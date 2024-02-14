Washington State eyeing NCAA berth but won't overlook Cal
Entering Thursday's game against California in Pullman, Wash., Washington State is in position to qualify for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007-08.
As of Wednesday, the Cougars (18-6, 9-4 Pac-12) are projected by ESPN NCAA Tournament bracket analyst Joe Lunardi as a No. 9 seed.
Washington State, which has won five straight games and eight of its last nine, is one game behind Pac-12 leader Arizona (19-5, 10-3) with four weekends left in the regular season.
The Cougars, who beat then-No. 8 Arizona at home on Jan. 13, would own the tiebreaker if they upset the Wildcats next week in Tucson, Ariz.
Coach Kyle Smith, in his fifth season, is trying to prevent the Cougars from thinking too far ahead.
"It reminds me, we've had a couple programs or teams that I've been around that have been in the situation of trying to keep the blinders on, trying to stay on task and know that there's still a lot left," Smith said. "But it's exciting and our guys should enjoy it."
Washington State is coming off a road sweep of Oregon State and Oregon -- its first such sweep since 2009 -- with freshman Myles Rice scoring 21 points in the 62-56 win against the Ducks on Saturday.
Rice, who leads the Cougars leads the team in scoring (15.6), assists (3.8) and steals (1.6), added a career-high nine rebounds with three assists and two steals.
Jaylen Wells, who made his first six 3-point attempts in a 64-58 victory at Oregon State, hit all four of his attempts from beyond the arc against Oregon.
The Cougars, who led 29-27 at halftime against the Ducks, are 16-0 this season when leading at intermission.
California (10-14, 6-7) nearly swept USC and UCLA at home last week, defeating the Trojans 83-77 before losing to the Bruins 61-60.
The Golden Bears rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half against UCLA behind Jaylon Tyson's game-high 16 points.
Tyson leads the Bears in scoring (20.1 points per game) and is second in rebounding (7.5) behind Fardaws Aimaq (11.1), who averages 15.1 points per game. Jalen Cone also averages double figures in points (13.8).
California's trip to Washington State and Washington this week begins a stretch of five of its last seven games on the road.
"It's a lot harder to win on the road," said California's Jalen Celestine, who had 13 points against UCLA. "I think we're a very capable team and I think the conference is starting to take notice."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|California 10-14
|75.0 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Washington St. 18-6
|75.3 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|12.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Tyson
|23
|34.4
|20.1
|7.5
|3.3
|1.30
|0.40
|3.3
|48.5
|37.1
|78.8
|1.9
|5.6
|F. Aimaq
|24
|32.5
|15.1
|11.1
|2.4
|0.90
|1.00
|2.2
|47.7
|33.3
|62.1
|3.7
|7.4
|J. Cone
|24
|35.8
|13.8
|2.0
|2.3
|0.50
|0.10
|1.4
|34.0
|33.2
|82.9
|0.3
|1.8
|K. Kennedy
|17
|32.7
|9.4
|4.8
|2.1
|1.60
|0.40
|0.8
|39.2
|26.2
|64.3
|1.2
|3.6
|J. Celestine
|19
|25.2
|8.4
|3.2
|0.7
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|46.0
|47.8
|74.2
|0.4
|2.7
|D. Askew
|6
|24.3
|6.2
|4.2
|2.5
|0.70
|0.00
|1.8
|31.3
|14.3
|78.9
|0.7
|3.5
|G. Newell
|24
|21.8
|5.5
|3.3
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|1.1
|41.3
|29.4
|53.8
|1
|2.3
|R. Brown Jr.
|24
|13.9
|3.6
|1.0
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.8
|43.5
|43.9
|80.0
|0.3
|0.8
|N. Okafor
|9
|7.7
|1.9
|1.7
|0.6
|0.20
|0.40
|0.2
|38.9
|0.0
|100.0
|0.7
|1
|G. Larson
|21
|7.5
|1.8
|1.2
|0.1
|0.20
|0.50
|0.2
|47.8
|44.4
|66.7
|0.6
|0.6
|V. Pavlovic
|7
|6
|0.9
|0.3
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|J. McCloskey
|3
|1
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Bowser
|7
|15
|0.4
|2.3
|0.1
|0.40
|0.00
|0.3
|12.5
|16.7
|0.0
|0.1
|2.1
|W. Robinson
|6
|2.8
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|D. Curtis
|10
|5.7
|0.2
|1.0
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.9
|Total
|24
|0.0
|75.0
|41.3
|12.3
|5.60
|2.70
|11.7
|42.8
|34.3
|72.1
|11.0
|26.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Rice
|24
|32.5
|15.6
|2.9
|3.8
|1.60
|0.30
|2.3
|45.6
|31.5
|79.4
|0.5
|2.5
|I. Jones
|24
|30.9
|15.5
|7.7
|1.4
|0.50
|1.00
|1.9
|57.6
|7.1
|73.0
|2.2
|5.5
|J. Wells
|23
|25.9
|11.0
|4.7
|0.8
|0.40
|0.20
|0.7
|43.3
|44.6
|82.3
|1.1
|3.5
|A. Jakimovski
|24
|33.1
|10.4
|5.5
|1.5
|0.70
|0.40
|0.9
|38.1
|35.5
|53.8
|1
|4.5
|O. Cluff
|24
|22.1
|8.5
|5.0
|1.2
|0.50
|0.90
|1.4
|56.1
|100.0
|68.4
|2.1
|2.9
|J. Yesufu
|6
|25.3
|6.2
|2.0
|1.8
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|36.8
|34.8
|50.0
|0.3
|1.7
|R. Chinyelu
|24
|13.9
|4.8
|5.0
|0.1
|0.30
|1.40
|1.1
|61.4
|0.0
|39.4
|1.8
|3.1
|K. Houinsou
|24
|21.5
|4.2
|3.2
|2.3
|0.50
|0.80
|1.0
|43.8
|40.0
|63.4
|0.5
|2.7
|I. Watts
|20
|8.6
|3.0
|0.6
|0.4
|0.30
|0.20
|0.1
|41.5
|33.3
|33.3
|0.1
|0.6
|J. Mullins
|19
|11.2
|2.1
|0.9
|0.6
|0.60
|0.20
|0.2
|28.6
|26.5
|100.0
|0.1
|0.8
|A. Rohosy
|8
|1.3
|0.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|D. Darling
|3
|3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|75.3
|40.1
|12.4
|5.30
|5.20
|10.4
|47.2
|35.0
|69.3
|10.7
|27.1
