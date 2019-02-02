UNC
No. 9 Tar Heels avenge loss, topping No. 15 Louisville 79-69

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 02, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Luke Maye had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Cameron Johnson finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds Saturday, helping No. 9 North Carolina avenge a blowout loss with a 79-69 victory over No. 15 Louisville.

The victory came three weeks after the Tar Heels were pounded by 21 points by Louisville, their worst defeat at home under coach Roy Williams.

The Tar Heels (17-4, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) returned the favor in the rematch and ended Louisville's six-game winning streak. They set the tone with a 22-4 first-half run over 8:34. It put them up 34-19 and gave them a lead they never lost against one of the league's co-leaders.

Johnson and Maye had 12 points apiece in the first half before Garrison Brooks (12 points) and Kenny Williams (10 points) contributed after halftime. UNC dominated the boards 49-32 for its fifth consecutive victory.

The Cardinals (16-6, 7-2) cut a 19-point deficit to 58-49 midway through the second half but came no closer. Dwayne Sutton had 19 points and Christen Cunningham 15 with nine assists for Louisville.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

North Carolina should move up a spot with the decisive win. Louisville will likely fall a few spots.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels had their way in nearly every key statistic. They used their size to outrebound Louisville 18-7 offensively, which led to an 18-3 domination in second-chance points. The paint was all theirs as well (38-26).

Louisville: This wasn't how the Cardinals hoped to begin a brutal February against four consecutive ranked opponents. They missed 10 of 11 shots during one stretch in the first half and dug a double-digit hole. They were no match for the Heels inside.

UP NEXT

North Carolina visits No. 23 N.C. State on Tuesday, seeking a season sweep after winning last month's previous meeting 90-82.

Louisville visits No. 12 Virginia Tech on Monday night.

---

Key Players
L. Maye
32 F
J. Nwora
33 F
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
18.2 Pts. Per Game 18.2
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
42.3 Field Goal % 47.9
33.3 Three Point % 40.2
76.5 Free Throw % 73.7
+ 3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Darius Perry 21.0
  Kenny Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
  Offensive rebound by North Carolina 22.0
  Coby White missed layup, blocked by Dwayne Sutton 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson 49.0
  Christen Cunningham missed 3-pt. jump shot 51.0
+ 1 Cameron Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 53.0
+ 1 Cameron Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 57.0
  Personal foul on Ryan McMahon 57.0
+ 2 Christen Cunningham made layup 57.0
Team Stats
Points 79 69
Field Goals 29-69 (42.0%) 26-62 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 10-29 (34.5%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 49 32
Offensive 16 7
Defensive 31 24
Team 2 1
Assists 16 14
Steals 7 4
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
L. Maye F
20 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
24
D. Sutton F
19 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo 9 North Carolina 17-4 443579
home team logo 15 Louisville 16-6 284169
LVILLE +1.5, O/U 158
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
LVILLE +1.5, O/U 158
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Team Stats
away team logo 9 North Carolina 17-4 87.6 PPG 46 RPG 19.8 APG
home team logo 15 Louisville 16-6 79.6 PPG 40.5 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
32
L. Maye F 13.9 PPG 9.7 RPG 2.1 APG 42.6 FG%
24
D. Sutton F 10.2 PPG 6.9 RPG 2.0 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
32
L. Maye F 20 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
24
D. Sutton F 19 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
42.0 FG% 41.9
25.0 3PT FG% 34.5
78.9 FT% 77.8
North Carolina
Starters
L. Maye
C. Johnson
G. Brooks
K. Williams
C. White
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Maye 20 11 2 7/18 1/4 5/7 3 32 1 0 2 5 6
C. Johnson 19 10 1 5/9 3/6 6/6 4 29 0 0 2 2 8
G. Brooks 12 4 0 6/9 0/0 0/1 3 24 1 0 0 2 2
K. Williams 10 5 1 3/9 2/7 2/2 1 36 3 0 2 1 4
C. White 8 4 4 3/14 0/6 2/3 1 30 0 1 2 2 2
Bench
L. Maye
C. Johnson
G. Brooks
K. Williams
C. White
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Maye 20 11 2 7/18 1/4 5/7 3 32 1 0 2 5 6
C. Johnson 19 10 1 5/9 3/6 6/6 4 29 0 0 2 2 8
G. Brooks 12 4 0 6/9 0/0 0/1 3 24 1 0 0 2 2
K. Williams 10 5 1 3/9 2/7 2/2 1 36 3 0 2 1 4
C. White 8 4 4 3/14 0/6 2/3 1 30 0 1 2 2 2
Bench
N. Little
B. Robinson
S. Woods
B. Huffman
S. Rush
K. Smith
R. McAdoo
S. Manley
W. Miller
A. Platek
C. Ellis
L. Black
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Little 4 6 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 2 16 1 1 1 3 3
B. Robinson 2 4 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 19 0 1 1 1 3
S. Woods 2 2 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 0 2
B. Huffman 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
S. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Manley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Platek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Black - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 47 16 29/69 6/24 15/19 15 200 7 3 10 16 31
Louisville
Starters
D. Sutton
C. Cunningham
J. Nwora
M. Williams
K. Fore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Sutton 19 8 0 7/12 4/8 1/2 1 38 2 2 2 3 5
C. Cunningham 15 4 9 7/14 0/4 1/2 0 37 1 0 1 1 3
J. Nwora 11 7 2 3/9 3/6 2/2 4 33 0 0 3 0 7
M. Williams 9 4 0 4/10 1/4 0/0 2 21 0 1 0 2 2
K. Fore 2 2 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 2 1 1
Bench
D. Sutton
C. Cunningham
J. Nwora
M. Williams
K. Fore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Sutton 19 8 0 7/12 4/8 1/2 1 38 2 2 2 3 5
C. Cunningham 15 4 9 7/14 0/4 1/2 0 37 1 0 1 1 3
J. Nwora 11 7 2 3/9 3/6 2/2 4 33 0 0 3 0 7
M. Williams 9 4 0 4/10 1/4 0/0 2 21 0 1 0 2 2
K. Fore 2 2 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 2 1 1
Bench
D. Perry
R. McMahon
S. Enoch
V. King
A. Agau
J. Griffin
J. Redding
W. Rainey
W. Battaile
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Perry 8 1 2 2/3 1/2 3/3 2 18 0 0 0 0 1
R. McMahon 5 0 0 2/7 1/4 0/0 3 20 1 0 3 0 0
S. Enoch 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 16 0 0 0 0 4
V. King 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
A. Agau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Rainey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Battaile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 31 14 26/62 10/29 7/9 16 200 4 3 11 7 24
