Hot start helps No. 18 Ohio State rout No. 10 Villanova
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Not even Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann saw this coming.
His 18th-ranked Buckeyes looked NCAA Tournament-ready in their third game, racing out to a big lead, playing solid defense and smothering No. 10 Villanova 76-51 on Wednesday night for a significant early-season victory.
''Probably two or three times have I ever been part of a game as a head coach where almost everything kind of goes your way,'' Holtmann said. ''And that's reality. Very rarely do you have games like that.''
Ohio State (3-0) came out firing, with Duane Washington Jr. opening the game with a pair of 3s and CJ Walker adding another for a quick 9-0 lead. The Buckeyes bolted to a 19-3 lead, led by as many as 27 and held a 40-22 advantage at the intermission of this Gavitt Tipoff Game, a November series that matches up the Big Ten and the Big East.
''We knew we had to have a big start because we've been starting games off slow,'' said freshman guard D.J. Carton, who finished with 11 points and was one of five Ohio State players to reach double figures.
Villanova didn't show signs of life until a 9-0 run late in the first half. But Kyle Young started the second half with a dunk and the Buckeyes never backed off the gas, leading by as many as 30.
''Our players' preparation and their play was the reason for tonight's win,'' Holtmann said. ''I thought across the board they were really ready for this game.''
Washington led the Buckeyes with 14 points on 4-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Luther Muhammad had 11 points and Kaleb Wesson added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
COLD WILDCATS
Villanova never could find its shot.
The Wildcats hit 30.6% from the floor, including 10 of 30 from 3-point range. They were held to a dozen points in the first 16 minutes, and the Buckeyes consistently controlled play in the paint.
Jermaine Samuels had 14 points and Cole Swider had 11 for the Wildcats (1-1).
''We have a lot to learn,'' said coach Jay Wright, whose teams have won two national championships in the past five seasons.
''These guys have to learn to play together,'' he said. ''They have to learn to trust each other.''
BIG PICTURE
Villanova: Starting a pair of freshmen, Villanova could never catch up with the hustling Buckeyes. The crowd in Columbus chanted ''overrated,'' which could be the case.
''There's things we should have been prepared for,'' Wright said. ''(Ohio State) was prepared. We as a staff have to go back and look at what are we doing. Do we have too much stuff in, where basic concepts are not really dialed in on?''
Ohio State: Most everything was clicking in the Buckeyes' third game of the season. If they can sustain it, they should be able to play with nearly any team in the country.
''Tonight was one of those nights where it was just flowing,'' said Walker, who had 10 points.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Ohio State should take a big leap, while Villanova can expect to drop out of the top 10.
TIP-INS
The 25-point margin of victory over an AP Top 10 team was the largest for the Buckeyes since March 6, 2011, when they beat Wisconsin 93-65. ... Wesson had his second double-double in three games. ... The Buckeyes are 3-0 in Gavitt Tipoff games. The Wildcats fell to 2-2 in the event.
UP NEXT
Villanova: Hosts Ohio on Saturday.
Ohio State: Hosts Stetson on Monday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Mitch Stacy at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.5
|Min. Per Game
|30.5
|10.5
|Pts. Per Game
|10.5
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|12.0
|Reb. Per Game
|12.0
|53.3
|Field Goal %
|43.5
|42.9
|Three Point %
|42.9
|60.0
|Free Throw %
|61.5
|Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
|27.0
|Brandon Slater missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|+ 2
|Alonzo Gaffney made alley-oop shot, assist by CJ Walker
|36.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Kaleb Wesson
|1:01
|+ 2
|Alonzo Gaffney made alley-oop shot, assist by CJ Walker
|1:10
|+ 2
|Jermaine Samuels made driving layup
|1:37
|+ 2
|Luther Muhammad made jump shot, assist by D.J. Carton
|2:12
|+ 3
|Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie
|2:52
|Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels
|3:00
|D.J. Carton missed layup, blocked by Jermaine Samuels
|3:02
|+ 3
|Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie
|3:36
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|76
|Field Goals
|19-62 (30.6%)
|30-50 (60.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-30 (33.3%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Free Throws
|3-7 (42.9%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|35
|Offensive
|8
|2
|Defensive
|18
|32
|Team
|9
|1
|Assists
|10
|18
|Steals
|0
|6
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|16
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|10 Villanova 1-1
|97.0 PPG
|58 RPG
|22.0 APG
|16 Ohio State 3-0
|70.0 PPG
|45 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|J. Samuels F
|8.0 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|5.0 APG
|75.0 FG%
|
4
|D. Washington Jr. G
|7.5 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|1.5 APG
|38.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Samuels F
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|D. Washington Jr. G
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|30.6
|FG%
|60.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|56.3
|
|
|42.9
|FT%
|58.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Samuels
|14
|5
|0
|5/11
|2/5
|2/3
|3
|29
|0
|3
|3
|0
|5
|C. Gillespie
|10
|1
|5
|4/11
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Robinson-Earl
|8
|6
|1
|3/11
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|37
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|J. Moore
|6
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Bey
|2
|5
|2
|1/8
|0/2
|0/2
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Samuels
|14
|5
|0
|5/11
|2/5
|2/3
|3
|29
|0
|3
|3
|0
|5
|C. Gillespie
|10
|1
|5
|4/11
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Robinson-Earl
|8
|6
|1
|3/11
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|37
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|J. Moore
|6
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Bey
|2
|5
|2
|1/8
|0/2
|0/2
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Swider
|11
|4
|1
|4/7
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|B. Slater
|0
|2
|0
|0/6
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|C. Arcidiacono
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Saunders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hoehn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Antoine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|26
|10
|19/62
|10/30
|3/7
|16
|200
|0
|4
|12
|8
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Washington Jr.
|14
|5
|0
|5/8
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|L. Muhammad
|11
|1
|1
|4/5
|2/2
|1/3
|0
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Walker
|10
|3
|7
|4/8
|1/3
|1/1
|2
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Wesson
|10
|11
|3
|4/9
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|35
|1
|4
|2
|1
|10
|K. Young
|8
|7
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Washington Jr.
|14
|5
|0
|5/8
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|L. Muhammad
|11
|1
|1
|4/5
|2/2
|1/3
|0
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Walker
|10
|3
|7
|4/8
|1/3
|1/1
|2
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Wesson
|10
|11
|3
|4/9
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|35
|1
|4
|2
|1
|10
|K. Young
|8
|7
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Carton
|11
|5
|5
|4/10
|0/2
|3/5
|2
|26
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|E. Liddell
|8
|1
|1
|3/3
|2/2
|0/1
|3
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|A. Gaffney
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Hummer
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wesson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sueing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jallow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ahrens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Hookfin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|34
|18
|30/50
|9/16
|7/12
|11
|200
|6
|6
|10
|2
|32
-
STMYMD
UMBC57
79
Final
-
SHEN
JMAD48
96
Final
-
23LSU
VCU82
84
Final
-
IUPUI
SFLA70
53
Final
-
BRYANT
STPETE69
44
Final
-
LSALLE
PENN59
75
Final
-
COLG
CUSE54
70
Final
-
LAFAY
PRINCE72
65
Final
-
CAN
ALBANY57
83
Final
-
USCUP
VATECH57
80
Final
-
MCNSE
WISC63
83
Final
-
LOYMD
ODU53
62
Final
-
MIAOH
IPFW84
80
Final
-
NCASHV
WAKE79
98
Final
-
BU
UVM47
62
Final
-
BING
CLMB63
75
Final
-
HOFSTRA
BUCK71
86
Final
-
HIGHPT
BC33
59
Final
-
10NOVA
16OHIOST51
76
Final
-
STJOES
UCONN96
87
Final
-
QUINN
BROWN68
70
Final
-
OHIO
IONA81
72
Final
-
SFTRPA
MORGAN71
65
Final
-
LIU
GMASON74
80
Final
-
NJTECH
CORN59
58
Final
-
FDU
FORD50
53
Final
-
VIRWISE
SAMFORD64
102
Final
-
NIAGARA
SFA80
89
Final
-
MARS
MTSU82
96
Final
-
EWASH
STLOU60
82
Final
-
PQ
NICHST66
81
Final
-
GRAM
SELOU81
70
Final
-
TNMART
WILL98
91
Final
-
CSBAK
NIOWA55
67
Final
-
UMKC
DRAKE58
76
Final
-
MNMTH
KSTATE54
73
Final
-
11TXTECH
HOUBP103
74
Final
-
INDST
4LVILLE62
91
Final
-
BALLST
ILLCHI67
48
Final
-
DREXEL
RUT57
62
Final
-
WISGB
NMEX78
93
Final
-
CSFULL
WYO60
53
Final
-
PURDUE
MARQET55
65
Final
-
NEBOM
COLOST65
80
Final
-
FIU
NCST77
86
Final
-
OKLAST
CHARLS73
54
Final
-
PROV
NWEST63
72
Final
-
SUTAH
BYU63
68
Final
-
GC
SDGST61
86
Final