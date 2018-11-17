Lyons leads Furman to stunning upset of No. 8 Villanova
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Jordan Lyons scored 17 points, Matt Rafferty and Clay Mounce each had 15, and Furman stunned defending national champion Villanova in overtime, 76-68, on Saturday.
Noah Gurley and Alex Hunter added 13 points apiece for the surging Paladins, who have started 5-0 for the first time in 30 years.
Phil Booth scored 20 points and Colin Gillespie had 19 for the No. 8 Wildcats, who were coming off a 27-point loss to Michigan in a rematch of April's national championship game. It marked the first time Villanova lost back-to-back home games since December of 2013.
Lyons and Rafferty delivered huge buckets in overtime to key a 7-0 spurt that put the Paladins ahead 69-63 in the final minute, enough cushion for them to hang on for the victory in front of a shocked sellout crowd at the recently renovated Finneran Pavilion.
Trailing 58-53 with under four minutes to play in regulation, Joe Cremo hit a 3-pointer, Booth scored and Gillespie made a layup in transition to put Villanova in front, 60-58, in the final minute.
After Lyons hit two free throws to tie the game at 60, Booth missed on the other end and Hunter misfired on a long 3-pointer in the final seconds. Cremo was called for a foul while going for the rebound, but Rafferty couldn't connect on the front end of a 1-and-1 with 2.6 seconds left, setting the game up for OT.
Two days after pouring in 54 points while matching an NCAA record with 15 3-pointers, Lyons had a slew of big buckets, including one that put Furman ahead 48-46 with a little over 8 minutes remaining.
After Booth scored five straight points for 'Nova, Hunter tied it back up with a 3-pointer before Furman pulled ahead 55-51 on four straight points from Gurley. Another big 3 from Hunter gave the Paladins a five-point lead with just over four minutes to play as Furman looked completely unfazed by Villanova's notoriously hostile home venue.
BIG PICTURE
Furman: The Paladins are looking to be a dominant mid-major squad and big-team killer. In their only other road game of the season, they upset another 2018 Final Four participant, Loyola-Chicago, on a last-second dunk.
Villanova: After losing four players from last year's national championship squad to the NBA draft, coach Jay Wright continues to search for his best rotation. On Saturday, freshman Jahvon Quinerly, a five-star recruit, didn't get in the game after playing key minutes in Villanova's first three games. The Wildcats' depth took a hit Friday when the team announced that redshirt sophomore Dylan Painter will transfer.
UP NEXT
Furman hosts Southern Wesleyan on Wednesday.
Villanova faces Canisius in the Advocare Invitational in Orlando on Thanksgiving.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Lyons
|2.0
|Phil Booth missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Alex Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Alex Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Phil Booth
|11.0
|+ 3
|Joe Cremo made 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|+ 1
|Tre Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Tre Clark missed 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Collin Gillespie
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Tre Clark
|19.0
|Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|68
|Field Goals
|26-60 (43.3%)
|24-71 (33.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|14-44 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|16-20 (80.0%)
|6-11 (54.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|47
|40
|Offensive
|6
|11
|Defensive
|33
|26
|Team
|8
|3
|Assists
|16
|14
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|5
|9
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|18
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|43.3
|FG%
|33.8
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|54.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lyons
|38
|17
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|6/12
|1/5
|4/4
|0
|3
|M. Rafferty
|43
|15
|17
|3
|2
|4
|0
|1
|6/12
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|13
|C. Mounce
|34
|15
|3
|1
|3
|1
|3
|5
|6/10
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Gurley
|38
|13
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/7
|1/3
|6/6
|2
|6
|A. Hunter
|40
|13
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/12
|3/8
|2/2
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Booth
|41
|20
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8/23
|3/13
|1/4
|0
|5
|C. Gillespie
|41
|19
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|6/13
|4/7
|3/4
|1
|3
|E. Paschall
|43
|8
|5
|5
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3/14
|2/11
|0/0
|2
|3
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|36
|6
|11
|1
|2
|5
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|6
|J. Samuels
|18
|0
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|5
-
MANH
NKY39
53
2nd 6:52 ESP3
-
ARKPB
SILL25
45
2nd 17:54 ESP3
-
HOUBP
WISC24
50
2nd 18:56 BTN
-
WILL
EILL36
34
2nd 19:28 ESP+
-
GASOU
PEPPER45
46
2nd 20:00
-
FISK
TNST27
69
2nd 17:32 ESP+
-
STNYBRK
NORFLK26
31
1st 4:37
-
HIGHPT
UMBC25
24
1st 2:33
-
BRAD
ILLCHI36
40
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
STLOU
SETON33
28
1st 0.0 FS2
-
YALE
MEMP45
47
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
JVILLE
SALAB33
16
1st 0.0
-
UIW
NDAKST80
78
Final/OT
-
WMMARY
ND64
73
Final
-
RADFRD
DUQ64
69
Final
-
18MICH
GWASH84
61
Final
-
NALAB
PITT66
71
Final
-
WAGNER
FAIR79
73
Final
-
PRESBY
24MARQET55
74
Final
-
AQNST
WMICH52
99
Final
-
FAU
TOWSON85
71
Final
-
MAINE
NCST63
82
Final
-
BCU
MIAMI70
78
Final
-
SC
PROV67
76
Final
-
BU
EMICH62
80
Final
-
ETNST
WINTHR76
74
Final
-
ODU
KENSAW65
47
Final
-
NWST
RICE74
102
Final
-
UCDAV
TXAMCC57
54
Final/OT
-
PVAM
LAMAR67
74
Final
-
ILLTK
NILL66
73
Final
-
UNF
WRIGHT72
89
Final
-
TEXST
DRAKE69
75
Final
-
MASLOW
ARMY92
85
Final
-
ALBANY
CAN75
66
Final
-
YOUNG
FORD61
67
Final
-
MINNMOR
NDAK58
112
Final
-
CORN
NJTECH86
73
Final
-
HIWS
WCAR55
94
Final
-
STHRN
GMASON65
69
Final
-
DREXEL
LSALLE89
84
Final
-
MOREHD
WISGB70
87
Final
-
NCASHV
CSTCAR52
78
Final
-
MNTNA
MIAOH73
71
Final
-
FURMAN
8NOVA76
68
Final/OT
-
STETSON
SELOU57
69
Final
-
MONST
UCSB69
88
Final
-
NIOWA
EKY90
85
Final
-
CHATT
SEMO42
63
Final
-
ALAM
BYU60
91
Final
-
SACHRT
BROWN77
82
Final
-
UMES
NTEXAS34
68
Final
-
SJST
CSBAK72
73
Final
-
CLMB
FIU87
98
Final
-
NMEXST
NMEX98
94
Final
-
UMKC
EWASH80
87
Final/OT
-
MVSU
ROBERT59
68
Final
-
LPSCMB
SMU79
73
Final
-
UCMERCED
UCRIV53
63
Final
-
PORT
CSN0
0150.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
WILLAME
PORTST0
0
10:05pm