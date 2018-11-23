NOVA
Villanova beats Oklahoma State to reach championship game

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 23, 2018

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Eric Paschall had 22 points and Phil Booth added 20 as Villanova advanced to the title game of AdvoCare Invitational by beating Oklahoma State 77-58 on Friday.

The Wildcats, who made a tournament record 16 3-pointers, will play on Sunday against the winner of No. 14 Florida State's game against No. 19 LSU.

Villanova (4-2) stopped a two-game skid by beating Canisius 82-56 in Thursday's first round.

Mike Cunningham scored 15 points for Oklahoma State (3-2).

Paschall had 20 points, including six 3-pointers, as Villanova took a 42-26 halftime advantage. The Wildcats, who led by as many as 18 points, went 10 for 24 from 3-point range during the half.

Oklahoma State got within 13 before Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree's dunk put Villanova up 71-56 with two minutes remaining.

Booth's 3-pointer gave Villanova a 54-29 lead four minutes into the second half.

Oklahoma State closed to 60-47 on Cunningham's 3 with 8 1/2 minutes to go.

The Cowboys will face the Florida State-LSU loser Sunday for third place.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
E. Paschall
4 F
C. McGriff
12 F
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
8.8 Reb. Per Game 8.8
42.4 Field Goal % 40.4
30.3 Three Point % 35.0
78.3 Free Throw % 78.6
  Shot clock violation turnover on Villanova 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Villanova 34.0
  Michael Weathers missed layup 36.0
+ 1 Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
+ 1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
  Personal foul on Michael Weathers 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey 51.0
  Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot 53.0
+ 1 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:04
+ 1 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made 1st of 2 free throws 1:04
  Personal foul on Cameron McGriff 1:04
Team Stats
Points 77 58
Field Goals 25-55 (45.5%) 22-54 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 16-40 (40.0%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 6-11 (54.5%)
Total Rebounds 39 26
Offensive 12 6
Defensive 24 15
Team 3 5
Assists 18 12
Steals 4 5
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 11 17
Technicals 0 0
4
E. Paschall F
22 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
55
M. Cunningham G
15 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Villanova 4-2 423577
home team logo Oklahoma State 3-2 263258
O/U 143, OKLAST +5.5
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
O/U 143, OKLAST +5.5
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Villanova 4-2 76.6 PPG 48.2 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo Oklahoma State 3-2 75.0 PPG 39 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
4
E. Paschall F 12.4 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.4 APG 37.7 FG%
55
M. Cunningham G 8.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.0 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
4
E. Paschall F 22 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
55
M. Cunningham G 15 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
45.5 FG% 40.7
40.0 3PT FG% 32.0
73.3 FT% 54.5
Villanova
Starters
E. Paschall
P. Booth
S. Bey
D. Cosby-Roundtree
C. Gillespie
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Paschall 35 22 5 1 1 0 3 1 8/13 6/10 0/2 3 2
P. Booth 35 20 3 5 1 0 3 3 7/15 5/11 1/1 0 3
S. Bey 29 13 9 2 0 0 0 0 3/8 2/4 5/6 3 6
D. Cosby-Roundtree 34 9 13 3 2 0 2 4 2/2 0/0 5/6 5 8
C. Gillespie 25 5 3 5 0 0 2 2 2/6 1/5 0/0 0 3
Bench
C. Swider
J. Cremo
J. Samuels
J. Quinerly
B. Slater
T. Delaney
D. Painter
P. Heck
T. Saunders
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Swider 12 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 3/7 2/6 0/0 1 0
J. Cremo 13 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Samuels 13 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
J. Quinerly 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
B. Slater 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Painter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Heck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 36 18 4 0 11 11 25/55 16/40 11/15 12 24
Oklahoma State
Starters
C. McGriff
T. Dziagwa
L. Waters III
I. Likekele
D. Demuth
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. McGriff 35 11 5 1 0 0 3 3 3/8 0/3 5/6 3 2
T. Dziagwa 31 9 0 5 0 0 1 0 3/8 3/7 0/0 0 0
L. Waters III 36 4 3 2 2 0 0 1 2/9 0/4 0/0 0 3
I. Likekele 13 2 1 3 1 0 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Demuth 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
M. Cunningham
Y. Anei
M. Weathers
K. Jones
M. Calloo
C. Jones
T. Reeves
L. Major
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Cunningham 28 15 3 1 1 0 1 2 5/10 5/10 0/0 0 3
Y. Anei 18 9 4 0 1 0 0 4 4/4 0/0 1/2 2 2
M. Weathers 23 8 3 0 0 0 4 3 4/11 0/0 0/3 1 2
K. Jones 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
M. Calloo 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Major - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 21 12 5 0 10 17 22/54 8/25 6/11 6 15
NCAA BB Scores