GTOWN
NOVA

No Text

Gillespie's career game carries No. 14 Villanova past Hoyas

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 03, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Collin Gillespie hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points and Eric Paschall had 24 to keep No. 14 Villanova unbeaten in the Big East with a 77-65 victory over Georgetown on Sunday.

The Wildcats (18-4) have won 10 straight games and are 9-0 in the conference for the first time since 2009-10. The Wildcats got rolling late at their off-campus home, the Wells Fargo Center. The Wildcats are 32-3 in the building since 2012-13 - and their win percentage boosted by six straight wins over the Hoyas in Philadelphia.

James Akinjo led the Hoyas (14-8, 4-5) with 19 points. The Hoyas had averaged 83.2 points on the season yet scored no field goals over a 6-minute stretch late in the game.

Phil Booth - who missed 10 of his first 12 shots - scored on a driving layup, then buried a 3 to snap a tie and give Villanova a 58-53 lead with 5:41 left. Villanova, which was called for four fouls on one possession late in the game, got a Gillespie bucket to stretch the lead and hold off the Hoyas.

The Wildcats were again a two-scorer show. Booth, who was leading Villanova this season with 18.7 points, mostly sat this one out until crunch time. He missed his first six 3-pointers while Paschall had some surprising help from Gillespie.

After Paschal converted a three-point play to give the Wildcats a 46-43 lead, he had combined with Gillespie to score 39 of their points. Gillespie, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, had flashes of scoring bursts this season. He scored a career-high 21 in a loss to Penn and 19 in a loss to Furman. But in a Big East battle, Gillespie was clutch in a win.

He sank two free throws for a three-point lead to cap one of the wilder sequences of the game: Booth was picked clean by Greg Malinowksi and the Hoya guard went for a fast-break layup. But Nova's 6-7 forward Jermaine Samuels hustled back and stuffed Malinowksi on a block that brought the crowd to its feet. The Wildcats snagged the possession and Gillespie converted from the line.

And when the Hoyas again tied the game, Gillespie buried a 3 for the lead.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: The Hoyas had won two straight games but again had their Big East progress stunted by Villanova. The Wildcats have been a thorn for Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing since the 1980s. The Wildcats upset Ewing and the Hoyas in the 1985 national championship game.

Villanova: The Wildcats are playing for NCAA Tournament seeding and could earn one in the low single digits. Samuels was a key against the Hoyas with 16 rebounds and three blocks.

BRUNSON'S BACK

Two-time national champion Jalen Brunson, the 2018 AP Player of the Year, returned for a senior day celebration. Brunson played three seasons with the Wildcats and was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks. He received a framed No. 1 jersey and shared a hug before the game with coach Jay Wright. Brunson said he still keeps in touch with many of his teammates. ''It was a flashback in about 30 seconds,'' he said.

UP NEXT

Georgetown plays Wednesday at Providence.

The Wildcats host Creighton on Wednesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Akinjo
3 G
P. Booth
5 G
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
37.3 Field Goal % 45.5
40.2 Three Point % 41.0
81.5 Free Throw % 74.8
  Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels 11.0
  Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 1 Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Jagan Mosely 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall 18.0
  Greg Malinowski missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Phil Booth made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Phil Booth made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Greg Malinowski 31.0
+ 2 Trey Mourning made dunk 31.0
Team Stats
Points 65 77
Field Goals 23-68 (33.8%) 24-57 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 8-26 (30.8%) 9-31 (29.0%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 20-31 (64.5%)
Total Rebounds 42 45
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 26 34
Team 7 5
Assists 16 13
Steals 5 4
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 6 8
Fouls 27 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Akinjo G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
2
C. Gillespie G
30 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Georgetown 14-8 343165
home team logo 14 Villanova 18-4 334477
NOVA -11.5, O/U 156.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
NOVA -11.5, O/U 156.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Georgetown 14-8 83.2 PPG 42.9 RPG 17.7 APG
home team logo 14 Villanova 18-4 76.8 PPG 38 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
3
J. Akinjo G 13.9 PPG 2.8 RPG 5.3 APG 36.9 FG%
2
C. Gillespie G 11.2 PPG 2.7 RPG 2.8 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Akinjo G 19 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
2
C. Gillespie G 30 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
33.8 FG% 42.1
30.8 3PT FG% 29.0
61.1 FT% 64.5
Georgetown
Starters
J. Akinjo
J. Pickett
J. LeBlanc
M. McClung
J. Govan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Akinjo 19 2 4 7/16 3/6 2/4 4 35 0 0 0 0 2
J. Pickett 10 3 2 3/6 2/2 2/2 1 29 3 2 1 0 3
J. LeBlanc 5 8 1 2/4 0/0 1/2 4 28 0 0 0 2 6
M. McClung 4 3 3 2/11 0/5 0/0 3 22 0 0 3 0 3
J. Govan 0 2 0 0/9 0/3 0/0 5 13 1 1 0 1 1
Starters
J. Akinjo
J. Pickett
J. LeBlanc
M. McClung
J. Govan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Akinjo 19 2 4 7/16 3/6 2/4 4 35 0 0 0 0 2
J. Pickett 10 3 2 3/6 2/2 2/2 1 29 3 2 1 0 3
J. LeBlanc 5 8 1 2/4 0/0 1/2 4 28 0 0 0 2 6
M. McClung 4 3 3 2/11 0/5 0/0 3 22 0 0 3 0 3
J. Govan 0 2 0 0/9 0/3 0/0 5 13 1 1 0 1 1
Bench
T. Mourning
G. Malinowski
J. Blair
K. Johnson
J. Mosely
G. Muresan
O. Yurtseven
J. Robinson
G. Carter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Mourning 12 6 0 5/9 0/1 2/4 1 27 0 0 1 3 3
G. Malinowski 8 5 3 3/7 2/4 0/0 4 14 1 0 0 1 4
J. Blair 3 0 3 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
K. Johnson 2 5 0 0/0 0/0 2/4 3 10 0 0 0 1 4
J. Mosely 2 1 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 2 15 0 0 1 1 0
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Yurtseven - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 35 16 23/68 8/26 11/18 27 200 5 3 6 9 26
Villanova
Starters
C. Gillespie
E. Paschall
P. Booth
J. Samuels
S. Bey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Gillespie 30 5 4 7/13 6/11 10/12 1 38 1 0 1 1 4
E. Paschall 24 6 1 9/17 1/6 5/10 1 40 2 0 4 1 5
P. Booth 14 2 2 5/15 2/8 2/3 4 31 1 0 2 0 2
J. Samuels 3 16 2 1/1 0/0 1/2 2 29 0 2 0 2 14
S. Bey 0 3 1 0/3 0/2 0/2 4 21 0 0 0 0 3
Starters
C. Gillespie
E. Paschall
P. Booth
J. Samuels
S. Bey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Gillespie 30 5 4 7/13 6/11 10/12 1 38 1 0 1 1 4
E. Paschall 24 6 1 9/17 1/6 5/10 1 40 2 0 4 1 5
P. Booth 14 2 2 5/15 2/8 2/3 4 31 1 0 2 0 2
J. Samuels 3 16 2 1/1 0/0 1/2 2 29 0 2 0 2 14
S. Bey 0 3 1 0/3 0/2 0/2 4 21 0 0 0 0 3
Bench
D. Cosby-Roundtree
J. Cremo
J. Quinerly
T. Delaney
P. Heck
C. Swider
T. Saunders
B. Slater
K. Hoehn
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Cosby-Roundtree 6 7 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 5 22 0 1 0 2 5
J. Cremo 0 1 3 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 0 1
J. Quinerly 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Heck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Slater - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoehn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 40 13 24/57 9/31 20/31 18 200 4 3 8 6 34
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores