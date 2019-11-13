NOVA
Hot start helps No. 18 Ohio State rout No. 10 Villanova

  AP
  Nov 13, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Not even Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann saw this coming.

His 18th-ranked Buckeyes looked NCAA Tournament-ready in their third game, racing out to a big lead, playing solid defense and smothering No. 10 Villanova 76-51 on Wednesday night for a significant early-season victory.

''Probably two or three times have I ever been part of a game as a head coach where almost everything kind of goes your way,'' Holtmann said. ''And that's reality. Very rarely do you have games like that.''

Ohio State (3-0) came out firing, with Duane Washington Jr. opening the game with a pair of 3s and CJ Walker adding another for a quick 9-0 lead. The Buckeyes bolted to a 19-3 lead, led by as many as 27 and held a 40-22 advantage at the intermission of this Gavitt Tipoff Game, a November series that matches up the Big Ten and the Big East.

''We knew we had to have a big start because we've been starting games off slow,'' said freshman guard D.J. Carton, who finished with 11 points and was one of five Ohio State players to reach double figures.

Villanova didn't show signs of life until a 9-0 run late in the first half. But Kyle Young started the second half with a dunk and the Buckeyes never backed off the gas, leading by as many as 30.

''Our players' preparation and their play was the reason for tonight's win,'' Holtmann said. ''I thought across the board they were really ready for this game.''

Washington led the Buckeyes with 14 points on 4-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Luther Muhammad had 11 points and Kaleb Wesson added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

COLD WILDCATS

Villanova never could find its shot.

The Wildcats hit 30.6% from the floor, including 10 of 30 from 3-point range. They were held to a dozen points in the first 16 minutes, and the Buckeyes consistently controlled play in the paint.

Jermaine Samuels had 14 points and Cole Swider had 11 for the Wildcats (1-1).

''We have a lot to learn,'' said coach Jay Wright, whose teams have won two national championships in the past five seasons.

''These guys have to learn to play together,'' he said. ''They have to learn to trust each other.''

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: Starting a pair of freshmen, Villanova could never catch up with the hustling Buckeyes. The crowd in Columbus chanted ''overrated,'' which could be the case.

''There's things we should have been prepared for,'' Wright said. ''(Ohio State) was prepared. We as a staff have to go back and look at what are we doing. Do we have too much stuff in, where basic concepts are not really dialed in on?''

Ohio State: Most everything was clicking in the Buckeyes' third game of the season. If they can sustain it, they should be able to play with nearly any team in the country.

''Tonight was one of those nights where it was just flowing,'' said Walker, who had 10 points.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Ohio State should take a big leap, while Villanova can expect to drop out of the top 10.

TIP-INS

The 25-point margin of victory over an AP Top 10 team was the largest for the Buckeyes since March 6, 2011, when they beat Wisconsin 93-65. ... Wesson had his second double-double in three games. ... The Buckeyes are 3-0 in Gavitt Tipoff games. The Wildcats fell to 2-2 in the event.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Hosts Ohio on Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts Stetson on Monday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Mitch Stacy at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Key Players
J. Samuels
23 F
K. Wesson
34 F
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
10.5 Pts. Per Game 10.5
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
12.0 Reb. Per Game 12.0
53.3 Field Goal % 43.5
42.9 Three Point % 42.9
60.0 Free Throw % 61.5
  Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson 27.0
  Brandon Slater missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
+ 2 Alonzo Gaffney made alley-oop shot, assist by CJ Walker 36.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Kaleb Wesson 1:01
+ 2 Alonzo Gaffney made alley-oop shot, assist by CJ Walker 1:10
+ 2 Jermaine Samuels made driving layup 1:37
+ 2 Luther Muhammad made jump shot, assist by D.J. Carton 2:12
+ 3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 2:52
  Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels 3:00
  D.J. Carton missed layup, blocked by Jermaine Samuels 3:02
+ 3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 3:36
Team Stats
Points 51 76
Field Goals 19-62 (30.6%) 30-50 (60.0%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Free Throws 3-7 (42.9%) 7-12 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 35 35
Offensive 8 2
Defensive 18 32
Team 9 1
Assists 10 18
Steals 0 6
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 16 11
Technicals 0 0
23
J. Samuels F
14 PTS, 5 REB
4
D. Washington Jr. G
14 PTS, 5 REB
12T
Team Stats
away team logo 10 Villanova 1-1 97.0 PPG 58 RPG 22.0 APG
home team logo 16 Ohio State 3-0 70.0 PPG 45 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
23
J. Samuels F 8.0 PPG 9.0 RPG 5.0 APG 75.0 FG%
4
D. Washington Jr. G 7.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.5 APG 38.5 FG%
Top Scorers
23
J. Samuels F 14 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
4
D. Washington Jr. G 14 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
30.6 FG% 60.0
33.3 3PT FG% 56.3
42.9 FT% 58.3
Ohio State
Starters
D. Washington Jr.
L. Muhammad
C. Walker
K. Wesson
K. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Washington Jr. 14 5 0 5/8 4/6 0/0 1 27 0 0 4 0 5
L. Muhammad 11 1 1 4/5 2/2 1/3 0 35 1 0 1 0 1
C. Walker 10 3 7 4/8 1/3 1/1 2 31 2 0 1 0 3
K. Wesson 10 11 3 4/9 0/1 2/2 0 35 1 4 2 1 10
K. Young 8 7 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 22 1 1 0 0 7
Starters
D. Washington Jr.
L. Muhammad
C. Walker
K. Wesson
K. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Washington Jr. 14 5 0 5/8 4/6 0/0 1 27 0 0 4 0 5
L. Muhammad 11 1 1 4/5 2/2 1/3 0 35 1 0 1 0 1
C. Walker 10 3 7 4/8 1/3 1/1 2 31 2 0 1 0 3
K. Wesson 10 11 3 4/9 0/1 2/2 0 35 1 4 2 1 10
K. Young 8 7 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 22 1 1 0 0 7
Bench
D. Carton
E. Liddell
A. Gaffney
D. Hummer
I. Diallo
A. Wesson
J. Sueing
M. Jallow
J. Ahrens
H. Hookfin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Carton 11 5 5 4/10 0/2 3/5 2 26 1 0 2 1 4
E. Liddell 8 1 1 3/3 2/2 0/1 3 12 0 1 0 0 1
A. Gaffney 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 1
D. Hummer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
I. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wesson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sueing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jallow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ahrens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hookfin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 34 18 30/50 9/16 7/12 11 200 6 6 10 2 32
