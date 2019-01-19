Johnson scores 22 to help No. 13 Tar Heels beat Miami 85-76
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) With 6 1/2 minutes left and North Carolina clinging to a one-point lead, 6-foot-9 Cameron Johnson took aim from long range over 5-foot-7 Chris Lykes.
Swish.
The next trip down the court, Johnson shot over Lykes again.
Swish.
Johnson's back-to-back 3-pointers gave the No. 13-ranked Tar Heels the breathing room they needed, and they outlasted outmanned Miami 85-76 Saturday.
''It wasn't like, `Shoot over Lykes. Hey, he's short,''' Johnson said. ''But when you're in the moment and you've got a clear view of the basket, it's a pretty nice opportunity for you. It's hard for him to get up there and contest.''
After Johnson scored twice, teammate Kenny Williams added a pair of 3-pointers, giving the Tar Heels four treys in a span of five possessions - all over Lykes.
''They're good players,'' Lykes said. ''They've got the ability to shoot. They hit a few.''
The Tar Heels (14-4, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot 55 percent, including 9 for 20 from beyond the arc. They made at least half their shots for first time in eight games.
''Did they miss a shot in the second half? I don't remember if they did,'' Miami coach Jim Larranaga said facetiously. ''That was a terrific performance by North Carolina, and a valiant effort by our guys.''
The Hurricanes (9-8, 1-4) led in the second half for the 16th time in 17 games but faded at the finish, as has been a tendency. Their seven-man rotation made it difficult to stay with the deeper Tar Heels.
''In the last eight to 10 minutes, Carolina was rolling and we were drained,'' Larranaga said.
Along with being deeper, the Tar Heels were taller. They rank second in the nation in rebounds and enjoyed a 38-23 advantage on the boards. Luke Maye had nine rebounds, and Johnson and Garrison Brooks each grabbed seven.
Williams finished with 16 points and seven assists. Coby White added 15 points and eight assists, and Maye had 14 points.
Lykes led Miami with 20 points and six assists.
Johnson went 5 for 7 from 3-point range after going 0 for 7 beyond the arc in his previous two games. One shot in particular won Larranaga's admiration.
''I turned to my bench and said, `Wow, that was nasty,' Larranaga said. ''He was closer to midcourt than he was to the foul line.''
There were 18 lead changes, but the last came with 17 minutes to go, and White hit Brooks with an alley-oop pass for a dunk that put the Tar Heels ahead to stay.
Miami remained winless in three games against ranked teams this season.
IMPROVING
North Carolina freshman Nassir Little had his second strong game in a row with 12 points in 13 minutes. That follows a three-game stretch where he shot 5 for 17.
''I think I took a really big step forward,'' Little said. ''It's easy to get discouraged. The coaches have helped me get through tough moments. I'm trying to figure things out and get better.''
ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT
North Carolina improved to 3-0 on the road in the league, but coach Roy Williams wants more sense of urgency from his team.
''When you're emotional, you're involved,'' he said. ''It's like the stock market - you want to make money, you've got to invest. You've got to invest emotion, attitude and enthusiasm out there if you want to be really good.''
STILL SIDELINED
Miami junior forward Dewan Hernandez again sat out. He has yet to play this season because of an eligibility issue, and the Hurricanes had hoped for a final ruling this week.
BIG PICTURE
The Tar Heels, who have been ranked as high as seventh and as low as 15th, are flirting with the Top Ten again .
The game was announced as a sellout, but there were hundreds of empty seats in the attendance-challenged Hurricanes' 8,000-seat arena. The student section was sparsely populated for the noon start on a sunny, 75-degree afternoon.
''A lot of pool parties going on,'' Miami guard D.J. Vasiljevic said earlier this week.
UP NEXT
North Carolina plays host to Virginia Tech on Monday. A year ago the Hokies upset the Tar Heels, who were ranked 10th at the time.
The Hurricanes, who haven't won an away game since November, play Thursday at Syracuse.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve-Wine.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|17.9
|Pts. Per Game
|17.9
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|42.7
|Field Goal %
|46.1
|31.3
|Three Point %
|37.5
|77.0
|Free Throw %
|79.1
|+ 2
|Zach Johnson made layup
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Ebuka Izundu
|20.0
|Kenny Williams missed free throw
|20.0
|Personal foul on Dejan Vasiljevic
|20.0
|+ 1
|Zach Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Zach Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Shooting foul on Kenny Williams
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Ebuka Izundu
|28.0
|Nassir Little missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Nassir Little made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Anthony Lawrence II
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|76
|Field Goals
|33-60 (55.0%)
|27-55 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-20 (45.0%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|13-18 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|23
|Offensive
|11
|6
|Defensive
|25
|17
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|26
|13
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|13 North Carolina 14-4
|87.4 PPG
|47.1 RPG
|19.1 APG
|Miami (Fla.) 9-8
|76.5 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|C. Johnson G
|15.5 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|2.1 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
0
|C. Lykes G
|17.9 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|3.6 APG
|45.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Johnson G
|22 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|C. Lykes G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|6 AST
|
|55.0
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|45.0
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Johnson
|22
|7
|2
|8/14
|5/7
|1/1
|2
|35
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|K. Williams
|16
|4
|7
|6/9
|3/5
|1/3
|2
|34
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|C. White
|15
|5
|8
|6/12
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|33
|3
|0
|3
|0
|5
|L. Maye
|14
|9
|4
|7/13
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|28
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|G. Brooks
|4
|7
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Johnson
|22
|7
|2
|8/14
|5/7
|1/1
|2
|35
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|K. Williams
|16
|4
|7
|6/9
|3/5
|1/3
|2
|34
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|C. White
|15
|5
|8
|6/12
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|33
|3
|0
|3
|0
|5
|L. Maye
|14
|9
|4
|7/13
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|28
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|G. Brooks
|4
|7
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Little
|12
|2
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|6/8
|4
|13
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|A. Platek
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Robinson
|0
|0
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Woods
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|L. Black
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Rush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McAdoo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huffman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Manley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|36
|26
|33/60
|9/20
|10/14
|19
|200
|7
|1
|15
|11
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Lykes
|20
|3
|6
|8/16
|4/8
|0/0
|2
|36
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|A. Lawrence II
|18
|0
|0
|5/7
|3/4
|5/6
|4
|30
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Johnson
|17
|5
|3
|5/12
|0/3
|7/10
|2
|36
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|E. Izundu
|13
|8
|1
|6/10
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|32
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|A. Mack
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Lykes
|20
|3
|6
|8/16
|4/8
|0/0
|2
|36
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|A. Lawrence II
|18
|0
|0
|5/7
|3/4
|5/6
|4
|30
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Johnson
|17
|5
|3
|5/12
|0/3
|7/10
|2
|36
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|E. Izundu
|13
|8
|1
|6/10
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|32
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|A. Mack
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Waardenburg
|5
|3
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|0/1
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Vasiljevic
|3
|3
|0
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Hernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McGusty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Herenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Proctor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|23
|13
|27/55
|9/21
|13/18
|16
|200
|7
|2
|11
|6
|17
-
ILLST
EVAN69
62
2nd 2:43 ESP+
-
LAFAY
AMER58
56
2nd 7:15
-
7KANSAS
WVU58
56
2nd 5:42 ESPN
-
BAMA
3TENN61
58
2nd 7:15 ESP2
-
MASLOW
HARTFD71
69
2nd 2:24 ESP3
-
LOYCHI
INDST52
49
2nd 8:25 ESPU
-
JMAD
DREXEL49
57
2nd 6:46
-
17NCST
ND69
63
2nd 3:07
-
TULANE
UCONN63
80
2nd 4:12
-
APPST
CSTCAR54
68
2nd 8:10 ESP+
-
CINCY
WICHST37
38
2nd 12:07 CBS
-
PITT
CUSE38
54
2nd 7:50
-
25IND
PURDUE39
56
2nd 9:00 FOX
-
OAK
DTROIT76
67
2nd 1:25
-
NIAGARA
QUINN71
67
2nd 56.0 ESP3
-
WMICH
BGREEN20
41
2nd 16:28 ESP3
-
RI
LSALLE31
33
2nd 19:15 NBCS
-
SELOU
MCNSE45
42
2nd 11:18
-
FAU
WKY38
31
1st 1:34
-
SACST
SUTAH14
33
1st 3:47
-
ARKLR
TXARL30
36
1st 5:03 ESP+
-
LALAF
LAMON20
39
1st 7:39 ESP+
-
GAST
TROY27
28
1st 3:42 ESP+
-
NDAK
NDAKST29
23
1st 3:48 ESP3
-
MERCER
SAMFORD40
29
1st 2:47 ESP3
-
MIZZOU
TEXAM5
6
1st 15:26 SECN
-
AKRON
MIAOH0
0
1st 18:14 ESP3
-
YALE
BROWN7
4
1st 17:52 ESP+
-
NILL
KENTST30
26
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
NAVY
ARMY36
35
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
STNFRD
WASHST39
35
1st 0.0 PACN
-
13UNC
MIAMI85
76
Final
-
TULSA
UCF62
64
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST71
88
Final
-
2MICH
WISC54
64
Final
-
BUCK
LEHIGH85
83
Final
-
FLA
UGA62
52
Final
-
LOYMD
HOLY67
65
Final/OT
-
RICH
DAVID62
75
Final
-
CAN
FAIR73
68
Final
-
NKY
YOUNG82
74
Final
-
WCAR
VMI83
91
Final
-
BING
UVM50
78
Final
-
ARK
18MISS67
84
Final
-
ALBANY
UMBC64
65
Final/OT
-
ILLCHI
WISGB85
90
Final
-
STNYBRK
MAINE64
61
Final
-
COLG
BU77
56
Final
-
WRIGHT
CLEVST89
66
Final
-
CLMB
CORN59
60
Final
-
SFTRPA
CCTST0
0151.5 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm
-
WAKE
9VATECH0
0143 O/U
-18
4:00pm
-
SACHRT
STFRAN0
0147 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
LONGWD
PRESBY0
0142.5 O/U
-6
4:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
MEMP0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
MOUNT
WAGNER0
0130.5 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
MORGAN
NCAT0
0147 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
HOW
SCST0
0153 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
UCLA
USC0
0155.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm CBS
-
UMES
FAMU0
0117.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
TCU
KSTATE0
0133 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
JVILLE
NJTECH0
0143.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
COPPST
NCCU0
0131 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
ELON
WMMARY0
0149 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
STETSON
NALAB0
0143.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO0
0129.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
USM
ODU0
0124 O/U
-7
4:00pm ESP+
-
NCGRN
ETNST0
0138.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
DELST
BCU0
0143 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA0
0142.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
12UK
14AUBURN0
0146 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
ROBERT
BRYANT0
0135.5 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY0
0138 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
LVILLE
GATECH0
0135 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
GASOU
SALAB0
0153.5 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
PORTST
NAU0
0154 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
NIOWA
VALPO0
0126.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
SFA
UIW0
0134 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
PEAY
EILL0
0144.5 O/U
+6
4:15pm ESP+
-
CIT
CHATT0
0172.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm ESP3
-
WINTHR
USCUP0
0153.5 O/U
+8
4:30pm ESP+
-
DAYTON
STBON0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
4:30pm NBCS
-
FGC
KENSAW0
0136.5 O/U
+6
4:30pm ESP+
-
RADFRD
NCASHV0
0130.5 O/U
+16
4:30pm ESP+
-
FDU
LIU0
0152 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
BALLST
CMICH0
0158 O/U
+2
4:30pm ESP3
-
STJOHN
BUTLER0
0149 O/U
-5
4:30pm FOX
-
CAL
WASH0
0144 O/U
-17.5
5:00pm PACN
-
NICHST
CARK0
0149 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
PENN
TEMPLE0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
ARKST
TEXST0
0138 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MONST
EWASH0
0146 O/U
-4
5:05pm
-
FRESNO
BOISE0
0140 O/U
-2
5:30pm ATSN
-
CAMP
CHARSO0
0149.5 O/U
-2
5:30pm ESP+
-
JACKST
PVAM0
0132.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
UCIRV
CSN0
0146 O/U
+7
6:00pm
-
NORL
TXAMCC0
0126.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP3
-
OKLAST
IOWAST0
0141.5 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
NORFLK
SAV0
0162 O/U
+6.5
6:00pm
-
RICE
NTEXAS0
0147.5 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
SC
LSU0
0155 O/U
-9
6:00pm SECN
-
UTEP
MTSU0
0133 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
4UVA
1DUKE0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
8TXTECH
BAYLOR0
0125.5 O/U
+4
6:00pm ESP2
-
ALST
ALAM0
0129 O/U
-1
6:00pm
-
WYO
NMEX0
0148 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
BELMONT0
0155 O/U
-18
6:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
VCU0
0138 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm NBCS
-
MVSU
ALCORN0
0134 O/U
-2
6:30pm
-
ARKPB
STHRN0
0137 O/U
-1
6:30pm
-
TNMART
MOREHD0
0153 O/U
-6.5
6:35pm ESP+
-
FURMAN
WOFF0
0144.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
TOWSON
DEL0
0133 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
HAMP
GWEBB0
0147 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IUPUI
MILW0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
OREGST
ARIZ0
0133.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm PACN
-
SEMO
EKY0
0162 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FORD
GMASON0
0131 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
MRSHL0
0177 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNF
LIB0
0143 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MANH
RIDER0
0139.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP3
-
NWST
ABIL0
0132.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
SJST
UNLV0
0146 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm ATSN
-
21HOU
SFLA0
0131 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
IPFW
WILL0
0155.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
SAMHOU
HOUBP0
0148.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCRIV0
0132 O/U
+5
8:00pm ESP3
-
DEPAUL
SETON0
0146.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm FS1
-
CPOLY
UCDAV0
0127.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
TNTECH
JAXST0
0134.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
UAB0
0142.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
20OKLA
TEXAS0
0136.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
MURYST
SIUE0
0153 O/U
+14
8:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
TEXSO0
0147.5 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm
-
PSU
MINN0
0138.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm BTN
-
24MISSST
VANDY0
0147 O/U
+3
8:30pm SECN
-
NCOLO
WEBER0
0152 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
NMEXST
UTVALL0
0143 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
COLOST
UTAHST0
0148 O/U
-16
9:00pm
-
USD
MARYCA0
0138 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
UMKC
GC0
0139.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
OREG
ARIZST0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm PACN
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE0
0142.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
AF
10NEVADA0
0139.5 O/U
-22
10:00pm ESPU
-
CHIST
CSBAK0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
SNCLRA
UOP0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
IDAHO0
0142 O/U
+11.5
10:00pm
-
CSFULL
LNGBCH0
0147 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
5GONZAG
PORT0
0151 O/U
+27
10:00pm ATSN
-
BYU
SANFRAN0
0153 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm