1
|37.1
|34.8
|100.0
|0.4
|1.4
|J. Thompson
|6
|18
|3.2
|3.3
|1.0
|0.80
|0.30
|1.8
|46.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|2.7
|C. Achara
|10
|9.2
|2.1
|3.1
|0.1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.8
|40.0
|0.0
|16.7
|1.1
|2
|N. Hudson
|4
|6.5
|1.8
|1.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|62.5
|0.5
|1
|J. Arnold
|5
|3.8
|1.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.4
|25.0
|22.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|M. Gates
|4
|3.3
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|Total
|12
|0.0
|80.2
|38.5
|16.4
|6.80
|3.20
|15.9
|48.0
|36.7
|67.5
|11.2
|24.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Obanor
|10
|28.8
|15.3
|5.8
|1.0
|1.40
|0.00
|2.0
|52.9
|31.4
|88.9
|1.8
|4
|D. Batcho
|8
|27.9
|13.0
|8.3
|1.5
|0.90
|1.80
|1.9
|65.0
|100.0
|65.7
|2.3
|6
|D. Harmon
|10
|30.6
|11.0
|2.8
|3.4
|2.20
|0.30
|1.1
|43.5
|19.0
|74.3
|0.2
|2.6
|P. Isaacs
|10
|27.5
|10.3
|2.2
|2.7
|1.20
|0.00
|2.6
|37.6
|38.5
|82.6
|0.1
|2.1
|J. Tyson
|9
|23.6
|9.8
|4.9
|0.7
|1.40
|0.30
|1.3
|51.5
|48.0
|72.7
|1.2
|3.7
|D. Williams
|9
|11.4
|5.1
|1.0
|0.8
|0.70
|0.00
|1.3
|44.8
|42.1
|92.3
|0.1
|0.9
|L. Washington
|10
|14.7
|3.5
|2.1
|2.5
|0.70
|0.40
|1.2
|50.0
|28.6
|65.2
|0.3
|1.8
|K. Allen
|10
|11.9
|3.3
|3.1
|0.7
|0.30
|0.40
|0.7
|56.5
|0.0
|63.6
|1.7
|1.4
|E. Fisher
|10
|10.7
|3.1
|1.1
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.7
|48.0
|28.6
|41.7
|0.2
|0.9
|K. Walton
|9
|13.4
|3.0
|1.4
|0.7
|0.20
|0.20
|0.6
|36.0
|23.5
|83.3
|0.3
|1.1
|R. Jennings
|10
|8.9
|2.7
|1.8
|0.2
|0.40
|0.10
|0.2
|47.4
|33.3
|57.1
|0.5
|1.3
|C. Williams
|3
|3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|Total
|10
|0.0
|75.9
|38.5
|14.0
|9.20
|3.30
|14.1
|48.3
|34.5
|73.3
|10.1
|25.3
