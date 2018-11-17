FURMAN
Lyons leads Furman to stunning upset of No. 8 Villanova

  STATS AP
  Nov 17, 2018

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Jordan Lyons scored 17 points, Matt Rafferty and Clay Mounce each had 15, and Furman stunned defending national champion Villanova in overtime, 76-68, on Saturday.

Noah Gurley and Alex Hunter added 13 points apiece for the surging Paladins, who have started 5-0 for the first time in 30 years.

Phil Booth scored 20 points and Colin Gillespie had 19 for the No. 8 Wildcats, who were coming off a 27-point loss to Michigan in a rematch of April's national championship game. It marked the first time Villanova lost back-to-back home games since December of 2013.

Lyons and Rafferty delivered huge buckets in overtime to key a 7-0 spurt that put the Paladins ahead 69-63 in the final minute, enough cushion for them to hang on for the victory in front of a shocked sellout crowd at the recently renovated Finneran Pavilion.

Trailing 58-53 with under four minutes to play in regulation, Joe Cremo hit a 3-pointer, Booth scored and Gillespie made a layup in transition to put Villanova in front, 60-58, in the final minute.

After Lyons hit two free throws to tie the game at 60, Booth missed on the other end and Hunter misfired on a long 3-pointer in the final seconds. Cremo was called for a foul while going for the rebound, but Rafferty couldn't connect on the front end of a 1-and-1 with 2.6 seconds left, setting the game up for OT.

Two days after pouring in 54 points while matching an NCAA record with 15 3-pointers, Lyons had a slew of big buckets, including one that put Furman ahead 48-46 with a little over 8 minutes remaining.

After Booth scored five straight points for 'Nova, Hunter tied it back up with a 3-pointer before Furman pulled ahead 55-51 on four straight points from Gurley. Another big 3 from Hunter gave the Paladins a five-point lead with just over four minutes to play as Furman looked completely unfazed by Villanova's notoriously hostile home venue.

BIG PICTURE

Furman: The Paladins are looking to be a dominant mid-major squad and big-team killer. In their only other road game of the season, they upset another 2018 Final Four participant, Loyola-Chicago, on a last-second dunk.

Villanova: After losing four players from last year's national championship squad to the NBA draft, coach Jay Wright continues to search for his best rotation. On Saturday, freshman Jahvon Quinerly, a five-star recruit, didn't get in the game after playing key minutes in Villanova's first three games. The Wildcats' depth took a hit Friday when the team announced that redshirt sophomore Dylan Painter will transfer.

UP NEXT

Furman hosts Southern Wesleyan on Wednesday.

Villanova faces Canisius in the Advocare Invitational in Orlando on Thanksgiving.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Lyons 2.0
  Phil Booth missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Alex Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Alex Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Phil Booth 11.0
+ 3 Joe Cremo made 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 1 Tre Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
  Tre Clark missed 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Collin Gillespie 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Tre Clark 19.0
  Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
Team Stats
Points 76 68
Field Goals 26-60 (43.3%) 24-71 (33.8%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 14-44 (31.8%)
Free Throws 16-20 (80.0%) 6-11 (54.5%)
Total Rebounds 47 40
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 33 26
Team 8 3
Assists 16 14
Steals 7 6
Blocks 5 9
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
J. Lyons G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
P. Booth G
20 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
Furman
Starters
J. Lyons
M. Rafferty
C. Mounce
N. Gurley
A. Hunter
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Lyons 38 17 3 3 0 0 5 2 6/12 1/5 4/4 0 3
M. Rafferty 43 15 17 3 2 4 0 1 6/12 0/0 3/5 4 13
C. Mounce 34 15 3 1 3 1 3 5 6/10 3/4 0/0 0 3
N. Gurley 38 13 8 4 0 0 1 2 3/7 1/3 6/6 2 6
A. Hunter 40 13 4 3 1 0 0 2 4/12 3/8 2/2 0 4
Bench
T. Clark
M. Bothwell
J. Slawson
A. Brown
J. Williams
B. Schuck
J. Pugh
R. Swanson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Clark 17 3 2 1 1 0 2 4 1/4 0/0 1/3 0 2
M. Bothwell 12 0 2 1 0 0 2 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
J. Slawson 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Schuck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Swanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 76 39 16 7 5 14 18 26/60 8/22 16/20 6 33
Villanova
Starters
P. Booth
C. Gillespie
E. Paschall
D. Cosby-Roundtree
J. Samuels
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Booth 41 20 5 4 0 0 2 1 8/23 3/13 1/4 0 5
C. Gillespie 41 19 4 1 1 1 1 5 6/13 4/7 3/4 1 3
E. Paschall 43 8 5 5 0 1 2 2 3/14 2/11 0/0 2 3
D. Cosby-Roundtree 36 6 11 1 2 5 1 1 2/5 0/0 2/3 5 6
J. Samuels 18 0 7 1 0 1 4 2 0/4 0/3 0/0 2 5
Bench
J. Cremo
S. Bey
C. Swider
T. Delaney
D. Painter
P. Heck
J. Quinerly
T. Saunders
B. Slater
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cremo 29 9 3 2 2 1 1 3 3/7 3/5 0/0 0 3
S. Bey 10 3 1 0 1 0 0 4 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 0
C. Swider 7 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
T. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Painter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Heck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Quinerly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Slater - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 68 37 14 6 9 12 19 24/71 14/44 6/11 11 26
