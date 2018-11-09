Wigginton-less Cyclones pound Missouri 76-59
AMES, Iowa (AP) Iowa State fans showed up to Hilton Coliseum on Friday night to the sight of star Lindell Wigginton in a cardinal-colored cast instead of a cardinal and gold jersey.
It was of somewhat small solace that the Cyclones played so well without their most talented player - whose timetable for a return to the court was described by coach Steve Prohm as a ''week-to-week thing.''
Marial Shayok scored 20 points, Nick Weiler-Babb had 16 with six assists and Iowa State throttled Missouri 76-59 in a matchup of old Big 12 rivals.
Michael Jacobson scored 15 points for the Cyclones (2-0), who avenged a blowout loss in Columbia from last season with a surprisingly complete performance orchestrated by Weiler-Babb.
''He's a high-level point guard. He's the most cerebral player on our team,'' Prohm said. ''He's a senior point guard and he played like it.''
Iowa State closed the first half on a 9-0 run and pushed its lead to 47-30 early in the second half. Missouri cut it to 10, but the undermanned Cyclones reeled off eight straight points to jump back on top 61-43. Weiler-Babb's scoop with 4:52 to go made it 70-49, a bucket that put the Tigers out of their misery.
Mark Smith scored 15 points to lead Missouri (1-1), which committed 25 turnovers. Kevin Puryear had 10 points, but he only took five shots.
''At one point, it seemed like it was one after another. We need to have better focus at protecting the ball,'' Puryear said.
Wigginton, a preseason All-Big 12 selection, showed up to Friday's game against Missouri with a cast on his left foot that was put on Thursday.
Prohm called the injury a strain, adding that Wigginton will spend a week in a cast, a week in a boot and then, hopefully, go through and aggressive rehabilitation to try and get back onto the floor as soon as possible.
Wigginton averaged 16.7 points a game last season and nearly declared for the NBA Draft before returning to school. Wigginton had 13 points in Iowa State's 79-53 win over Alabama State on Tuesday.
''I don't have a timeframe,'' Prohm said. ''To get him back the quickest, we needed to immobilize his foot right away.''
BIG PICTURE
Missouri: The Tigers had a staggering 15 turnovers in the first half - four more than they had in a 68-55 win over Central Arkansas in the opener - and committed 26 fouls. This loss might've been the truest sign yet of how much Missouri is going to miss the injured Jontay Porter this season.
Iowa State: With Wigginton out and Cameron Lard and Zoran Talley suspended until at least December, Iowa State's eight-man rotation currently has four true freshmen in it. It was a highly thought of class, to be sure, but being forced to play them all so soon certainly wasn't in coach Steve Prohm's master plan.
ON HALIBURTON
Haliburton, at 6-foot-5 and just 172 pounds, might be one of the skinniest players in America - and the release on his jumper is, shall we say, funky. But the kid plays like he's been in Ames for years, rounding his teammates up on stoppages of play like a senior and displaying a well-rounded skill set through two games. Haliburton had eight points, four steals and three rebounds in 40 minutes, and he didn't turn the ball over once. ''Tyrese just has that kind of `It' factor,'' Prohm said.
MIZZ-ERABLE
Missouri outrebounded the smaller Cyclones 35-26. But that was about all the Tigers did right. All those turnovers killed them, as Iowa State had 19 more points off of turnovers in a game it won by 17. ''I think it was more about us...we'll get it corrected,'' coach Cuonzo Martin said.
HE SAID IT
''He's the key to what they do,'' Martin said about Weiler-Babb. ''Wigginton can score the ball. But I just feel like he's the guy that can get guys where they need to get.''
UP NEXT
Missouri hosts Kennesaw State on Nov. 16
Iowa State hosts Texas Southern on Monday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|5.0
|Pts. Per Game
|5.0
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|26.7
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|20.0
|Three Point %
|50.0
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|Defensive rebound by Nick Weiler-Babb
|30.0
|Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|32.0
|Lost ball turnover on Talen Horton-Tucker, stolen by Mark Smith
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by Marial Shayok
|1:05
|Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tyrese Haliburton
|1:07
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Puryear
|1:11
|Talen Horton-Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:13
|+ 2
|Mark Smith made jump shot
|1:43
|+ 1
|Marial Shayok made free throw
|1:59
|Personal foul on Kevin Puryear
|1:59
|+ 2
|Marial Shayok made layup
|1:59
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|76
|Field Goals
|19-44 (43.2%)
|22-51 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-26 (34.6%)
|8-25 (32.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-17 (70.6%)
|24-35 (68.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|26
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|29
|18
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|12
|10
|Steals
|2
|9
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|25
|7
|Fouls
|26
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Missouri 1-1
|68.0 PPG
|49 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Iowa State 2-0
|79.0 PPG
|47 RPG
|20.0 APG
|
|43.2
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|34.6
|3PT FG%
|32.0
|
|
|70.6
|FT%
|68.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Ma. Smith
|34
|15
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5/12
|3/8
|2/3
|2
|5
|K. Puryear
|29
|10
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/5
|1/1
|3/4
|0
|5
|J. Geist
|29
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|3
|5
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Tilmon
|24
|5
|7
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|6
|J. Pickett
|18
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Ma. Smith
|34
|15
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5/12
|3/8
|2/3
|2
|5
|K. Puryear
|29
|10
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/5
|1/1
|3/4
|0
|5
|J. Geist
|29
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|3
|5
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Tilmon
|24
|5
|7
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|6
|J. Pickett
|18
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Watson
|23
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/8
|1/6
|1/2
|0
|2
|Mi. Smith
|16
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|X. Pinson
|16
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1/4
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|4
|R. Suggs
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Nikko
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|C. VanLeer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Santos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Yerkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Guess
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Braun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|34
|12
|2
|1
|25
|26
|19/44
|9/26
|12/17
|5
|29
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Shayok
|24
|20
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|5/12
|2/6
|8/9
|1
|3
|N. Weiler-Babb
|39
|16
|3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4/9
|0/1
|8/8
|0
|3
|M. Jacobson
|33
|15
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6/9
|1/2
|2/7
|3
|3
|T. Horton-Tucker
|33
|12
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/8
|2/5
|6/8
|0
|3
|T. Haliburton
|40
|8
|3
|2
|4
|2
|0
|3
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Shayok
|24
|20
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|5/12
|2/6
|8/9
|1
|3
|N. Weiler-Babb
|39
|16
|3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4/9
|0/1
|8/8
|0
|3
|M. Jacobson
|33
|15
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6/9
|1/2
|2/7
|3
|3
|T. Horton-Tucker
|33
|12
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/8
|2/5
|6/8
|0
|3
|T. Haliburton
|40
|8
|3
|2
|4
|2
|0
|3
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Griffin
|15
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|3
|T. Lewis
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Conditt IV
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|0
|Z. Talley Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wigginton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boothe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Steyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Schuster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|23
|10
|9
|3
|7
|17
|22/51
|8/25
|24/35
|5
|18
-
MD
NAVY78
57
2nd 0.0 CBSSN
-
GAST
MNTNA60
65
2nd 3:51
-
BUFF
13WVU63
71
2nd 5:59 ESPU
-
UTEP
NMEXST57
72
2nd 5:31
-
COLCO
NCOLO56
126
2nd 26.0
-
MCNSE
ARIZST40
69
2nd 6:21 PACN
-
HARTFD
UTAHST72
97
2nd 1:21
-
ILLCHI
RADFRD57
66
2nd 5:31
-
ARKST
ABIL70
87
2nd 1:43
-
BTHSDA
WEBER39
103
2nd 8:50
-
25WASH
11AUBURN43
71
2nd 11:33 SECN
-
UCIRV
TEXAM49
55
2nd 11:43
-
PVAM
SNCLRA37
24
1st 48.0
-
UTVALL
BYU24
23
1st 1:34
-
HUM
NTEXAS40
79
2nd 8:10
-
JARVIS
GRAM24
45
1st 0.0
-
USD
UCDAV37
32
1st 0.0
-
SDCC
CALBPTST31
44
1st 0.0
-
UOP
7NEVADA25
34
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
SIMPU
SACST25
36
1st 0.0
-
DREXEL
EMICH62
66
Final
-
MLLGN
MTSU70
102
Final
-
BVU
NEBOM58
94
Final
-
UAVPN
CSBAK75
111
Final
-
INDST
WISGB78
74
Final
-
WICHST
PROV83
80
Final
-
BGREEN
STJOHN80
84
Final
-
DTROIT
TEMPLE67
83
Final
-
GWEBB
15VATECH59
87
Final
-
MORGAN
SFTRPA62
80
Final
-
DESALES
PRINCE51
85
Final
-
STNFRD
NCWILM72
59
Final
-
LONGWD
RICH63
58
Final
-
STNYBRK
SC83
81
Final
-
LALAF
6TENN65
87
Final
-
HAMP
VCU57
69
Final
-
LEHIGH
MIAMI62
83
Final
-
SILL
2UK59
71
Final
-
CHIST
CMICH60
101
Final
-
8UNC
ELON116
67
Final
-
CHARSO
FLA46
76
Final
-
AMER
GMASON78
75
Final/OT
-
MIZZOU
IOWAST59
76
Final
-
NKY
NILL88
85
Final/2OT
-
NH
UMASS75
104
Final
-
PEID
MERCER52
105
Final
-
TOLEDO
OAK87
86
Final
-
VMI
PITT55
94
Final
-
NEAST
HARV81
71
Final
-
DART
DAVID76
79
Final
-
ARK
TEXAS71
73
Final/OT
-
UVM
BU78
72
Final
-
NCCU
22CLEM51
71
Final
-
MNMTH
COLG74
87
Final
-
FDU
RUT55
90
Final
-
UNF
PSU72
87
Final
-
PEAY
18MISSST67
95
Final
-
JAXST
SAMFORD72
92
Final
-
ODU
STJOES64
79
Final
-
CSTCAR
CAMP85
75
Final
-
LAMAR
GATECH69
88
Final
-
BROWN
LIU81
83
Final
-
JWUCO
FIU47
117
Final
-
MOUNT
HOFSTRA61
79
Final
-
NJTECH
BING74
57
Final
-
FURMAN
LOYCHI60
58
Final
-
RICE
PENN76
92
Final
-
BMC
ALCORN55
79
Final
-
KENSAW
12KSTATE41
56
Final
-
NCGRN
23LSU91
97
Final
-
AF
TEXST57
67
Final
-
LDYLAKE
TXAMCC83
113
Final
-
WILCAR
SELOU57
78
Final
-
STFRIS
UIW49
63
Final
-
MONST
IND35
80
Final
-
ROBERT
MOST60
74
Final
-
SW
ORAL62
79
Final
-
JMAD
ECU73
72
Final
-
ALBANY
IONA68
72
Final
-
OKLA
TEXPA91
76
Final
-
SAV
UGA76
110
Final
-
MVSU
TXTECH52
84
Final
-
EWASH
14OREG47
81
Final
-
LNGBCH
21UCLA0
0157 O/U
-15
11:00pm PACN
-
YALE
CAL0
0141.5 O/U
+4.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
PORT
HAWAII0
0146.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00am