Guy scores 18 as No. 4 Virginia beats No. 24 Maryland 76-71

  • Nov 28, 2018

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Kyle Guy scored 18 points and No. 4 Virginia combined effective outside shooting with its usual stout defense to slip past 24th-ranked Maryland 76-71 Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Cavaliers (7-0) blew most of a 17-point lead before making six free throws in the final 37 seconds to hand Maryland its first loss. Ty Jerome scored 17 and De'Andre Hunter had 15 for Virginia, which improved to 121-35 in nonconference games under coach Tony Bennett.

Guy nailed five 3-pointers and the Cavaliers went 10 for 22 beyond the arc. Virginia committed only two turnovers and had assists on 15 of its 28 baskets.

Bruno Fernando had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 15 for the Terrapins (6-1). After trailing 48-31 with 16:29 left, Maryland closed to 63-59 before Jerome popped a 3-pointer and Jack Salt added a dunk to quell the comeback.

The Terrapins committed 14 turnovers, went 7 for 17 from 3-point range and finished well below their scoring average of 84.8 points per game. But they shot 54 percent and became the first team this season to break the 60-point barrier against the Cavaliers.

Maryland and Virginia first met in the 1912-13 season and were both members of the ACC before the Terrapins joined the Big Ten in 2014. The Cavaliers trail in the series 107-76 but have won eight of the last nine.

It was Virginia's second straight victory over a Big Ten team. The Cavaliers defeated Wisconsin last week to win the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Guy scored 15 points and accounted for four of Virginia's eight 3-pointers in a first half that ended with the Cavaliers up 39-30.

Maryland made only one less basket than Virginia and held a 19-11 rebounding edge, but the Cavaliers' 8-for-16 shooting beyond the arc made all the difference.

Also worth noting: Virginia had 11 assists and only one turnover through the first 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers played their usual brand of suffocating defense and added an outside shooting touch to knock off a ranked team and solidify their stature in the top 5.

Maryland: If this game was held later in the season, perhaps the young Terrapins would have fared better. At this point, however, they're just not mature or good enough to compete against a talented squad with a tenacious defense.

UP NEXT

Virginia plays a Maryland-based team for the fourth time this season, hosting Morgan State on Monday night.

Maryland opens Big Ten play Saturday against Penn State, the last of six straight home games for the Terps.

Key Players
K. Guy
5 G
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
42.1 Field Goal % 46.6
40.0 Three Point % 27.8
75.0 Free Throw % 80.0
  Defensive rebound by Virginia 0.0
  Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Kihei Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
  Kihei Clark missed 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Eric Ayala 2.0
+ 3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
  Braxton Key missed 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Wiggins 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Braxton Key 14.0
  Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by De'Andre Hunter 15.0
Team Stats
Points 76 71
Field Goals 28-60 (46.7%) 27-50 (54.0%)
3-Pointers 10-23 (43.5%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 25 35
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 14 22
Team 1 5
Assists 15 12
Steals 7 0
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 2 13
Fouls 19 16
Technicals 0 0
Virginia
Starters
K. Guy
T. Jerome
D. Hunter
J. Salt
K. Clark
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Guy 37 18 3 3 1 0 0 1 6/15 5/10 1/1 0 3
T. Jerome 30 17 3 1 1 0 1 2 6/14 3/7 2/3 2 1
D. Hunter 34 15 6 4 0 1 0 3 6/13 1/3 2/2 4 2
J. Salt 33 12 7 1 1 1 0 3 6/7 0/0 0/1 3 4
K. Clark 35 4 2 4 2 0 0 3 1/4 0/2 2/4 1 1
Starters
K. Guy
T. Jerome
D. Hunter
J. Salt
K. Clark
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Guy 37 18 3 3 1 0 0 1 6/15 5/10 1/1 0 3
T. Jerome 30 17 3 1 1 0 1 2 6/14 3/7 2/3 2 1
D. Hunter 34 15 6 4 0 1 0 3 6/13 1/3 2/2 4 2
J. Salt 33 12 7 1 1 1 0 3 6/7 0/0 0/1 3 4
K. Clark 35 4 2 4 2 0 0 3 1/4 0/2 2/4 1 1
Bench
B. Key
M. Diakite
M. Anthony
J. Huff
F. Badocchi
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
F. Caffaro
K. Stattmann
G. Kersey
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Key 15 10 1 0 2 1 0 3 3/4 1/1 3/4 0 1
M. Diakite 10 0 1 1 0 0 1 4 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Anthony 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Huff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Badocchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stattmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Kersey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 24 15 7 3 2 19 28/60 10/23 10/15 10 14
Maryland
Starters
A. Cowan Jr.
B. Fernando
E. Ayala
D. Morsell
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Cowan Jr. 35 15 1 4 0 0 4 5 5/12 1/4 4/6 1 0
B. Fernando 32 14 11 2 0 2 3 1 6/8 0/0 2/2 4 7
E. Ayala 35 13 4 2 0 0 3 1 4/7 3/4 2/3 0 4
D. Morsell 34 8 5 1 0 0 2 3 3/7 0/2 2/4 0 5
J. Smith 26 6 4 3 0 0 0 1 3/6 0/2 0/1 1 3
Starters
A. Cowan Jr.
B. Fernando
E. Ayala
D. Morsell
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Cowan Jr. 35 15 1 4 0 0 4 5 5/12 1/4 4/6 1 0
B. Fernando 32 14 11 2 0 2 3 1 6/8 0/0 2/2 4 7
E. Ayala 35 13 4 2 0 0 3 1 4/7 3/4 2/3 0 4
D. Morsell 34 8 5 1 0 0 2 3 3/7 0/2 2/4 0 5
J. Smith 26 6 4 3 0 0 0 1 3/6 0/2 0/1 1 3
Bench
A. Wiggins
S. Smith Jr.
I. Bender
R. Lindo
A. Terrell
J. Tomaic
T. Valmon
R. Mona
T. Ramsey
W. Clark
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Wiggins 25 13 4 0 0 0 0 4 5/8 3/5 0/0 2 2
S. Smith Jr. 8 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Bender 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. Lindo 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tomaic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Valmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ramsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 71 30 12 0 2 13 16 27/50 7/17 10/16 8 22
