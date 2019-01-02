Wigginton, Shayok lead Iowa State over Oklahoma State 69-63
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Lindell Wigginton, playing just his second game since missing 10 with a foot injury, scored 17 points and had eight rebounds to help lead Iowa State to a 69-63 victory over Oklahoma State Wednesday night in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.
Marial Shayok scored 17 points, while also chipping in six rebounds, for Iowa State (11-2, 1-0), while Nick Weiler-Babb had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Cyclones won their fourth straight.
Cameron McGriff had 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for Oklahoma State (6-7, 0-1), with Lindy Waters also contributing 15 points and five rebounds. It was McGriff's fourth double-double of the season.
Two free throws from Michael Weathers capped off an 8-0 Oklahoma State run early in the second half to take its largest lead of the game, 46-43, with 14:21 remaining, but Iowa State answered with a 10-0 run over the next two and a half minutes to regain control. The Cowboys didn't get closer than five points again the rest of the way.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa State: The Cyclones entered the day shooting 49.4 percent from the floor, ranking second in the Big 12, but shot a season-low 36.4 percent (20 for 55) in this one. Iowa State also had three different stretches where they missed four consecutive shots and two where they missed six in a row.
Oklahoma State: There were several occasions when Iowa State jumped out to large leads, but the Cowboys displayed impressive resilience in bouncing back multiple times. After the Cyclones went up 18-6 with 12:17 left in the opening half, Oklahoma State responded with a 10-2 run over the next two-plus minutes. When Iowa State pushed its advantage to 35-27 with 2:36 left in the first half, the Cowboys connected on three consecutive 3-pointers to take a 36-35 lead into halftime.
UP NEXT
Iowa State: The Cyclones have a tough challenge as they return home to take on No. 5 Kansas on Saturday afternoon.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys travel across the state to face their biggest rival, No. 23 Oklahoma.
---------
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|63
|Field Goals
|20-55 (36.4%)
|22-58 (37.9%)
|3-Pointers
|10-30 (33.3%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|19-25 (76.0%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|41
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|25
|30
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|15
|11
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|15
|21
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Iowa State 11-2
|83.6 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Oklahoma State 6-7
|71.3 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|L. Wigginton G
|14.0 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|43.5 FG%
|
21
|L. Waters III G
|11.3 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|3.3 APG
|39.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Wigginton G
|17 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|L. Waters III G
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|36.4
|FG%
|37.9
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|76.0
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Shayok
|36
|17
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/17
|3/11
|6/6
|4
|2
|N. Weiler-Babb
|37
|15
|5
|4
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5/8
|2/4
|3/4
|0
|5
|T. Haliburton
|39
|12
|4
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4/6
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|M. Jacobson
|19
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|2
|T. Horton-Tucker
|15
|0
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Wigginton
|30
|17
|8
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4/9
|1/6
|8/11
|1
|7
|C. Lard
|16
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|2
|Z. Talley Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Young
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|T. Lewis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Conditt IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boothe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Steyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Schuster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|34
|15
|7
|5
|10
|15
|20/55
|10/30
|19/25
|9
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. McGriff
|39
|15
|13
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5/14
|2/7
|3/5
|3
|10
|L. Waters III
|36
|15
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6/11
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|5
|T. Dziagwa
|31
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/8
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|Y. Anei
|26
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|I. Likekele
|23
|4
|6
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|1/7
|0/2
|2/3
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Weathers
|22
|12
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/10
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|2
|C. Jones
|15
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Demuth
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Calloo
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Reeves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Major
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|36
|11
|6
|3
|10
|21
|22/58
|8/26
|11/14
|6
|30
