MD
IOWA

Fernando's putback lifts No. 24 Maryland over No. 21 Iowa

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 19, 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon knew the ball would be in Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon's hands.

The No. 24 Terrapins were ready in the final 7.8 seconds, and they turned the No. 21 Hawkeyes away from a third-straight buzzer beater with a 66-65 victory on Tuesday night.

''The kid's made some incredible shots,'' Turgeon said. ''I just hoped the luck ran out - well, I wouldn't say it's luck, he's a big-time shooter. I think Anthony (Cowan) got a finger on it on the way up.

''It bounced our way tonight.''

Bruno Fernando scored 11 points for Maryland (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten), the last two of which came on a putback with 7.8 seconds to go that gave the Terrapins their winning margin.

Maryland gave up an 11-point lead over the final four minutes, but held on against an Iowa team that had won its last two games via buzzer-beater and had two looks at the basket in the final seven seconds. The Terrapins got 17 points from Anthony Cowan, who shot 5 of 10 from 3-point range and had eight rebounds. Eric Ayala added 11 points and Fernando had 11 rebounds.

Despite Iowa's furious comeback effort, which included Bohannon being fouled on a 3-pointer, Turgeon was happy with how his team responded to Iowa's getting back in the game.

''They shoot five free throws, we've had the ball for 20 seconds and there was still 3:57 to go and it's a two-point game,'' Turgeon said. ''It was crazy how fast we lost it. But my guys were tough tonight.

''Iowa missed about seven wide-open 3s for us. And we started to make shots. We got ourselves going and got our defense going.''

Iowa (20-6, 9-6) saw its four game-win streak end. The Hawkeyes were led by Bohannon, who had 14 points, and Isaiah Moss, who added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery couldn't pinpoint a major difference in a reason for this outcome being different than the previous pair, other than the final possession was emblematic of the entire game.

''It was kind of the whole game,'' McCaffery said. ''Shots by good shooters weren't going in. There was a lot (of options at the end). I think (Bohannon) felt like he was free enough to pull. He wants to be the guy shooting it in that situation.''

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes couldn't make another miracle, and finally were bit by inconsistent play they were able to overcome previously. Iowa held Maryland without a field goal for nearly six minutes to open the game, but allowed the Terrapins to shoot nearly 52 percent in the second half.

Maryland: The Terrapins had 10 offensive rebounds, including the big one by Fernando. Maryland also forced 17 Iowa turnovers and scored 20 points off those turnovers.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa: The Hawkeyes dipped slightly last week after narrow wins, but a loss to a ranked team shouldn't be the biggest indictment.

Maryland: A road win against a ranked team should boost the Terrapins next Sunday, provided Turgeon's team holds serve at home against Ohio State.

UP NEXT

Iowa welcomes Indiana to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

Maryland returns home to play Ohio State on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
T. Cook
25 F
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
16.3 Pts. Per Game 16.3
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
39.6 Field Goal % 55.5
34.1 Three Point % 0.0
83.5 Free Throw % 68.6
  Defensive rebound by Maryland 0.0
  Isaiah Moss missed jump shot 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaiah Moss 0.0
  Jordan Bohannon missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 2 Bruno Fernando made tip-in 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando 7.0
  Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup 9.0
+ 1 Jordan Bohannon made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Jordan Bohannon made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr. 19.0
+ 1 Bruno Fernando made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
Team Stats
Points 66 65
Field Goals 22-53 (41.5%) 19-58 (32.8%)
3-Pointers 12-28 (42.9%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 19-24 (79.2%)
Total Rebounds 34 40
Offensive 8 15
Defensive 23 20
Team 3 5
Assists 16 12
Steals 7 6
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 22 12
Technicals 0 0
Maryland
Starters
A. Cowan Jr.
B. Fernando
E. Ayala
D. Morsell
J. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Cowan Jr. 17 3 8 5/15 5/10 2/2 4 40 1 1 1 0 3
B. Fernando 11 11 2 2/5 0/0 7/8 3 30 1 2 3 5 6
E. Ayala 11 4 4 4/8 3/6 0/0 2 34 1 0 1 0 4
D. Morsell 9 3 1 4/8 0/2 1/2 2 33 1 0 4 1 2
J. Smith 4 4 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 3 14 0 2 3 1 3
Bench
A. Wiggins
S. Smith Jr.
R. Lindo
J. Tomaic
I. Bender
A. Terrell
T. Valmon
R. Mona
T. Ramsey
W. Clark
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wiggins 9 2 1 3/10 3/7 0/0 2 29 1 0 0 0 2
S. Smith Jr. 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 1
R. Lindo 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 2 0 1 0 1
J. Tomaic 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 6 0 0 0 1 1
I. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Valmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ramsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 31 16 22/53 12/28 10/12 22 200 7 5 13 8 23
Iowa
Starters
J. Bohannon
I. Moss
T. Cook
L. Garza
J. Wieskamp
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bohannon 14 3 4 2/11 2/7 8/9 1 31 0 0 2 0 3
I. Moss 12 10 0 4/14 2/5 2/2 1 32 1 0 1 5 5
T. Cook 6 5 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 37 2 1 1 2 3
L. Garza 5 3 1 1/7 0/2 3/5 1 21 1 1 1 3 0
J. Wieskamp 2 3 0 0/5 0/3 2/2 3 20 2 1 2 1 2
Bench
N. Baer
R. Kriener
C. McCaffery
M. Dailey
C. Pemsl
R. Till
A. Ash
J. Nunge
C. Fredrick
M. Baer
N. Hobbs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Baer 9 5 1 3/6 3/6 0/1 1 20 0 0 0 1 4
R. Kriener 6 3 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 2 13 0 0 2 1 2
C. McCaffery 6 2 4 2/3 0/1 2/3 0 17 0 0 4 1 1
M. Dailey 5 1 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 1 0
C. Pemsl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Till - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fredrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Baer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 35 12 19/58 8/26 19/24 12 200 6 3 14 15 20
