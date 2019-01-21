No. 11 North Carolina beats No. 10 Virginia Tech 103-82
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Freshman Coby White scored 27 points and No. 11 North Carolina knocked down a season-high 16 3-pointers to beat No. 10 Virginia Tech 103-82 on Monday night.
Fellow rookie Nassir Little added a season-high 23 points for the Tar Heels (15-4, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who struggled out of the gate to fall behind by nine while making just 1 of their first 12 3s.
But it wasn't long before just about everything started falling from behind the arc, an avalanche that sparked a game-turning 20-0 run that pushed UNC to a 45-31 lead by halftime.
UNC made 15 of its last 22 3-pointers, finished the game shooting 54 percent and led by as many as 27 points.
Ahmed Hill scored 20 points for the Hokies (15-3, 4-2), who made 6 of 7 3-pointers in a fast start only to end the half by going nearly 6 minutes without a basket.
BIG PICTURE
Virginia Tech: This was the Hokies' second road game against a ranked opponent in the past week. Things went poorly in the first at No. 3 Virginia, with the Hokies struggling at both ends in a woeful first half en route to a 22-point loss. They had a better start by moving the ball crisply (seven assists on their first eight baskets) and knocking down a barrage of outside looks. But they cooled a bit then had little answer for the Tar Heels' game-turning flurry, which came after starting point guard Justin Robinson headed to the bench with his third foul at the 9:52 mark.
UNC: The Tar Heels were coming off a win at Miami that pushed them to 3-0 on the road in ACC play for only the fourth time in 16 seasons under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams. This time they shook off that flat start once they started knocking down all the looks they were missing in the opening minutes. It helped, too, that the Tar Heels' touted freshmen only got hotter as the game wore on. White finished with seven rebounds and six assists, while Little had his third straight double-figure scoring output with six rebounds.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech: The Hokies host Syracuse on Saturday night.
UNC: The Tar Heels visit Georgia Tech on Jan. 29.
---
This story has been corrected to show UNC's game at Georgia Tech is Jan. 29, not Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
|29.7
|Min. Per Game
|29.7
|14.4
|Pts. Per Game
|14.4
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|10.0
|Reb. Per Game
|10.0
|45.2
|Field Goal %
|43.4
|37.0
|Three Point %
|34.8
|81.9
|Free Throw %
|77.0
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Huffman
|8.0
|Ty Outlaw missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 2
|Walker Miller made tip-in
|34.0
|Offensive rebound by Walker Miller
|34.0
|Brandon Robinson missed driving layup
|36.0
|+ 3
|Ahmed Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Outlaw
|46.0
|+ 2
|Walker Miller made layup, assist by K.J. Smith
|55.0
|+ 2
|Isaiah Wilkins made turnaround jump shot, assist by Ahmed Hill
|1:13
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins
|1:22
|Walker Miller missed layup
|1:24
|+ 1
|Ahmed Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:33
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|103
|Field Goals
|27-61 (44.3%)
|36-67 (53.7%)
|3-Pointers
|13-28 (46.4%)
|16-34 (47.1%)
|Free Throws
|15-16 (93.8%)
|15-17 (88.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|35
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|20
|22
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|21
|25
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|12
|Fouls
|18
|13
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|10 Virginia Tech 15-3
|78.5 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|16.7 APG
|11 North Carolina 15-4
|87.3 PPG
|46.7 RPG
|19.4 APG
|
|44.3
|FG%
|53.7
|
|
|46.4
|3PT FG%
|47.1
|
|
|93.8
|FT%
|88.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hill
|20
|3
|2
|7/16
|4/7
|2/2
|2
|38
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|19
|17
|5
|6/15
|0/0
|7/7
|4
|37
|0
|1
|2
|10
|7
|N. Alexander-Walker
|19
|3
|3
|7/14
|5/10
|0/0
|3
|30
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Robinson
|17
|2
|6
|4/6
|3/4
|6/7
|4
|29
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|W. Bede
|2
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. White
|27
|7
|6
|9/16
|5/11
|4/5
|2
|30
|4
|1
|3
|2
|5
|L. Maye
|14
|5
|3
|5/8
|4/5
|0/0
|3
|30
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5
|G. Brooks
|12
|5
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|K. Williams
|10
|1
|4
|4/7
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Johnson
|8
|4
|3
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
