Iowa State drubs No. 5 Kansas 77-60

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 05, 2019

AMES, Iowa (AP) Iowa State served notice that it's a Big 12 contender again after an ugly rebuild last season.

Marial Shayok scored 24 points, and the streaking Cyclones routed No. 5 Kansas 77-60 on Saturday for their most lopsided victory over the Jayhawks in 46 years.

Freshman Tyrese Haliburton made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Iowa State (12-2, 2-0), which opened Big 12 play with back-to-back wins for the first time since 2015. It was the Cyclones' fifth consecutive victory overall.

Kansas (12-2, 1-1) committed a season-high 24 turnovers in its worst loss to Iowa State since an 89-65 blowout in Lawrence in 1973.

''They're the standard in our league and the team we're all trying to catch,'' Cyclones coach Steve Prohm said. ''It's a great win. I loved the way they competed.''

Despite getting outrebounded 41-26, Iowa State - now one shy of matching its win total from a dismal 13-18 campaign a year ago - made surprisingly easy work of Kansas in part by shooting 9 of 13 on 3s in the second half.

''We were awful. But they were good,'' Kansas coach Bill Self said. ''They manhandled us.''

The Cyclones opened their first double-digit lead when Haliburton made a corner 3-pointer with 9:59 to go. Lagerald Vick answered with a hasty 3-point try that bounced off the bottom of the backboard, and Lindell Wigginton connected from long range to make it 60-47 and force Self to burn his third timeout in 11 minutes.

Shayok's 3 with just under seven minutes to go made it 65-49, and the rout was on.

''We came out playing careless,'' said Kansas star Dedric Lawson, who had 13 points and 12 rebounds, but committed six turnovers. ''I played terrible. ... I didn't get guys open shots. A lot of this falls back on me.''

Quentin Grimes scored 19 points for Kansas, including 14 straight for the Jayhawks in one stretch.

Kansas played without big man Udoka Azubuike, who was hit on the right wrist during Friday's practice. Self said about an hour before tip-off that X-rays on Azubuike's wrist were negative, but he was in too much pain to play.

Azubuike, who is averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds a game, is scheduled for an MRI on Sunday. Azubuike needed surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left wrist in 2017.

''It could be a one-game deal or it could be a season-ending deal. But there's no indication that it'll be the latter,'' Self said.

THE BIG PICTURE

Kansas: Losing at Hilton Coliseum isn't anything to be embarrassed about; the Cyclones are 5-2 against top-10 teams at home under Prohm, and Iowa State was actually a one-point favorite. But the Jayhawks were an absolute mess for stretches on offense - and they wasted a plus-15 effort on the boards without Azubuike. ''We were just trying to play a little bit too fast,'' Grimes said.

Iowa State: The Cyclones finally showed how much potential they have when they're healthy. There's little doubt that the rest of the Big 12 took notice of this result, because Iowa State has enough talent to do some serious damage in the league this winter.

THE NUMBERS

Kansas had just 12 assists on 24 baskets. Iowa State also had 13 steals, with Vick (seven) leading the way in turnovers. ...Haliburton has begun his Big 12 career by shooting 8 of 11 from beyond the arc. ... The Jayhawks opened play with a staggering 20-4 edge on the glass. But they still trailed by four at halftime, a sign of things to come. ...Wigginton, coming off the bench for the third straight game, was just 2-of-11 shooting.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kansas, which has wins over Michigan State and Tennessee to its credit, likely won't fall too far. The Jayhawks almost certainly will be joined in Monday's poll by the Cyclones.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts TCU on Wednesday.

Iowa State plays at Baylor on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Lawson
1 F
T. Haliburton
22 G
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
8.3 Pts. Per Game 8.3
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
50.0 Field Goal % 56.4
16.7 Three Point % 48.1
78.3 Free Throw % 72.7
  Defensive rebound by Zion Griffin 0.0
  Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa State 7.0
+ 2 David McCormack made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 33.0
+ 2 Solomon Young made jump shot 57.0
  Personal foul on K.J. Lawson 1:13
  Bad pass turnover on K.J. Lawson, stolen by Nick Weiler-Babb 1:21
  Lost ball turnover on Marial Shayok, stolen by K.J. Lawson 1:28
+ 2 K.J. Lawson made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 1:56
  Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore 2:06
  Talen Horton-Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:08
Team Stats
Points 60 77
Field Goals 24-56 (42.9%) 28-61 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 13-25 (52.0%)
Free Throws 6-11 (54.5%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 26
Offensive 10 5
Defensive 28 19
Team 3 2
Assists 12 18
Steals 6 13
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 23 11
Fouls 11 12
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
5
Q. Grimes G
19 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
M. Shayok G
24 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
Kansas
Starters
Q. Grimes
D. Lawson
M. Garrett
D. Dotson
L. Vick
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Grimes 31 19 6 2 1 0 2 1 7/14 3/6 2/3 2 4
D. Lawson 32 13 12 3 0 1 6 3 5/11 0/1 3/6 2 10
M. Garrett 30 8 4 0 0 0 1 1 4/8 0/1 0/0 2 2
D. Dotson 31 8 7 3 2 0 5 1 3/5 1/2 1/2 2 5
L. Vick 29 6 4 1 2 0 7 0 2/8 2/6 0/0 0 4
Bench
K. Lawson
C. Moore
D. McCormack
M. Lightfoot
C. Teahan
U. Azubuike
S. De Sousa
E. Elliott
G. Luinstra
O. Agbaji
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Lawson 9 2 1 1 1 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
C. Moore 18 2 3 2 0 0 0 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 1
D. McCormack 10 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Lightfoot 7 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
C. Teahan 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
U. Azubuike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. De Sousa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Luinstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Agbaji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 60 38 12 6 1 23 11 24/56 6/20 6/11 10 28
Iowa State
Starters
M. Shayok
T. Haliburton
N. Weiler-Babb
M. Jacobson
T. Horton-Tucker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Shayok 34 24 5 1 2 0 5 2 9/12 5/5 1/2 0 5
T. Haliburton 37 14 1 3 4 1 2 2 4/6 4/5 2/2 0 1
N. Weiler-Babb 38 12 3 4 4 1 2 1 4/10 2/4 2/2 1 2
M. Jacobson 30 9 11 2 1 0 0 2 4/9 0/2 1/2 2 9
T. Horton-Tucker 30 4 0 5 1 0 0 2 2/9 0/4 0/0 0 0
Bench
L. Wigginton
C. Lard
S. Young
Z. Talley Jr.
T. Lewis
G. Conditt IV
Z. Griffin
P. Nixon
C. Boothe
E. Steyer
N. Schuster
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Wigginton 17 8 2 3 1 0 2 1 2/11 2/5 2/2 1 1
C. Lard 9 4 1 0 0 2 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
S. Young 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Talley Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Lewis 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Conditt IV 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Griffin 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
P. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boothe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Steyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Schuster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 24 18 13 4 11 12 28/61 13/25 8/10 5 19
NCAA BB Scores