Quinerly makes instant impact to help Villanova top Uconn
NEW YORK (AP) Jahvon Quinerly had waited all season to prove he could post solid stats instead of just alarming Instagram captions. He got his chance with an inadvertent whack on a Villanova teammate at practice.
Quinerly's elbow put a knot on Collin Gillespie's head during a drill that sidelined the starter and opened a spot in the rotation.
Quinerly had been benched, committed a social media fail and hardly played like a five-star recruit when he did get a chance for the Wildcats. Against UConn, Quinerly suddenly was a factor in ending a rare Villanova losing streak.
''You feel you can do more all the time,'' he said.
Quinerly had the steal of the game and scored 10 points in critical minutes, and the national champion Villanova Wildcats avoided their first three-game losing streak in nearly six years with an 81-58 win over Connecticut on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
''He showed that he's been working at what we do even though he hasn't been playing,'' coach Jay Wright said.
Quinerly, a star recruit who originally committed to Arizona, has had a baffling freshman season. He struggled to get off the bench and missed a game with an injury. Quinerly played only seconds against Penn and was benched against Kansas days after writing an Instagram post criticizing his own program. He turned social media outbursts into highlight-reel bursts against the Huskies (9-4).
Quinerly quickly deleted an Instagram post that said ''Was my 2nd choice for a reason'' after the Penn loss. But social media users noticed and Quinerly later apologized on, yes, social media.
''It was a big mistake on my end,'' he said of the caption.
Wright turned the mistake into a teaching moment.
''I told him, I know that's frustration. I know it's not you,'' Wright said. ''I knew he felt terrible.''
Quinerly, who played 24 minutes, shot an airball and threw a pass straight into UConn's hands in the first half that might have earned him a spot on the bench had Gillespie not been out. He hit a 3 in the first half and had the game's spotlight ''drive of the game'' with a midcourt steal during a 19-0 run that he fed to Phil Booth for an easy basket.
He seemed at ease with the pressure off - when a corner 3 rattled around the rim before it trickled out, Quinerly smiled at the oh-so close attempt.
''I feel like the airball kind of helped me,'' he said. ''I knew that I could keep playing after that. I couldn't let it affect me at all.''
Eric Paschall scored 21 points and Booth had 18 for Villanova. The Wildcats (9-4) had been reeling with consecutive losses at college basketball's most renowned venues; against Penn at Philly's Palestra and to No. 1 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. The Huskies seemed primed to make it three straight holding a 36-35 lead at the Garden, where the Wildcats celebrated the last two Big East Tournament titles.
Unlike their recent defeats when they wilted down the stretch, Villanova flashed the horsepower of old and unleashed a 19-0 run that sent fans into a frenzy. Joe Cremo hit three 3s during the spurt that made it hard to believe this was the same program that already matched the season loss total from each of the last two seasons.
Cremo stepped into the starting lineup once Quinerly smacked Gillespie during a drill in practice on Thursday. Cremo, a graduate transfer from Albany, made the most of his new role.
The Wildcats hadn't lost three straight since January 2013 against Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Providence in the last season of the old Big East. The Wildcats have won two national titles since then and a loss here or there had seemed more like a minor inconvenience. But after losing four stars from last year's title team to the NBA, Villanova has struggled, though three losses have come to Top 25 teams.
BIG PICTURE
Villanova: Is Quinerly a permanent rotation player or was this a one-game wonder? More games like this one, and Quinerly may be the ball-handling guard who can create from the perimeter the Wildcats need.
UConn: Jalen Adams, who averaged 17.3 points, scored only eight and the Huskies had 17 turnovers.
''When things start going badly, you've got to get more determined,'' coach Dan Hurley said. ''I don't think there's an area where we're necessarily excelling.''
Christian Vital hit four 3s and scored 18 points for UConn.
THE TRILOGY
The former Big East rivals wrap up their three-year series with a game next season in Philly.
UP NEXT
Villanova: Opens Big East play Jan. 2 at home against DePaul.
UConn: Hits the road to play Jan 2 at USF in the AAC opener.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.3
|Min. Per Game
|28.3
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|44.1
|Field Goal %
|41.7
|37.1
|Three Point %
|44.6
|74.2
|Free Throw %
|73.8
|Offensive rebound by Brandon Slater
|29.0
|Jahvon Quinerly missed layup, blocked by Sidney Wilson
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Tim Delaney
|48.0
|Isaiah Whaley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Isaiah Whaley missed 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Shooting foul on Cole Swider
|48.0
|Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|49.0
|Sidney Wilson missed layup, blocked by Jermaine Samuels
|51.0
|Bad pass turnover on Brandon Slater
|1:01
|+ 1
|Brendan Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:09
|Brendan Adams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|58
|Field Goals
|27-47 (57.4%)
|22-54 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|12-23 (52.2%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|15-24 (62.5%)
|7-14 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|21
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|28
|16
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|20
|11
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|19
|16
|Fouls
|19
|21
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Villanova 9-4
|74.7 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Connecticut 9-4
|83.3 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|E. Paschall F
|14.8 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|2.0 APG
|42.7 FG%
|
1
|C. Vital G
|11.9 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|44.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Paschall F
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|C. Vital G
|18 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|57.4
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|52.2
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Paschall
|36
|21
|6
|5
|2
|1
|4
|3
|7/12
|4/7
|3/4
|1
|5
|P. Booth
|35
|18
|7
|7
|1
|0
|5
|2
|6/6
|2/2
|4/5
|1
|6
|J. Cremo
|31
|11
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/5
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|23
|5
|6
|2
|3
|0
|2
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|3
|S. Bey
|28
|5
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/7
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Paschall
|36
|21
|6
|5
|2
|1
|4
|3
|7/12
|4/7
|3/4
|1
|5
|P. Booth
|35
|18
|7
|7
|1
|0
|5
|2
|6/6
|2/2
|4/5
|1
|6
|J. Cremo
|31
|11
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/5
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|23
|5
|6
|2
|3
|0
|2
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|3
|S. Bey
|28
|5
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/7
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Quinerly
|25
|10
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|5/8
|0
|2
|J. Samuels
|8
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|0/2
|0
|2
|C. Swider
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|0
|T. Delaney
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|P. Heck
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Saunders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Slater
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|C. Gillespie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|35
|20
|9
|2
|19
|19
|27/47
|12/23
|15/24
|7
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Vital
|31
|18
|5
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|7/11
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|5
|A. Gilbert
|26
|14
|0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5/10
|2/3
|2/3
|0
|0
|J. Adams
|33
|8
|4
|5
|2
|0
|6
|4
|3/13
|0/3
|2/3
|1
|3
|T. Polley
|32
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Carlton
|12
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Vital
|31
|18
|5
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|7/11
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|5
|A. Gilbert
|26
|14
|0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5/10
|2/3
|2/3
|0
|0
|J. Adams
|33
|8
|4
|5
|2
|0
|6
|4
|3/13
|0/3
|2/3
|1
|3
|T. Polley
|32
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Carlton
|12
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Smith
|21
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/8
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|0
|S. Wilson
|20
|4
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|2
|K. Yakwe
|19
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Adams
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|T. Aiyegbusi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|I. Whaley
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|1
|E. Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brocke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|58
|21
|11
|5
|5
|16
|21
|22/54
|7/18
|7/14
|5
|16
-
BC
DEPAUL50
56
2nd 4:21 FS1
-
WICHST
VCU34
39
2nd 19:08 ESP2
-
DELST
WEBER34
49
2nd 15:59
-
PENN
NMEX42
38
2nd 19:55
-
SAMHOU
UTVALL42
43
2nd 16:11
-
STMYMD
MOUNT26
54
2nd 13:47
-
WINTHR
SILL52
40
2nd 16:02 ESP+
-
AF
4MICH30
39
2nd 14:38 BTN
-
LOYCHI
STJOES2
6
1st 15:28 CBSSN
-
STNFRD
SANFRAN7
8
1st 14:44 PACN
-
IDST
UCSB6
6
1st 16:35
-
WISGB
EVAN10
9
1st 13:24 ESP+
-
LOYMRY
UCRIV8
16
1st 12:44
-
TXAMCC
LATECH8
6
1st 15:05
-
COLOST
LNGBCH2
2
1st 17:45
-
FGC
FLA4
8
1st 14:54 FS2
-
HOW
HAMP7
8
1st 14:09
-
NCOLO
RIDER29
39
1st 0.0
-
MURYST
7AUBURN35
38
1st 0.0 SECN
-
USCUP
NCST71
98
Final
-
UGA
GATECH70
59
Final
-
CPENN
DAVID54
88
Final
-
ALST
CAMP69
70
Final
-
TULANE
ALAM59
67
Final
-
WAKE
3TENN64
83
Final
-
JAXST
WVU72
74
Final
-
GRAM
16WISC53
84
Final
-
UMES
AMER58
82
Final
-
SFTRPA
LEHIGH76
88
Final
-
ARKLR
GTOWN94
102
Final/OT
-
SIENA
HOLY57
60
Final
-
NOVA
UCONN81
58
Final
-
SAV
23IOWA64
110
Final
-
BROWN
MARIST78
53
Final
-
CCTST
MAINE93
90
Final/2OT
-
JACKST
CMICH72
81
Final
-
FAIR
NH63
57
Final
-
NIAGARA
ARMY78
66
Final
-
CLMB
RUT65
68
Final/OT
-
ROSEMNT
HOFSTRA54
107
Final
-
TEMPLE
DREXEL82
64
Final
-
MRSHL
TEXAM68
92
Final
-
NDAK
NIOWA62
64
Final
-
IONA
YALE84
99
Final
-
WMMARY
5UVA40
72
Final
-
HARTFD
WAGNER68
77
Final
-
TEXST
ARK70
73
Final
-
CHIST
NILL59
100
Final
-
ARKST
CUSE52
82
Final
-
CLEM
SC78
68
Final
-
PRESBY
DAYTON69
81
Final
-
EKY
DUQ84
85
Final/OT
-
FAU
MIAMI55
75
Final
-
MORGAN
ODU53
76
Final
-
SELOU
BRAD60
63
Final
-
SIENAH
EMICH72
90
Final
-
SCST
CINCY56
77
Final
-
STNYBRK
QUINN76
73
Final
-
SIUE
CSN79
85
Final
-
ARKPB
MOST72
93
Final
-
CSFULL
25NEB62
86
Final
-
GWASH
HARV61
75
Final
-
STLOU
11FSU59
81
Final
-
HIGHPT
RICH59
74
Final
-
TOWSON
LSALLE51
57
Final
-
LIB
PEAY66
75
Final
-
NCGRN
SAMFORD83
75
Final
-
UOP
BOISE71
83
Final
-
TNST
MEMP41
99
Final
-
15OHIOST
UCLA80
66
Final
-
INDST
COLO72
67
Final
-
MARYCA
WKY68
71
Final
-
MOBILE
NICHST67
84
Final
-
MILW
WMICH67
66
Final
-
ELON
UMKC59
95
Final
-
19UK
9UNC0
0168.5 O/U
-2.5
5:15pm CBS
-
UNLV
HAWAII0
0138 O/U
-1
5:20pm ESPU
-
SETON
MD0
0139.5 O/U
-7.5
5:30pm FS1
-
JVILLE
22IND0
0148 O/U
-24.5
6:00pm BTN
-
AKRON
6NEVADA0
0140 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP3
-
TNMART
FRESNO0
0157 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
WRIGHT
17MISSST0
0140.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm SECN
-
WYO
UTEP0
0144.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
BYU
SDGST0
0154 O/U
-2
7:00pm CBSSN
-
VANDY
KSTATE0
0134 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
UCDAV
ARIZ0
0133.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm PACN
-
NMEXST
DRAKE0
0142.5 O/U
+7.5
7:30pm FS2
-
MCNSE
TEXPA0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
MNTNA
SDAKST0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TULSA
ORAL0
0142 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
SACHRT
STJOHN0
0162.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm FS1
-
MIZZOU
ILL0
0140.5 O/U
+1.0
8:00pm BTN
-
CORN
SMU0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
1KANSAS
18ARIZST0
0152.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
MVSU
GC0
0145.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP3
-
ETNST
NORFLK0
0133 O/U
+10.5
9:00pm
-
RI
BUCK0
0142.5 O/U
+5
10:00pm ESP3
-
USD
WASHST0
0152.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm FS1
-
CHARLO
TCU0
0134 O/U
-20.5
12:30am