Iowa State drubs No. 5 Kansas 77-60
AMES, Iowa (AP) Iowa State served notice that it's a Big 12 contender again after an ugly rebuild last season.
Marial Shayok scored 24 points, and the streaking Cyclones routed No. 5 Kansas 77-60 on Saturday for their most lopsided victory over the Jayhawks in 46 years.
Freshman Tyrese Haliburton made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Iowa State (12-2, 2-0), which opened Big 12 play with back-to-back wins for the first time since 2015. It was the Cyclones' fifth consecutive victory overall.
Kansas (12-2, 1-1) committed a season-high 24 turnovers in its worst loss to Iowa State since an 89-65 blowout in Lawrence in 1973.
''They're the standard in our league and the team we're all trying to catch,'' Cyclones coach Steve Prohm said. ''It's a great win. I loved the way they competed.''
Despite getting outrebounded 41-26, Iowa State - now one shy of matching its win total from a dismal 13-18 campaign a year ago - made surprisingly easy work of Kansas in part by shooting 9 of 13 on 3s in the second half.
''We were awful. But they were good,'' Kansas coach Bill Self said. ''They manhandled us.''
The Cyclones opened their first double-digit lead when Haliburton made a corner 3-pointer with 9:59 to go. Lagerald Vick answered with a hasty 3-point try that bounced off the bottom of the backboard, and Lindell Wigginton connected from long range to make it 60-47 and force Self to burn his third timeout in 11 minutes.
Shayok's 3 with just under seven minutes to go made it 65-49, and the rout was on.
''We came out playing careless,'' said Kansas star Dedric Lawson, who had 13 points and 12 rebounds, but committed six turnovers. ''I played terrible. ... I didn't get guys open shots. A lot of this falls back on me.''
Quentin Grimes scored 19 points for Kansas, including 14 straight for the Jayhawks in one stretch.
Kansas played without big man Udoka Azubuike, who was hit on the right wrist during Friday's practice. Self said about an hour before tip-off that X-rays on Azubuike's wrist were negative, but he was in too much pain to play.
Azubuike, who is averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds a game, is scheduled for an MRI on Sunday. Azubuike needed surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left wrist in 2017.
''It could be a one-game deal or it could be a season-ending deal. But there's no indication that it'll be the latter,'' Self said.
THE BIG PICTURE
Kansas: Losing at Hilton Coliseum isn't anything to be embarrassed about; the Cyclones are 5-2 against top-10 teams at home under Prohm, and Iowa State was actually a one-point favorite. But the Jayhawks were an absolute mess for stretches on offense - and they wasted a plus-15 effort on the boards without Azubuike. ''We were just trying to play a little bit too fast,'' Grimes said.
Iowa State: The Cyclones finally showed how much potential they have when they're healthy. There's little doubt that the rest of the Big 12 took notice of this result, because Iowa State has enough talent to do some serious damage in the league this winter.
THE NUMBERS
Kansas had just 12 assists on 24 baskets. Iowa State also had 13 steals, with Vick (seven) leading the way in turnovers. ...Haliburton has begun his Big 12 career by shooting 8 of 11 from beyond the arc. ... The Jayhawks opened play with a staggering 20-4 edge on the glass. But they still trailed by four at halftime, a sign of things to come. ...Wigginton, coming off the bench for the third straight game, was just 2-of-11 shooting.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Kansas, which has wins over Michigan State and Tennessee to its credit, likely won't fall too far. The Jayhawks almost certainly will be joined in Monday's poll by the Cyclones.
UP NEXT
Kansas hosts TCU on Wednesday.
Iowa State plays at Baylor on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.6
|Min. Per Game
|34.6
|8.3
|Pts. Per Game
|8.3
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|56.4
|16.7
|Three Point %
|48.1
|78.3
|Free Throw %
|72.7
|Defensive rebound by Zion Griffin
|0.0
|Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa State
|7.0
|+ 2
|David McCormack made layup, assist by Charlie Moore
|33.0
|+ 2
|Solomon Young made jump shot
|57.0
|Personal foul on K.J. Lawson
|1:13
|Bad pass turnover on K.J. Lawson, stolen by Nick Weiler-Babb
|1:21
|Lost ball turnover on Marial Shayok, stolen by K.J. Lawson
|1:28
|+ 2
|K.J. Lawson made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore
|1:56
|Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore
|2:06
|Talen Horton-Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:08
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|77
|Field Goals
|24-56 (42.9%)
|28-61 (45.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|13-25 (52.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-11 (54.5%)
|8-10 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|26
|Offensive
|10
|5
|Defensive
|28
|19
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|12
|18
|Steals
|6
|13
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|23
|11
|Fouls
|11
|12
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|5 Kansas 12-2
|80.8 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Iowa State 12-2
|82.5 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|16.8 APG
|
|42.9
|FG%
|45.9
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|52.0
|
|
|54.5
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Grimes
|31
|19
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7/14
|3/6
|2/3
|2
|4
|D. Lawson
|32
|13
|12
|3
|0
|1
|6
|3
|5/11
|0/1
|3/6
|2
|10
|M. Garrett
|30
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/8
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|D. Dotson
|31
|8
|7
|3
|2
|0
|5
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|5
|L. Vick
|29
|6
|4
|1
|2
|0
|7
|0
|2/8
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Grimes
|31
|19
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7/14
|3/6
|2/3
|2
|4
|D. Lawson
|32
|13
|12
|3
|0
|1
|6
|3
|5/11
|0/1
|3/6
|2
|10
|M. Garrett
|30
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/8
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|D. Dotson
|31
|8
|7
|3
|2
|0
|5
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|5
|L. Vick
|29
|6
|4
|1
|2
|0
|7
|0
|2/8
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lawson
|9
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Moore
|18
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|1
|D. McCormack
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Lightfoot
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Teahan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|U. Azubuike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. De Sousa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Luinstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Agbaji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|60
|38
|12
|6
|1
|23
|11
|24/56
|6/20
|6/11
|10
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Shayok
|34
|24
|5
|1
|2
|0
|5
|2
|9/12
|5/5
|1/2
|0
|5
|T. Haliburton
|37
|14
|1
|3
|4
|1
|2
|2
|4/6
|4/5
|2/2
|0
|1
|N. Weiler-Babb
|38
|12
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4/10
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|2
|M. Jacobson
|30
|9
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/9
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|9
|T. Horton-Tucker
|30
|4
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/9
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Shayok
|34
|24
|5
|1
|2
|0
|5
|2
|9/12
|5/5
|1/2
|0
|5
|T. Haliburton
|37
|14
|1
|3
|4
|1
|2
|2
|4/6
|4/5
|2/2
|0
|1
|N. Weiler-Babb
|38
|12
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4/10
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|2
|M. Jacobson
|30
|9
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/9
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|9
|T. Horton-Tucker
|30
|4
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/9
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Wigginton
|17
|8
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/11
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|1
|C. Lard
|9
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. Young
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Talley Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Conditt IV
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Griffin
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|P. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boothe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Steyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Schuster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|24
|18
|13
|4
|11
|12
|28/61
|13/25
|8/10
|5
|19
-
SC
FLA67
68
2nd 1:55 ESP2
-
JACKST
ALAM37
39
2nd 9:16
-
BGREEN
KENTST84
62
2nd 34.0
-
EKY
MURYST33
28
1st 5:21
-
ARKLR
LALAF35
41
2nd 17:38
-
CLEM
1DUKE33
40
2nd 20:00 ESPN
-
SILL
NIOWA26
24
2nd 19:56
-
WILL
ORAL33
56
2nd 14:54
-
6NEVADA
NMEX31
40
2nd 17:04 ESPU
-
SEATTLE
GC30
37
2nd 17:44
-
FIU
UAB40
44
2nd 15:51
-
SANFRAN
PEPPER46
44
2nd 16:08
-
HOLYN
UCDAV35
61
2nd 14:04
-
NICHST
UIW33
27
2nd 15:45
-
MVSU
ARKPB22
16
1st 7:22
-
MISS
VANDY28
28
1st 3:49 SECN
-
WVU
TEXAS0
2
1st 18:08 ESP2
-
SUTAH
WEBER9
7
1st 16:12
-
PORTST
MNTNA2
2
1st 18:26
-
TXSA
UTEP10
11
1st 15:23
-
AF
UTAHST2
5
1st 17:07
-
SNCLRA
7GONZAG2
9
1st 16:19 ROOT
-
NAU
IDST9
5
1st 16:43
-
OREGST
OREG38
25
1st 0.0 PACN
-
15UNC
PITT85
60
Final
-
BC
10VATECH66
77
Final
-
8MICHST
14OHIOST86
77
Final
-
CREIGH
BUTLER69
84
Final
-
UCF
UCONN65
53
Final
-
CUSE
ND72
62
Final
-
13UK
BAMA75
77
Final
-
MAINE
UMBC52
61
Final
-
LSALLE
UMASS69
60
Final
-
CINCY
ECU71
73
Final
-
NCGRN
VMI71
68
Final
-
CLEVST
WISGB89
90
Final
-
STNYBRK
MASLOW75
63
Final
-
FAIR
IONA87
94
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN97
94
Final/OT
-
BUCK
BU80
87
Final
-
NKY
DTROIT95
73
Final
-
LAFAY
ARMY69
77
Final
-
MD
RUT77
63
Final
-
NILL
OHIO72
66
Final/OT
-
SAMFORD
WCAR69
76
Final
-
OKLAST
23OKLA64
74
Final
-
STPETE
MNMTH44
61
Final
-
BRAD
INDST60
65
Final
-
WMICH
AKRON48
56
Final
-
VCU
FORD76
51
Final
-
WAKE
GATECH79
92
Final
-
CMICH
MIAOH84
77
Final
-
NCWILM
TOWSON67
61
Final
-
NH
BING58
69
Final
-
KSTATE
11TXTECH57
63
Final
-
VALPO
MOST82
66
Final
-
WINTHR
NCASHV80
65
Final
-
NOVA
PROV65
59
Final
-
UTAH
ARIZ81
84
Final/OT
-
APPST
TROY85
89
Final
-
GASOU
TXARL77
64
Final
-
9FSU
4UVA52
65
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON75
85
Final
-
WRIGHT
OAK89
73
Final
-
LATECH
RICE66
78
Final
-
HOUBP
NORL76
81
Final/OT
-
NDAK
DENVER80
59
Final
-
LOYCHI
DRAKE85
74
Final
-
CHIST
UMKC72
80
Final
-
CCTST
SACHRT61
73
Final
-
UGA
3TENN50
96
Final
-
MRSHL
CHARLO85
84
Final
-
CHATT
ETNST70
96
Final
-
LIU
BRYANT79
70
Final
-
EVAN
ILLST46
58
Final
-
CAL
UCLA83
98
Final
-
BAYLOR
TCU81
85
Final
-
STFRAN
WAGNER66
59
Final
-
CHARLS
JMAD58
69
Final
-
KENSAW
NJTECH52
72
Final
-
FAMU
HOW82
72
Final
-
CSTCAR
SALAB77
84
Final/2OT
-
WMMARY
DREXEL84
66
Final
-
USCUP
PRESBY61
64
Final
-
CIT
FURMAN85
101
Final
-
NEAST
HOFSTRA72
75
Final
-
SACST
MONST70
84
Final
-
BCU
NCCU59
68
Final
-
GWEBB
CAMP61
72
Final
-
LONGWD
RADFRD64
71
Final
-
SIUE
EILL81
84
Final/OT
-
MCNSE
NWST61
66
Final
-
NCAT
SCST80
77
Final/OT
-
UMES
MORGAN53
66
Final
-
SAV
COPPST67
73
Final
-
YOUNG
MILW76
51
Final
-
GAST
TEXST73
69
Final
-
CARK
SELOU73
71
Final
-
5KANSAS
IOWAST60
77
Final
-
NALAB
UNF67
96
Final
-
MOREHD
PEAY67
81
Final
-
PENN
PRINCE65
68
Final/OT
-
MOUNT
ROBERT59
62
Final
-
TNMART
SEMO69
74
Final/OT
-
HIGHPT
CHARSO51
50
Final
-
TXAMCC
LAMAR55
61
Final
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE77
74
Final
-
IDAHO
NCOLO79
83
Final/OT
-
DUQ
DAVID61
65
Final
-
SFLA
TULSA75
78
Final
-
ARK
TEXAM73
71
Final
-
FAU
MTSU63
56
Final
-
JAXST
TNST69
62
Final
-
PORT
LOYMRY64
76
Final
-
COLO
ARIZST61
83
Final
-
TNTECH
BELMONT67
79
Final
-
USM
NTEXAS62
65
Final
-
DELST
NORFLK63
77
Final
-
TEXSO
ALCORN87
70
Final
-
GRAM
ALST53
74
Final
-
ABIL
SAMHOU68
71
Final
-
PVAM
STHRN82
73
Final
-
LIB
FGC81
63
Final
-
MERCER
WOFF74
78
Final
-
WKY
ODU66
69
Final
-
ELON
DEL65
77
Final
-
NIAGARA
MANH80
90
Final
-
CAN
SIENA70
66
Final
-
FDU
SFTRPA79
61
Final
-
QUINN
RIDER67
72
Final
-
UVM
ALBANY80
51
Final
-
TEXPA
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
UTVALL
CSBAK0
0138.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
YALE
CSN0
0160 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
SDGST
BOISE0
0135 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
WYO
UNLV0
0144.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
COLOST
FRESNO0
0146.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm ATSN
-
BTHSDA
LNGBCH0
0
10:00pm
-
WASHST
WASH0
0147.5 O/U
-11.5
10:30pm PACN
-
BYU
MARYCA0
0156 O/U
-6
11:00pm ESP2
-
UOP
USD0
0142 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm