IOWAST
OKLAST

No Text

Wigginton, Shayok lead Iowa State over Oklahoma State 69-63

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 02, 2019

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Lindell Wigginton, playing just his second game since missing 10 with a foot injury, scored 17 points and had eight rebounds to help lead Iowa State to a 69-63 victory over Oklahoma State Wednesday night in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.

Marial Shayok scored 17 points, while also chipping in six rebounds, for Iowa State (11-2, 1-0), while Nick Weiler-Babb had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Cyclones won their fourth straight.

Cameron McGriff had 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for Oklahoma State (6-7, 0-1), with Lindy Waters also contributing 15 points and five rebounds. It was McGriff's fourth double-double of the season.

Two free throws from Michael Weathers capped off an 8-0 Oklahoma State run early in the second half to take its largest lead of the game, 46-43, with 14:21 remaining, but Iowa State answered with a 10-0 run over the next two and a half minutes to regain control. The Cowboys didn't get closer than five points again the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones entered the day shooting 49.4 percent from the floor, ranking second in the Big 12, but shot a season-low 36.4 percent (20 for 55) in this one. Iowa State also had three different stretches where they missed four consecutive shots and two where they missed six in a row.

Oklahoma State: There were several occasions when Iowa State jumped out to large leads, but the Cowboys displayed impressive resilience in bouncing back multiple times. After the Cyclones went up 18-6 with 12:17 left in the opening half, Oklahoma State responded with a 10-2 run over the next two-plus minutes. When Iowa State pushed its advantage to 35-27 with 2:36 left in the first half, the Cowboys connected on three consecutive 3-pointers to take a 36-35 lead into halftime.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The Cyclones have a tough challenge as they return home to take on No. 5 Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys travel across the state to face their biggest rival, No. 23 Oklahoma.

---------

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Haliburton
L. Waters III
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
55.6 Field Goal % 40.5
44.9 Three Point % 39.7
66.7 Free Throw % 94.6
+ 2 Lindy Waters III made layup, assist by Michael Weathers 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Michael Weathers 11.0
  Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 1 Marial Shayok made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Marial Shayok made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Yor Anei 16.0
+ 2 Michael Weathers made layup 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Michael Weathers 21.0
  Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 1 Marial Shayok made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Marial Shayok made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
Team Stats
Points 69 63
Field Goals 20-55 (36.4%) 22-58 (37.9%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 19-25 (76.0%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 37 41
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 25 30
Team 3 5
Assists 15 11
Steals 7 6
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 15 21
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
3
M. Shayok G
17 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
12
C. McGriff F
15 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Iowa State 11-2 353469
home team logo Oklahoma State 6-7 362763
OKLAST +4, O/U 143
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
OKLAST +4, O/U 143
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Iowa State 11-2 83.6 PPG 40.6 RPG 17.0 APG
home team logo Oklahoma State 6-7 71.3 PPG 38.6 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
5
L. Wigginton G 14.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 3.0 APG 43.5 FG%
21
L. Waters III G 11.3 PPG 4.8 RPG 3.3 APG 39.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
L. Wigginton G 17 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
21
L. Waters III G 15 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
36.4 FG% 37.9
33.3 3PT FG% 30.8
76.0 FT% 78.6
Iowa State
Starters
M. Shayok
N. Weiler-Babb
T. Haliburton
M. Jacobson
T. Horton-Tucker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Shayok 36 17 6 3 1 0 2 1 4/17 3/11 6/6 4 2
N. Weiler-Babb 37 15 5 4 3 0 2 1 5/8 2/4 3/4 0 5
T. Haliburton 39 12 4 3 1 2 1 0 4/6 4/6 0/0 0 4
M. Jacobson 19 4 3 0 1 0 2 2 1/5 0/1 2/3 1 2
T. Horton-Tucker 15 0 4 2 0 1 0 3 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 3
Starters
M. Shayok
N. Weiler-Babb
T. Haliburton
M. Jacobson
T. Horton-Tucker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Shayok 36 17 6 3 1 0 2 1 4/17 3/11 6/6 4 2
N. Weiler-Babb 37 15 5 4 3 0 2 1 5/8 2/4 3/4 0 5
T. Haliburton 39 12 4 3 1 2 1 0 4/6 4/6 0/0 0 4
M. Jacobson 19 4 3 0 1 0 2 2 1/5 0/1 2/3 1 2
T. Horton-Tucker 15 0 4 2 0 1 0 3 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 3
Bench
L. Wigginton
C. Lard
Z. Talley Jr.
S. Young
T. Lewis
P. Nixon
G. Conditt IV
C. Boothe
E. Steyer
Z. Griffin
N. Schuster
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Wigginton 30 17 8 2 1 0 2 4 4/9 1/6 8/11 1 7
C. Lard 16 4 3 1 0 2 1 4 2/4 0/0 0/1 1 2
Z. Talley Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Young 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
T. Lewis 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
P. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Conditt IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boothe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Steyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Schuster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 34 15 7 5 10 15 20/55 10/30 19/25 9 25
Oklahoma State
Starters
C. McGriff
L. Waters III
T. Dziagwa
Y. Anei
I. Likekele
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. McGriff 39 15 13 5 3 1 0 2 5/14 2/7 3/5 3 10
L. Waters III 36 15 5 2 0 0 3 2 6/11 3/6 0/0 0 5
T. Dziagwa 31 6 2 2 0 0 1 2 2/8 2/7 0/0 0 2
Y. Anei 26 6 3 0 0 1 2 5 2/2 0/0 2/2 0 3
I. Likekele 23 4 6 1 1 1 3 3 1/7 0/2 2/3 1 5
Starters
C. McGriff
L. Waters III
T. Dziagwa
Y. Anei
I. Likekele
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. McGriff 39 15 13 5 3 1 0 2 5/14 2/7 3/5 3 10
L. Waters III 36 15 5 2 0 0 3 2 6/11 3/6 0/0 0 5
T. Dziagwa 31 6 2 2 0 0 1 2 2/8 2/7 0/0 0 2
Y. Anei 26 6 3 0 0 1 2 5 2/2 0/0 2/2 0 3
I. Likekele 23 4 6 1 1 1 3 3 1/7 0/2 2/3 1 5
Bench
M. Weathers
C. Jones
D. Demuth
M. Calloo
M. Cunningham
T. Reeves
K. Jones
L. Major
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Weathers 22 12 4 1 1 0 1 4 4/10 0/1 4/4 2 2
C. Jones 15 3 3 0 1 0 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 3
D. Demuth 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Calloo 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Major - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 36 11 6 3 10 21 22/58 8/26 11/14 6 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores