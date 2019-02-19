Fernando's putback lifts No. 24 Maryland over No. 21 Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon knew the ball would be in Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon's hands.
The No. 24 Terrapins were ready in the final 7.8 seconds, and they turned the No. 21 Hawkeyes away from a third-straight buzzer beater with a 66-65 victory on Tuesday night.
''The kid's made some incredible shots,'' Turgeon said. ''I just hoped the luck ran out - well, I wouldn't say it's luck, he's a big-time shooter. I think Anthony (Cowan) got a finger on it on the way up.
''It bounced our way tonight.''
Bruno Fernando scored 11 points for Maryland (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten), the last two of which came on a putback with 7.8 seconds to go that gave the Terrapins their winning margin.
Maryland gave up an 11-point lead over the final four minutes, but held on against an Iowa team that had won its last two games via buzzer-beater and had two looks at the basket in the final seven seconds. The Terrapins got 17 points from Anthony Cowan, who shot 5 of 10 from 3-point range and had eight rebounds. Eric Ayala added 11 points and Fernando had 11 rebounds.
Despite Iowa's furious comeback effort, which included Bohannon being fouled on a 3-pointer, Turgeon was happy with how his team responded to Iowa's getting back in the game.
''They shoot five free throws, we've had the ball for 20 seconds and there was still 3:57 to go and it's a two-point game,'' Turgeon said. ''It was crazy how fast we lost it. But my guys were tough tonight.
''Iowa missed about seven wide-open 3s for us. And we started to make shots. We got ourselves going and got our defense going.''
Iowa (20-6, 9-6) saw its four game-win streak end. The Hawkeyes were led by Bohannon, who had 14 points, and Isaiah Moss, who added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery couldn't pinpoint a major difference in a reason for this outcome being different than the previous pair, other than the final possession was emblematic of the entire game.
''It was kind of the whole game,'' McCaffery said. ''Shots by good shooters weren't going in. There was a lot (of options at the end). I think (Bohannon) felt like he was free enough to pull. He wants to be the guy shooting it in that situation.''
BIG PICTURE
Iowa: The Hawkeyes couldn't make another miracle, and finally were bit by inconsistent play they were able to overcome previously. Iowa held Maryland without a field goal for nearly six minutes to open the game, but allowed the Terrapins to shoot nearly 52 percent in the second half.
Maryland: The Terrapins had 10 offensive rebounds, including the big one by Fernando. Maryland also forced 17 Iowa turnovers and scored 20 points off those turnovers.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Iowa: The Hawkeyes dipped slightly last week after narrow wins, but a loss to a ranked team shouldn't be the biggest indictment.
Maryland: A road win against a ranked team should boost the Terrapins next Sunday, provided Turgeon's team holds serve at home against Ohio State.
UP NEXT
Iowa welcomes Indiana to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.
Maryland returns home to play Ohio State on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.7
|Min. Per Game
|31.7
|16.3
|Pts. Per Game
|16.3
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|8.1
|Reb. Per Game
|8.1
|39.6
|Field Goal %
|55.5
|34.1
|Three Point %
|0.0
|83.5
|Free Throw %
|68.6
|Defensive rebound by Maryland
|0.0
|Isaiah Moss missed jump shot
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Isaiah Moss
|0.0
|Jordan Bohannon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 2
|Bruno Fernando made tip-in
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando
|7.0
|Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup
|9.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Bohannon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Bohannon made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.
|19.0
|+ 1
|Bruno Fernando made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|65
|Field Goals
|22-53 (41.5%)
|19-58 (32.8%)
|3-Pointers
|12-28 (42.9%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|19-24 (79.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|40
|Offensive
|8
|15
|Defensive
|23
|20
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|16
|12
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|22
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|A. Cowan Jr. G
|15.8 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|4.5 APG
|39.9 FG%
|
3
|J. Bohannon G
|11.4 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|3.5 APG
|39.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Cowan Jr. G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|8 AST
|J. Bohannon G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|41.5
|FG%
|32.8
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|79.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Cowan Jr.
|17
|3
|8
|5/15
|5/10
|2/2
|4
|40
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|B. Fernando
|11
|11
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|7/8
|3
|30
|1
|2
|3
|5
|6
|E. Ayala
|11
|4
|4
|4/8
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Morsell
|9
|3
|1
|4/8
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|33
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|J. Smith
|4
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|2
|3
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Cowan Jr.
|17
|3
|8
|5/15
|5/10
|2/2
|4
|40
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|B. Fernando
|11
|11
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|7/8
|3
|30
|1
|2
|3
|5
|6
|E. Ayala
|11
|4
|4
|4/8
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Morsell
|9
|3
|1
|4/8
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|33
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|J. Smith
|4
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|2
|3
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wiggins
|9
|2
|1
|3/10
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Smith Jr.
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Lindo
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Tomaic
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|I. Bender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Terrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Valmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ramsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|31
|16
|22/53
|12/28
|10/12
|22
|200
|7
|5
|13
|8
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bohannon
|14
|3
|4
|2/11
|2/7
|8/9
|1
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|I. Moss
|12
|10
|0
|4/14
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|32
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|T. Cook
|6
|5
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|37
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|L. Garza
|5
|3
|1
|1/7
|0/2
|3/5
|1
|21
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|J. Wieskamp
|2
|3
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|20
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bohannon
|14
|3
|4
|2/11
|2/7
|8/9
|1
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|I. Moss
|12
|10
|0
|4/14
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|32
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|T. Cook
|6
|5
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|37
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|L. Garza
|5
|3
|1
|1/7
|0/2
|3/5
|1
|21
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|J. Wieskamp
|2
|3
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|20
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Baer
|9
|5
|1
|3/6
|3/6
|0/1
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|R. Kriener
|6
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|C. McCaffery
|6
|2
|4
|2/3
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|17
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|M. Dailey
|5
|1
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|C. Pemsl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Till
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nunge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fredrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Baer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|35
|12
|19/58
|8/26
|19/24
|12
|200
|6
|3
|14
|15
|20
-
DAYTON
DAVID74
73
Final
-
BALLST
MIAOH66
69
Final
-
15PURDUE
IND48
46
Final
-
WAKE
ND75
68
Final
-
TOLEDO
EMICH69
76
Final
-
STPETE
SIENA62
72
Final
-
IONA
QUINN81
77
Final
-
NEB
PSU71
95
Final
-
KENTST
CMICH74
84
Final
-
AKRON
BGREEN69
73
Final
-
OHIO
25BUFF67
114
Final
-
BUCK
COLG64
75
Final
-
MISS
SC64
79
Final
-
VANDY
5TENN46
58
Final
-
WAYBAP
TEXPA66
85
Final
-
BRAD
DRAKE68
77
Final
-
RI
VCU42
76
Final
-
24MD
21IOWA66
65
Final
-
TXAMI
NMEXST42
80
Final
-
BAYLOR
19IOWAST73
69
Final
-
BAMA
TEXAM56
65
Final
-
16FSU
CLEM77
64
Final
-
4UK
MIZZOU66
58
Final
-
UNLV
WYO66
56
Final