NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Lindell Wigginton scored 17 points to help lead No. 17 Iowa State to a 75-74 victory over Oklahoma on Monday night.

Marial Shayok added 16 points, 10 in the final eight minutes, including a crucial off-balance 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 1:19 remaining, for Iowa State (18-5, 7-3 Big 12). Shayok, who shot just 2-of-7 for six points through the first 32-plus minutes, also had eight rebounds and five assists as the Cyclones won their fourth straight.

Kristian Doolittle had 19 points and nine rebounds, while Brady Manek scored 16 for Oklahoma (15-8, 3-7), which had a very short turnaround after a game at West Virginia on Saturday. The Sooners have lost three in a row.

Iowa State led for most of the second half, going up 64-57 with 5:49 remaining when Wigginton hit two free throws. But Oklahoma battled back, going on a 12-5 run over the next four minutes to tie it 69-69 on Christian James' layup with 1:51 to go.

The Cyclones pushed the lead to four on Talen Hortton-Tucker's free throw with 13.5 seconds left, and after Doolittle's basket pulled OU to within two again with 4.2 to go, Shayok sank two more free throws with 3.5 seconds remaining before Jala Bieniemy hit a meaningless 3-pointer as time expired.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Big 12's leading offense, averaging 79.0 points and 48.4 percent shooting per game coming in, did not disappoint. The Cyclones shot 44.4 percent (28 of 63) from the floor, while connecting on 10 of 30 (33.3 percent) 3-pointers. They also led the conference in free-throw shooting at 73.3 percent but shot just 8-for-12 (66.7 percent) in this one.

Oklahoma: The Sooners led 36-35 at halftime despite receiving seemingly minor contributions from two key performers, leading scorer Christian James and freshman point guard Jamal Bieniemy. James, who entered the day averaging 16.0 points per game and had hit double digits in points in 13 of the previous 15 contests, had just two points on 1-of-5 shooting, in the first half. Bieniemy had zero points (on just one shot attempt), one rebound and two assists, while committing one turnover in the opening half (after totaling 20 points, 11 rebounds, 19 assists and one turnover in the previous four games combined). James wound up with 10 points and Bieniemy had five, with one rebound and two assists.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The Cyclones return home to face TCU on Saturday, the first of two meetings against the Horned Frogs in a span of two weeks.

Oklahoma: The Sooners remain at home to take on No. 18 Texas Tech on Saturday, for the second time this season, after losing a 66-59 decision on the road back on Jan. 8.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.