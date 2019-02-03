Gillespie's career game carries No. 14 Villanova past Hoyas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Collin Gillespie hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points and Eric Paschall had 24 to keep No. 14 Villanova unbeaten in the Big East with a 77-65 victory over Georgetown on Sunday.
The Wildcats (18-4) have won 10 straight games and are 9-0 in the conference for the first time since 2009-10. The Wildcats got rolling late at their off-campus home, the Wells Fargo Center. The Wildcats are 32-3 in the building since 2012-13 - and their win percentage boosted by six straight wins over the Hoyas in Philadelphia.
James Akinjo led the Hoyas (14-8, 4-5) with 19 points. The Hoyas had averaged 83.2 points on the season yet scored no field goals over a 6-minute stretch late in the game.
Phil Booth - who missed 10 of his first 12 shots - scored on a driving layup, then buried a 3 to snap a tie and give Villanova a 58-53 lead with 5:41 left. Villanova, which was called for four fouls on one possession late in the game, got a Gillespie bucket to stretch the lead and hold off the Hoyas.
The Wildcats were again a two-scorer show. Booth, who was leading Villanova this season with 18.7 points, mostly sat this one out until crunch time. He missed his first six 3-pointers while Paschall had some surprising help from Gillespie.
After Paschal converted a three-point play to give the Wildcats a 46-43 lead, he had combined with Gillespie to score 39 of their points. Gillespie, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, had flashes of scoring bursts this season. He scored a career-high 21 in a loss to Penn and 19 in a loss to Furman. But in a Big East battle, Gillespie was clutch in a win.
He sank two free throws for a three-point lead to cap one of the wilder sequences of the game: Booth was picked clean by Greg Malinowksi and the Hoya guard went for a fast-break layup. But Nova's 6-7 forward Jermaine Samuels hustled back and stuffed Malinowksi on a block that brought the crowd to its feet. The Wildcats snagged the possession and Gillespie converted from the line.
And when the Hoyas again tied the game, Gillespie buried a 3 for the lead.
BIG PICTURE
Georgetown: The Hoyas had won two straight games but again had their Big East progress stunted by Villanova. The Wildcats have been a thorn for Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing since the 1980s. The Wildcats upset Ewing and the Hoyas in the 1985 national championship game.
Villanova: The Wildcats are playing for NCAA Tournament seeding and could earn one in the low single digits. Samuels was a key against the Hoyas with 16 rebounds and three blocks.
BRUNSON'S BACK
Two-time national champion Jalen Brunson, the 2018 AP Player of the Year, returned for a senior day celebration. Brunson played three seasons with the Wildcats and was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks. He received a framed No. 1 jersey and shared a hug before the game with coach Jay Wright. Brunson said he still keeps in touch with many of his teammates. ''It was a flashback in about 30 seconds,'' he said.
UP NEXT
Georgetown plays Wednesday at Providence.
The Wildcats host Creighton on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.6
|Min. Per Game
|34.6
|18.7
|Pts. Per Game
|18.7
|4.1
|Ast. Per Game
|4.1
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|37.3
|Field Goal %
|45.5
|40.2
|Three Point %
|41.0
|81.5
|Free Throw %
|74.8
|Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels
|11.0
|Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|+ 1
|Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Jagan Mosely
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall
|18.0
|Greg Malinowski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|Phil Booth made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|Phil Booth made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Personal foul on Greg Malinowski
|31.0
|+ 2
|Trey Mourning made dunk
|31.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|77
|Field Goals
|23-68 (33.8%)
|24-57 (42.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-26 (30.8%)
|9-31 (29.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-18 (61.1%)
|20-31 (64.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|45
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|26
|34
|Team
|7
|5
|Assists
|16
|13
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|8
|Fouls
|27
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgetown 14-8
|83.2 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|17.7 APG
|14 Villanova 18-4
|76.8 PPG
|38 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Akinjo G
|13.9 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|5.3 APG
|36.9 FG%
|
2
|C. Gillespie G
|11.2 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|2.8 APG
|43.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Akinjo G
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|C. Gillespie G
|30 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|
|33.8
|FG%
|42.1
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|29.0
|
|
|61.1
|FT%
|64.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Akinjo
|19
|2
|4
|7/16
|3/6
|2/4
|4
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Pickett
|10
|3
|2
|3/6
|2/2
|2/2
|1
|29
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|J. LeBlanc
|5
|8
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|M. McClung
|4
|3
|3
|2/11
|0/5
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Govan
|0
|2
|0
|0/9
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|13
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Akinjo
|19
|2
|4
|7/16
|3/6
|2/4
|4
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Pickett
|10
|3
|2
|3/6
|2/2
|2/2
|1
|29
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|J. LeBlanc
|5
|8
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|M. McClung
|4
|3
|3
|2/11
|0/5
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Govan
|0
|2
|0
|0/9
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|13
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mourning
|12
|6
|0
|5/9
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|G. Malinowski
|8
|5
|3
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Blair
|3
|0
|3
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Johnson
|2
|5
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Mosely
|2
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|G. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Yurtseven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|35
|16
|23/68
|8/26
|11/18
|27
|200
|5
|3
|6
|9
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Gillespie
|30
|5
|4
|7/13
|6/11
|10/12
|1
|38
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|E. Paschall
|24
|6
|1
|9/17
|1/6
|5/10
|1
|40
|2
|0
|4
|1
|5
|P. Booth
|14
|2
|2
|5/15
|2/8
|2/3
|4
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Samuels
|3
|16
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|29
|0
|2
|0
|2
|14
|S. Bey
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/2
|4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Gillespie
|30
|5
|4
|7/13
|6/11
|10/12
|1
|38
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|E. Paschall
|24
|6
|1
|9/17
|1/6
|5/10
|1
|40
|2
|0
|4
|1
|5
|P. Booth
|14
|2
|2
|5/15
|2/8
|2/3
|4
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Samuels
|3
|16
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|29
|0
|2
|0
|2
|14
|S. Bey
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/2
|4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|6
|7
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|22
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|J. Cremo
|0
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Quinerly
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Delaney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Heck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Swider
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Saunders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Slater
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hoehn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|40
|13
|24/57
|9/31
|20/31
|18
|200
|4
|3
|8
|6
|34
-
QUINN
NIAGARA76
65
2nd 1:58
-
ECU
UCONN47
67
2nd 4:16 ESPW
-
SDAKST
DENVER33
23
1st 3:17
-
WAKE
CLEM37
64
Final
-
GTOWN
14NOVA65
77
Final
-
MINN
17PURDUE63
73
Final
-
WRIGHT
IUPUI79
74
Final
-
NDAK
NEBOM72
90
Final
-
NH
MAINE53
62
Final
-
XAVIER
CREIGH54
76
Final
-
STNFRD
CAL0
0143.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm ESPU
-
NKY
ILLCHI0
0146.5 O/U
+4.5
4:12pm