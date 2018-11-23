Villanova beats Oklahoma State to reach championship game
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Eric Paschall had 22 points and Phil Booth added 20 as Villanova advanced to the title game of AdvoCare Invitational by beating Oklahoma State 77-58 on Friday.
The Wildcats, who made a tournament record 16 3-pointers, will play on Sunday against the winner of No. 14 Florida State's game against No. 19 LSU.
Villanova (4-2) stopped a two-game skid by beating Canisius 82-56 in Thursday's first round.
Mike Cunningham scored 15 points for Oklahoma State (3-2).
Paschall had 20 points, including six 3-pointers, as Villanova took a 42-26 halftime advantage. The Wildcats, who led by as many as 18 points, went 10 for 24 from 3-point range during the half.
Oklahoma State got within 13 before Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree's dunk put Villanova up 71-56 with two minutes remaining.
Booth's 3-pointer gave Villanova a 54-29 lead four minutes into the second half.
Oklahoma State closed to 60-47 on Cunningham's 3 with 8 1/2 minutes to go.
The Cowboys will face the Florida State-LSU loser Sunday for third place.
---
|32.3
|Min. Per Game
|32.3
|16.0
|Pts. Per Game
|16.0
|1.5
|Ast. Per Game
|1.5
|8.8
|Reb. Per Game
|8.8
|42.4
|Field Goal %
|40.4
|30.3
|Three Point %
|35.0
|78.3
|Free Throw %
|78.6
|Shot clock violation turnover on Villanova
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Villanova
|34.0
|Michael Weathers missed layup
|36.0
|+ 1
|Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|49.0
|+ 1
|Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws
|49.0
|Personal foul on Michael Weathers
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
|51.0
|Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|53.0
|+ 1
|Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:04
|+ 1
|Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:04
|Personal foul on Cameron McGriff
|1:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|58
|Field Goals
|25-55 (45.5%)
|22-54 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|16-40 (40.0%)
|8-25 (32.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|6-11 (54.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|26
|Offensive
|12
|6
|Defensive
|24
|15
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|18
|12
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|11
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Villanova 4-2
|76.6 PPG
|48.2 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Oklahoma State 3-2
|75.0 PPG
|39 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|E. Paschall F
|12.4 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|2.4 APG
|37.7 FG%
|
55
|M. Cunningham G
|8.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|42.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Paschall F
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|M. Cunningham G
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.5
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|32.0
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|54.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Paschall
|35
|22
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|8/13
|6/10
|0/2
|3
|2
|P. Booth
|35
|20
|3
|5
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7/15
|5/11
|1/1
|0
|3
|S. Bey
|29
|13
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/8
|2/4
|5/6
|3
|6
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|34
|9
|13
|3
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|5/6
|5
|8
|C. Gillespie
|25
|5
|3
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. McGriff
|35
|11
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/8
|0/3
|5/6
|3
|2
|T. Dziagwa
|31
|9
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/8
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Waters III
|36
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2/9
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|I. Likekele
|13
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Demuth
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
-
MIAMI
FRESNO78
76
2nd 1.0 ESP2
-
HOUBP
WAKE80
81
2nd 14.30
-
CALBPTST
ARKPB80
82
OT 3:16
-
JMAD
OAK55
67
2nd 3:40 ESP3
-
NICHST
NCCU68
57
2nd 3:22
-
DENVER
SEATTLE32
38
2nd 16:26
-
COPPST
CHARSO19
26
1st 6:23
-
CHATT
9MICH6
13
1st 15:34 BTN
-
PVAM
GATECH11
7
1st 14:08
-
7UNC
17UCLA11
17
1st 13:47 FOX
-
GRAM
NIAGARA2
3
1st 19:03
-
NOVA
OKLAST77
58
Final
-
OKLA
DAYTON65
54
Final
-
ORAL
NILL66
87
Final
-
STHRN
WMICH70
85
Final
-
VMI
STETSON87
79
Final/OT
-
MARS
WOFF46
97
Final
-
CAN
MEMP63
71
Final
-
ROBERT
24PURDUE46
84
Final
-
BU
RUT44
54
Final
-
MASBOS
MASLOW59
88
Final
-
ALCORN
LIB54
76
Final
-
25WISC
4UVA46
53
Final
-
19LSU
14FSU0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
LSALLE
NWEST0
0138.5 O/U
-10.5
4:30pm ESPU
-
HOW
ARKLR0
0148 O/U
-7.5
4:30pm
-
AMU
FIU0
0
5:00pm
-
GWEBB
EILL0
0136.5 O/U
+4
5:00pm
-
KENTST
VANDY0
0152 O/U
-12
5:00pm SECN+
-
MRSHL
MD0
0165 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm BTN
-
FAIR
LONGWD0
0136 O/U
+4.0
6:00pm
-
TEXAS
11MICHST0
0151 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm FOX
-
CHARLS
UAB0
0136.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm ESP3
-
STFRAN
IUPUI0
0144 O/U
-5.0
7:00pm
-
LAMON
TNTECH0
0136 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STNFRD
MTSU0
0141 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
SAMFORD
IPFW0
0161 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
LVILLE
MARQET0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
UCDAV
IND0
0135.5 O/U
-21.5
7:00pm BTN+
-
TNST
10UK0
0153.5 O/U
-28.5
7:00pm SECN
-
NIOWA
ODU0
0123 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
PORTST
UCSB0
0150 O/U
-1.0
7:00pm
-
NCGRN
DEL0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
GMASON
CINCY0
0133 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
ALAM
NWST0
0142 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm
-
TEXST
USCUP0
0132 O/U
+8.5
7:30pm
-
SALAB
TEXAM0
0144.5 O/U
-13
7:30pm SECN
-
NCWILM
ARKST0
0157.5 O/U
+3.5
7:30pm
-
MISSCOL
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
CLEVST
23OHIOST0
0135.5 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm FS1
-
LAMAR
TEXPA0
0146.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
ALBANY
MILW0
0132 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXARL
ARK0
0148 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm SECN
-
ABIL
UOP0
0136 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
GC
UTAH0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
5TENN
2KANSAS0
0151.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
NWNAZ
IDAHO0
0
9:00pm
-
FLA
BUTLER0
0134.5 O/U
+1
9:30pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
MISS0
0142 O/U
+2
9:30pm CBSSN
-
UMASS
6NEVADA0
0156.5 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm FS1
-
CPOLY
PORT0
0137.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
SUTAH
UNLV0
0144 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
UCRIV
ELON0
0136 O/U
+5.5
11:00pm
-
SETON
HAWAII0
0141.5 O/U
+9.5
11:30pm ESP2
-
SILL
TULSA0
0141 O/U
+1.5
12:30am FS1