NOVA
17 Villanova
Wildcats
20-7
away team logo
73
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
FS1
Wed Feb. 20
6:30pm
BONUS
85
TF 11
home team logo
GTOWN
Georgetown
Hoyas
16-10
ML: -274
GTOWN +6, O/U 148
ML: +225
NOVA
GTOWN

No Text

Georgetown knocks off No. 17 Villanova 85-73

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 20, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Patrick Ewing's Georgetown Hoyas and Villanova added another bit of history to the teams' rivalry.

Ewing, whose collegiate career ended in a stunning loss to the Wildcats in the 1985 national championship game, earned his biggest coaching victory to date against Villanova.

Jessie Govan had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Mac McClung scored 21 points and Georgetown beat No. 17 Villanova 85-73 on Wednesday night, snapping a nine-game losing streak against the Wildcats.

Georgetown (16-10, 6-7 Big East) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2017, and Ewing earned his first win against a Top-25 foe in eight tries.

''My son brought that to my attention by the way,'' Ewing said of the fact that he had yet to take out a ranked team, something he accomplished with regularity as a player.

James Akinjo had 10 points and nine assists as the Hoyas ended a two-game slide and beat Villanova at home for the first time since 2015.

''We have to build on this, it can't be just a one game thing,'' Ewing said. ''We have five more games to go and our dreams and our goals are to make the NCAA Tournament.''

Georgetown has missed the last three postseasons.

Villanova (20-7, 11-3) lost consecutive conference games for the first time since realignment in 2013 - a span of 104 games.

Phil Booth had 26 points, and Eric Paschall added 16 as Villanova lost for the third time in four conference games after starting 10-0 in Big East play. Colin Gillespie scored 13 points after having a career-high 30 in the teams' first meeting.

The Hoyas took a 42-32 lead into halftime after shooting 7 of 18 from 3-point distance. McClung scored 17 of his 21 points in the first period and it was his hot start that carried Georgetown early. In the teams' first meeting, he had a poor performance, going 2 for 11 from the field and finishing with four points, well below his average of 13.

''We knew he was much better than how he played against us the first time,'' Villanova coach Jay Wright said.

''That allowed him to get it going, and you know, a guy like that, he's a born scorer once he gets it going. It's hard to stop.''

Villanova cut the Hoyas' lead to 50-43 after Booth hit a 3-pointer, but Georgetown responded with an 8-0 run as a 3 by Govan pushed the lead to 58-43 with 13:13 left. The Wildcats never got closer than nine the rest of the way.

Georgetown shot 51 percent from the field and held Villanova to just 38 percent. The Hoyas' bench outscored the Wildcats' subs 22-9. Kaleb Johnson led the way for Georgetown with eight points.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: After winning the first four regular-season championships in the reconfigured Big East, the Wildcats are now in danger of finishing second for a second straight season after moving one game behind Marquette in the loss column.

Georgetown: The Hoyas have already surpassed last season's win total of 15 games with five games remaining before the conference tournament. Georgetown finished 5-13 in league play in each of the last two seasons.

STEPPING UP

Govan, Georgetown's leading scorer, was held scoreless in the first meeting back on Feb. 3, but responded with his league-leading eighth double-double of the season in earning his first win over Villanova.

''Last time we played they held me scoreless, so I definitely came in with a little chip on my shoulder,'' Govan said. ''I wanted to bounce back from that game.''

UP NEXT

Villanova: Completes a three-game trip at Xavier on Sunday.

Georgetown: At Creighton on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Paschall
4 F
J. Akinjo
3 G
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
45.8 Field Goal % 34.7
36.8 Three Point % 37.6
75.9 Free Throw % 82.5
  Shot clock violation turnover on Georgetown 1.0
+ 3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahvon Quinerly 31.0
  Offensive rebound by Villanova 33.0
  Jahvon Quinerly missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
+ 1 Greg Malinowski made 2nd of 2 free throws 40.0
  Greg Malinowski missed 1st of 2 free throws 40.0
  Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Greg Malinowski 40.0
  Brandon Slater missed layup 37.0
  Offensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree 35.0
  Brandon Slater missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
Team Stats
Points 73 85
Field Goals 25-65 (38.5%) 29-57 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 9-38 (23.7%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 39
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 19 28
Team 3 2
Assists 16 23
Steals 6 6
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 8 12
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
P. Booth G
26 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
15
J. Govan C
21 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
12T
Villanova
Starters
P. Booth
E. Paschall
C. Gillespie
S. Bey
J. Samuels
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Booth 26 5 3 10/22 3/10 3/3 3 35 0 0 3 0 5
E. Paschall 16 3 3 4/11 2/8 6/10 1 35 0 1 1 0 3
C. Gillespie 13 3 1 3/8 2/6 5/6 2 35 2 0 2 2 1
S. Bey 9 10 5 4/10 1/6 0/0 3 36 2 1 0 6 4
J. Samuels 0 4 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 5 15 0 0 1 1 3
Bench
J. Quinerly
D. Cosby-Roundtree
J. Cremo
B. Slater
T. Delaney
P. Heck
C. Swider
T. Saunders
K. Hoehn
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Quinerly 5 2 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 2
D. Cosby-Roundtree 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 5 18 1 0 0 2 1
J. Cremo 0 0 1 0/5 0/4 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
B. Slater 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 1 0 1 0 0
T. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Heck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoehn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 30 16 25/65 9/38 14/19 19 200 6 2 8 11 19
Georgetown
Starters
J. Govan
M. McClung
J. Akinjo
J. Pickett
J. LeBlanc
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Govan 21 11 2 8/12 1/2 4/4 3 32 0 0 1 5 6
M. McClung 21 5 4 6/12 4/8 5/5 2 31 1 0 5 0 5
J. Akinjo 10 3 9 3/9 2/5 2/2 2 32 2 0 3 0 3
J. Pickett 7 1 1 2/9 1/7 2/4 0 27 1 0 0 0 1
J. LeBlanc 4 3 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 4 15 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
K. Johnson
T. Mourning
G. Malinowski
J. Blair
J. Mosely
G. Muresan
O. Yurtseven
J. Robinson
G. Carter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Johnson 8 8 0 3/4 0/0 2/2 2 23 1 0 1 3 5
T. Mourning 5 4 0 2/3 1/2 0/1 3 8 0 0 0 1 3
G. Malinowski 4 1 2 1/2 1/2 1/2 2 9 0 0 1 0 1
J. Blair 3 1 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 0 1
J. Mosely 2 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 0 0
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Yurtseven - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 37 23 29/57 11/28 16/20 19 200 6 1 12 9 28
