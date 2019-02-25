OKLA
Oklahoma
Sooners
17-11
61
Mon Feb. 25
8:00pm
78
TF 8
IOWAST
Iowa State
Cyclones
20-8
Shayok leads Cyclones past Oklahoma 78-61

  STATS AP
  Feb 25, 2019

AMES, Iowa (AP) After a pair of puzzling home losses, Iowa State finally looked as formidable as it usually does at Hilton Coliseum.

Senior Marial Shayok scored 21 points and Iowa State rolled past Oklahoma 78-61 on Monday night, snapping a two-game losing streak and a rare two-game skid at home.

Talen Horton-Tucker had 18 for the Cyclones (20-8, 9-6 Big 12), who reached 20 wins for the eighth time in nine years thanks largely to a 13-0 run midway through the second half.

Iowa State knew it couldn't afford to drop another head scratcher at home, and after a sluggish start it overwhelmed the Sooners.

''I think we're doing a lot of really, really good things. But sometimes when you play a couple of bad home games, everyone wants to write the negative - and that's why you've got to block out the outside noise,'' Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. ''Your basketball character and your character has got to show up in the biggest moments. And this was a character game, and we responded.''

The Cyclones hit seven of their first 10 shots to open the second half, and Nick Weiler-Babb's 3 with 11:34 left put Iowa State ahead 58-47. Tyrese Haliburton then pushed the lead to 14 on a corner 3, and Shayok's drive made it 63-47 Iowa State.

Horton-Tucker's 3 with 3:20 left gave the Cyclones their largest lead at 74-57.

Shayok, who scored just four points after battling foul trouble in Saturday's loss to TCU, was 8 of 13 shooting. He also had six rebounds and five assists to cap a day when he said it finally dawned on him that his college career is coming to an end.

Shayok texted Prohm before the game letting him know he was prepared to do whatever it takes to win from here on out.

''I just wanted to make sure I have no regrets leaving Iowa State. I'm going to leave it all out there for sure,'' Shayok said.

Kristian Doolittle scored 15 points to lead the Sooners (17-11, 5-10), who saw their modest two-game winning streak snapped. Oklahoma shot just 38.1 percent.

''It was a good battle for a while,'' Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. ''Iowa State is good. They played well, and we didn't make enough plays.''

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones looked engaged on defense, and the 3s that didn't drop against the Horned Frogs over the weekend fell against the Sooners. The Cyclones were 11 of 23 from beyond the arc. ''It's good to win. We needed this win,'' Prohm said.

Oklahoma: If the Sooners can handle their business against West Virginia this weekend and split against Kansas and K-State next week, they likely won't have to sweat out Selection Sunday.

THE NUMBERS

Christian James and Jamuni McNeace each had 12 points for Oklahoma. ...Horton-Tucker added five assists and two steals, though he also had four turnovers. ...Doolittle and James combined to shoot just 10 of 32 from the floor. ...The Cyclones were 8 of 14 on 3s in the second half.

HE SAID IT

''It's good to get back on the good side of the column,'' Prohm said. A ''really good second half. I thought we shared the ball. I thought we defended. We got out in transition and guys made plays.''

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays at Texas on Saturday. A win could vault the Cyclones back into the poll.

Oklahoma hosts West Virginia on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Oklahoma
K. Doolittle 15 11 2 5/15 0/0 5/6 0 33 0 0 1 2 9
C. James 12 6 1 5/17 2/7 0/1 1 37 2 0 2 2 4
B. Manek 9 0 0 4/7 1/3 0/0 2 18 0 0 2 0 0
R. Odomes 2 2 1 1/6 0/1 0/0 0 15 1 0 0 1 1
J. Bieniemy 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 23 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McNeace 12 5 0 5/7 0/0 2/3 4 17 0 1 1 3 2
A. Calixte 8 2 1 3/8 2/5 0/0 4 29 0 0 1 1 1
M. Freeman 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 0 1
M. Reynolds 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/2 2 16 0 0 2 0 1
H. Polla 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Geha - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lazenby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Streller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stephenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 30 7 24/63 6/18 7/12 16 200 4 1 9 9 21
Iowa State
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Lard 8 4 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 0 1 1 3
L. Wigginton 6 6 0 2/4 2/2 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 1 5
Z. Talley Jr. 2 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
T. Lewis 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
G. Conditt IV 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
E. Steyer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Griffin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
P. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boothe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Schuster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 35 16 28/54 11/23 11/14 12 200 7 5 9 6 29
