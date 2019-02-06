Smith, Fernando lead No. 24 Maryland past Nebraska 60-45
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Jalen Smith's second big offensive game of the season against Nebraska didn't decide No. 24 Maryland's win over the Cornhuskers.
The Terrapins' 60-45 victory Wednesday night was all about defense. Maryland allowed its fewest points in a conference game under eighth-year coach Mark Turgeon.
''Our guys were locked in,'' Turgeon said. ''That's the smartest we've played defensively this season, so it was good to see.''
Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds and fueled Maryland's surge in the first half. Bruno Fernando's production was limited by double-teams, but he still had his sixth consecutive double-double, and 15th of the season, with 13 points and a career-high 19 rebounds for the Terps (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten).
Nebraska (13-10, 3-9) set season lows for points and field goal percentage (21 percent) while losing its sixth straight and dropping to 13th place in the conference. The Huskers were playing their third game without forward Isaac Copeland, who sustained a season-ending knee injury Jan. 26.
''I hope and pray this is rock bottom,'' Nebraska coach Tim Miles said. ''Until we get out of our way on offense and find some rhythm on offense, we have a real problem. I believe it's mental.''
Isaiah Roby led the Cornhuskers with 20 points and 14 rebounds, and James Palmer Jr. added 11 points.
''Nobody is really having fun right now,'' Roby said. ''We all had big expectations for this season. Time keeps running out with every game we play.''
The Terps were lethargic at the outset, missing 11 of their first 14 shots as offensive leaders Fernando, Anthony Cowan Jr. and Smith went scoreless through the first nine minutes. Meanwhile, Roby scored 12 points as the Huskers jumped to a 15-10 lead.
But then Nebraska had one of its all-too-familiar scoring droughts, this one lasting longer than eight minutes. Smith, whose short runner with 3 seconds left gave the Terps a 74-72 win over the Huskers on Jan. 2, scored 11 straight points to put his team in front after Tanner Borchardt went to the bench with his second foul.
''I was finishing the shots I put up,'' Smith said. ''They had a little guard on me and a big on Bruno. Coach Turgeon just attacked, and I was scoring.''
Maryland outscored the Cornhuskers 20-5 to close the half, with Nebraska making just one field goal over the last 11:41. Nebraska drew to 31-29 early in the second half, but the Terps soon were up by double digits again and on their way to bouncing back from a 69-61 loss at Wisconsin last Friday.
BIG PICTURE
Maryland: This wasn't the Terps' best night offensively, but avoiding a fourth loss in five games kept them safely in the upper half of the Big Ten. Cowan scored a season-low five points, Fernando had only two in the first half and Maryland shot 38 percent as a team.
Nebraska: The school's four-game home losing streak is its longest since 2002-03. Glynn Watson Jr. continues to struggle, going 0 for 10 with no points, and Miles' future at Nebraska is growing dimmer. ''This hurts,'' Miles said, his voice cracking.
DID HE OR DIDN'T HE?
One of the big no-calls came in the second half when Fernando moved into Borchardt under the basket, knocking him down, before jamming a one-handed dunk. The play brought howls from fans who wanted a foul and a technical on Miles, who wanted the same thing.
It appeared Fernando might have stepped on Borchardt when he came down. Miles said he didn't know if that was the case, and video was inconclusive. Borchardt wasn't made available to reporters after the game. The play was not reviewable.
Fernando said he didn't step on Borchardt.
''I dunked the ball and I was trying to run back on defense and he was right there on the ground. I was trying to get out of his way,'' Fernando said. ''For me personally, I didn't have any intentions of hurting anybody. That's not who I am. That's not part of my game.''
UP NEXT
Maryland: Hosts Purdue on Tuesday.
Nebraska: Plays at Purdue on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top 25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|19.3
|Pts. Per Game
|19.3
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|40.0
|Field Goal %
|37.0
|33.6
|Three Point %
|32.8
|83.6
|Free Throw %
|78.3
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Roby
|13.0
|Ricky Lindo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Ricky Lindo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Nana Akenten
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo
|32.0
|Isaiah Roby missed layup
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Roby
|42.0
|Eric Ayala missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|+ 1
|Eric Ayala made 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Personal foul on James Palmer Jr.
|42.0
|+ 1
|James Palmer Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|50.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|45
|Field Goals
|22-58 (37.9%)
|12-57 (21.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|4-17 (23.5%)
|Free Throws
|9-18 (50.0%)
|17-26 (65.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|53
|42
|Offensive
|12
|10
|Defensive
|41
|28
|Team
|0
|4
|Assists
|10
|5
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|4
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technicals
|0
|1
|
|37.9
|FG%
|21.1
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|23.5
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|65.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smith
|18
|11
|1
|8/16
|1/3
|1/3
|3
|31
|0
|2
|2
|6
|5
|B. Fernando
|13
|19
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|5/6
|2
|34
|0
|3
|2
|3
|16
|E. Ayala
|8
|6
|1
|2/6
|2/4
|2/4
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|A. Cowan Jr.
|5
|2
|4
|2/10
|0/4
|1/3
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Morsell
|2
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smith
|18
|11
|1
|8/16
|1/3
|1/3
|3
|31
|0
|2
|2
|6
|5
|B. Fernando
|13
|19
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|5/6
|2
|34
|0
|3
|2
|3
|16
|E. Ayala
|8
|6
|1
|2/6
|2/4
|2/4
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|A. Cowan Jr.
|5
|2
|4
|2/10
|0/4
|1/3
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Morsell
|2
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Smith Jr.
|6
|3
|0
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Wiggins
|6
|3
|1
|2/8
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Lindo
|2
|6
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|15
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|I. Bender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Terrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tomaic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Valmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ramsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|53
|10
|22/58
|7/20
|9/18
|19
|200
|2
|5
|10
|12
|41
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Roby
|20
|14
|0
|7/22
|2/6
|4/8
|2
|40
|2
|5
|1
|4
|10
|J. Palmer Jr.
|12
|5
|3
|2/13
|0/2
|8/11
|3
|39
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|T. Borchardt
|3
|6
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|G. Watson Jr.
|0
|4
|1
|0/10
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|39
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|T. Thorbjarnarson
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Roby
|20
|14
|0
|7/22
|2/6
|4/8
|2
|40
|2
|5
|1
|4
|10
|J. Palmer Jr.
|12
|5
|3
|2/13
|0/2
|8/11
|3
|39
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|T. Borchardt
|3
|6
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|G. Watson Jr.
|0
|4
|1
|0/10
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|39
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|T. Thorbjarnarson
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Allen
|7
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|N. Akenten
|3
|4
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|B. Heiman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Copeland Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Trueblood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Costello
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|45
|38
|5
|12/57
|4/17
|17/26
|17
|200
|5
|5
|4
|10
|28
-
UNLV
BOISE65
57
2nd 10:21 ESPU
-
UTAH
USC58
44
2nd 8:53 PACN
-
UCONN
TEMPLE63
81
Final
-
24MD
NEB60
45
Final
-
AMER
NAVY67
77
Final
-
ND
MIAMI47
62
Final
-
MAINE
UVM63
86
Final
-
NALAB
FGC64
71
Final
-
NH
MASLOW62
72
Final
-
FORD
UMASS85
67
Final
-
STNYBRK
BING85
59
Final
-
BUCK
LOYMD84
72
Final
-
LPSCMB
UNF92
55
Final
-
HARTFD
UMBC70
61
Final
-
EVAN
INDST62
85
Final
-
WICHST
ECU65
49
Final
-
GMASON
RICH67
81
Final
-
TEXAM
MISS71
75
Final
-
VCU
GWASH60
50
Final
-
KENSAW
JVILLE73
82
Final
-
RI
DAVID53
68
Final
-
LAFAY
BU79
72
Final
-
CLEM
GATECH65
42
Final
-
ARMY
HOLY42
56
Final
-
NORL
NWST81
73
Final/OT
-
GTOWN
PROV76
67
Final
-
MCNSE
SAMHOU62
77
Final
-
STBON
DUQ51
49
Final
-
GAST
LAMON76
82
Final
-
GASOU
LALAF103
86
Final
-
BAYLOR
TEXAS72
84
Final
-
NDAKST
NDAK74
70
Final
-
BRAD
NIOWA79
71
Final
-
CREIGH
14NOVA59
66
Final/OT
-
SFA
HOUBP79
77
Final
-
ABIL
LAMAR75
64
Final
-
SILL
MOST59
65
Final
-
SELOU
TXAMCC64
58
Final
-
OKLAST
TCU68
70
Final
-
COLO
UCLA84
73
Final
-
UGA
BAMA74
89
Final
-
WYO
AF76
81
Final
-
21LSU
MISSST92
88
Final/OT
-
19WISC
MINN56
51
Final
-
CAL
OREG62
73
Final
-
6NEVADA
COLOST98
82
Final
-
CSFULL
UCIRV53
60
Final
-
CSN
UCSB64
70
Final