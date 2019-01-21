VATECH
10 Virginia Tech
Hokies
15-3
away team logo
82
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Mon Jan. 21
7:00pm
BONUS
103
TF 10
home team logo
UNC
11 North Carolina
Tar Heels
15-4
ML: +165
UNC -4.5, O/U 152.5
ML: -192
VATECH
UNC

No Text

No. 11 North Carolina beats No. 10 Virginia Tech 103-82

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 21, 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Freshman Coby White scored 27 points and No. 11 North Carolina knocked down a season-high 16 3-pointers to beat No. 10 Virginia Tech 103-82 on Monday night.

Fellow rookie Nassir Little added a season-high 23 points for the Tar Heels (15-4, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who struggled out of the gate to fall behind by nine while making just 1 of their first 12 3s.

But it wasn't long before just about everything started falling from behind the arc, an avalanche that sparked a game-turning 20-0 run that pushed UNC to a 45-31 lead by halftime.

UNC made 15 of its last 22 3-pointers, finished the game shooting 54 percent and led by as many as 27 points.

Ahmed Hill scored 20 points for the Hokies (15-3, 4-2), who made 6 of 7 3-pointers in a fast start only to end the half by going nearly 6 minutes without a basket.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: This was the Hokies' second road game against a ranked opponent in the past week. Things went poorly in the first at No. 3 Virginia, with the Hokies struggling at both ends in a woeful first half en route to a 22-point loss. They had a better start by moving the ball crisply (seven assists on their first eight baskets) and knocking down a barrage of outside looks. But they cooled a bit then had little answer for the Tar Heels' game-turning flurry, which came after starting point guard Justin Robinson headed to the bench with his third foul at the 9:52 mark.

UNC: The Tar Heels were coming off a win at Miami that pushed them to 3-0 on the road in ACC play for only the fourth time in 16 seasons under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams. This time they shook off that flat start once they started knocking down all the looks they were missing in the opening minutes. It helped, too, that the Tar Heels' touted freshmen only got hotter as the game wore on. White finished with seven rebounds and six assists, while Little had his third straight double-figure scoring output with six rebounds.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies host Syracuse on Saturday night.

UNC: The Tar Heels visit Georgia Tech on Jan. 29.

---

This story has been corrected to show UNC's game at Georgia Tech is Jan. 29, not Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Robinson
5 G
L. Maye
32 F
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
45.2 Field Goal % 43.4
37.0 Three Point % 34.8
81.9 Free Throw % 77.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Huffman 8.0
  Ty Outlaw missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 2 Walker Miller made tip-in 34.0
  Offensive rebound by Walker Miller 34.0
  Brandon Robinson missed driving layup 36.0
+ 3 Ahmed Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Outlaw 46.0
+ 2 Walker Miller made layup, assist by K.J. Smith 55.0
+ 2 Isaiah Wilkins made turnaround jump shot, assist by Ahmed Hill 1:13
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins 1:22
  Walker Miller missed layup 1:24
+ 1 Ahmed Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:33
Team Stats
Points 82 103
Field Goals 27-61 (44.3%) 36-67 (53.7%)
3-Pointers 13-28 (46.4%) 16-34 (47.1%)
Free Throws 15-16 (93.8%) 15-17 (88.2%)
Total Rebounds 32 35
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 20 22
Team 2 3
Assists 21 25
Steals 8 9
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 18 13
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
13
A. Hill G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
C. White G
27 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo 10 Virginia Tech 15-3 315182
home team logo 11 North Carolina 15-4 4558103
UNC -4.5, O/U 152.5
Dean Smith Center Chapel Hill, NC
UNC -4.5, O/U 152.5
Dean Smith Center Chapel Hill, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 10 Virginia Tech 15-3 78.5 PPG 36.2 RPG 16.7 APG
home team logo 11 North Carolina 15-4 87.3 PPG 46.7 RPG 19.4 APG
Key Players
13
A. Hill G 12.8 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.6 APG 46.2 FG%
2
C. White G 14.2 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.9 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
13
A. Hill G 20 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
2
C. White G 27 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
44.3 FG% 53.7
46.4 3PT FG% 47.1
93.8 FT% 88.2
Virginia Tech
Starters
A. Hill
K. Blackshear Jr.
N. Alexander-Walker
J. Robinson
W. Bede
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hill 20 3 2 7/16 4/7 2/2 2 38 2 0 4 0 3
K. Blackshear Jr. 19 17 5 6/15 0/0 7/7 4 37 0 1 2 10 7
N. Alexander-Walker 19 3 3 7/14 5/10 0/0 3 30 3 0 2 0 3
J. Robinson 17 2 6 4/6 3/4 6/7 4 29 2 0 3 0 2
W. Bede 2 1 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 23 0 0 3 0 1
Starters
A. Hill
K. Blackshear Jr.
N. Alexander-Walker
J. Robinson
W. Bede
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hill 20 3 2 7/16 4/7 2/2 2 38 2 0 4 0 3
K. Blackshear Jr. 19 17 5 6/15 0/0 7/7 4 37 0 1 2 10 7
N. Alexander-Walker 19 3 3 7/14 5/10 0/0 3 30 3 0 2 0 3
J. Robinson 17 2 6 4/6 3/4 6/7 4 29 2 0 3 0 2
W. Bede 2 1 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 23 0 0 3 0 1
Bench
T. Outlaw
I. Wilkins
P. Horne
L. Nolley II
J. Kabongo
T. Radford
B. Palmer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Outlaw 3 3 3 1/6 1/6 0/0 3 30 0 0 1 0 3
I. Wilkins 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 13 1 0 0 0 1
P. Horne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kabongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 30 21 27/61 13/28 15/16 18 200 8 1 15 10 20
North Carolina
Starters
C. White
L. Maye
G. Brooks
K. Williams
C. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. White 27 7 6 9/16 5/11 4/5 2 30 4 1 3 2 5
L. Maye 14 5 3 5/8 4/5 0/0 3 30 1 1 2 0 5
G. Brooks 12 5 0 5/7 0/0 2/3 2 29 0 0 0 3 2
K. Williams 10 1 4 4/7 2/5 0/0 4 27 0 0 1 0 1
C. Johnson 8 4 3 3/8 2/6 0/0 1 29 1 0 1 2 2
Starters
C. White
L. Maye
G. Brooks
K. Williams
C. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. White 27 7 6 9/16 5/11 4/5 2 30 4 1 3 2 5
L. Maye 14 5 3 5/8 4/5 0/0 3 30 1 1 2 0 5
G. Brooks 12 5 0 5/7 0/0 2/3 2 29 0 0 0 3 2
K. Williams 10 1 4 4/7 2/5 0/0 4 27 0 0 1 0 1
C. Johnson 8 4 3 3/8 2/6 0/0 1 29 1 0 1 2 2
Bench
N. Little
W. Miller
L. Black
S. Woods
B. Robinson
S. Rush
K. Smith
B. Huffman
A. Platek
R. McAdoo
S. Manley
C. Ellis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Little 23 6 3 7/12 2/3 7/7 0 20 1 0 2 2 4
W. Miller 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
L. Black 3 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 0
S. Woods 2 1 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 7 1 0 3 0 1
B. Robinson 0 1 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
S. Rush 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Smith 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Huffman 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
A. Platek 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
R. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Manley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 32 25 36/67 16/34 15/17 13 200 9 2 12 10 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores