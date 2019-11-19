Smith scores 17 to help No. 6 Maryland beat Fairfield 74-55
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) The time for experimenting with the roster and toying with the opposition is over for No. 6 Maryland.
After the Terrapins breezed past Fairfield 74-55 on Tuesday night, coach Mark Turgeon acknowledged that he knew before the opening tip that the outcome was never in doubt.
''Tonight I just wanted to play a lot of guys,'' Turgeon said. ''I always felt like we were going to win the game; I didn't know by how much.''
Pretty much by whatever margin they wanted, such was the disparity in depth and talent between these two teams.
Jalen Smith had 17 points and eight rebounds, and three other players scored in double figures for the Terrapins (4-0), who took the lead for good at 9-8.
Going deep on his bench has been the pattern thus far for Turgeon, whose team has won by 24, 18, 30 and 19 points.
Beginning Friday against George Mason, it gets real for Maryland.
''We'll start playing for keeps now, moving forward,'' Turgeon said.
Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 12 points to pass James Gist and move into the Top 20 on Maryland's career scoring list with 1,424. Cowan is one of three players in Maryland history with 1,400 points and 450 assists, along with Greivis Vasquez and John Lucas.
Sophomore Ricky Lindo Jr. contributed a career-high 13 points, and Eric Ayala also scored 13.
''Last year we had two or three dominant scorers, but now we have more weapons that the other team has to guard,'' Smith said. ''You can't just focus on certain individuals.''
Landon Taliaferro scored 15 for the Stags (1-4). Twelve of Fairfield's 18 baskets were from beyond the arc.
''With (the 6-foot-10) Smith there you're going to have to make some jump shots because there's not that much available at the rim,'' coach Jay Young said. ''So it was good to see a couple go in. You're going to have to make jump shots just to even stick around, and we did that for a while and it got away from us.''
Coming off an overtime loss to Loyola Maryland in which they committed 21 turnovers, the Stags had 16 against the Terrapins - at least one by nine different players.
Fairfield cut a 15-point deficit to 55-46 before baskets by Cowan and Smith began a 12-3 spurt that made it 67-49 with 6:12 left. The highlight of the run was a resounding dunk by Smith off an alley-oop pass from Hakim Hart following a Fairfield turnover.
The Stags made only one field goal over the final 8 1/2 minutes.
That was the pattern over these first four games. Toward the latter part of the second half, the Terps simply wore down the other guys.
''Lucky for me, if one guy isn't playing well I can put in another one,'' Turgeon said. ''We usually figure it out at about the 15-minute mark of the second half, who our best players are, and we go with them.''
Nine players scored in the first half for Maryland, and the Terrapins overcame an early deficit to take a 41-27 lead at the break.
Fairfield went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc before halftime, but committed 10 turnovers and was whistled for 12 fouls.
BIG PICTURE
Fairfield: The Stags aren't as bad as their 1-4 record might indicate. They've got plenty of hustle and some solid outside shooting, but the turnovers are too much to overcome.
Maryland: The Terrapins appear to have reached the point where they need to be challenged. Though the outcome was never in doubt, Maryland seemed content to play just good enough to stay comfortably in front.
UP NEXT
Fairfield faces Southern California on Nov. 28 in the Orlando Classic.
Maryland concludes a five-game homestand Friday night against neighboring George Mason.
----
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|5.7
|Ast. Per Game
|5.7
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|36.2
|Field Goal %
|39.5
|0.0
|Three Point %
|35.3
|94.7
|Free Throw %
|76.5
|Defensive rebound by Donta Scott
|12.0
|Chris Maidoh missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by Chris Maidoh
|20.0
|Taj Benning missed layup
|22.0
|+ 3
|Travis Valmon made 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|+ 3
|Kevin Senghore-Peterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taj Benning
|52.0
|+ 2
|Donta Scott made floating jump shot
|1:23
|Defensive rebound by Donta Scott
|1:30
|Taj Benning missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:32
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Senghore-Peterson
|1:54
|Makhel Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:54
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|74
|Field Goals
|18-51 (35.3%)
|26-59 (44.1%)
|3-Pointers
|12-25 (48.0%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|7-8 (87.5%)
|14-25 (56.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|43
|Offensive
|5
|12
|Defensive
|23
|26
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|13
|13
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Turnovers
|14
|8
|Fouls
|21
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
25
|L. Taliaferro G
|14.3 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|0.5 APG
|38.8 FG%
|
25
|J. Smith F
|14.3 PPG
|9.7 RPG
|0.0 APG
|52.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Taliaferro G
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|J. Smith F
|17 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|35.3
|FG%
|44.1
|
|
|48.0
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|56.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Taliaferro
|15
|3
|1
|5/12
|5/9
|0/0
|0
|31
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|J. Cruz
|13
|4
|3
|5/11
|2/3
|1/2
|2
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|T. Benning
|6
|3
|3
|2/10
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|V. Eze
|2
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Maidoh
|2
|6
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|26
|3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Taliaferro
|15
|3
|1
|5/12
|5/9
|0/0
|0
|31
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|J. Cruz
|13
|4
|3
|5/11
|2/3
|1/2
|2
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|T. Benning
|6
|3
|3
|2/10
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|V. Eze
|2
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Maidoh
|2
|6
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|26
|3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Senghore-Peterson
|8
|3
|1
|2/4
|2/2
|2/2
|3
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Whipple
|6
|1
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|W. Methnani
|3
|4
|2
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|A. Jeanne-Rose
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|O. El-Sheikh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kavaliauskas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ngalakulondi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mullally
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|28
|13
|18/51
|12/25
|7/8
|21
|200
|6
|5
|14
|5
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smith
|17
|8
|0
|5/8
|0/1
|7/9
|3
|25
|1
|2
|2
|3
|5
|A. Cowan Jr.
|12
|3
|5
|4/11
|3/6
|1/2
|0
|29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|A. Wiggins
|6
|3
|1
|2/8
|1/5
|1/1
|1
|24
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|D. Morsell
|4
|1
|2
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Scott
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smith
|17
|8
|0
|5/8
|0/1
|7/9
|3
|25
|1
|2
|2
|3
|5
|A. Cowan Jr.
|12
|3
|5
|4/11
|3/6
|1/2
|0
|29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|A. Wiggins
|6
|3
|1
|2/8
|1/5
|1/1
|1
|24
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|D. Morsell
|4
|1
|2
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Scott
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Lindo Jr.
|13
|7
|1
|6/6
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|21
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|E. Ayala
|13
|3
|0
|4/8
|3/5
|2/2
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Valmon
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ma. Mitchell
|2
|5
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|S. Smith Jr.
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Hart
|1
|3
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Mona
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ma. Mitchell
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|J. Tomaic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Marial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|38
|13
|26/59
|8/21
|14/25
|13
|200
|6
|6
|8
|12
|26
-
COPPST
UOP57
62
2nd 49.0
-
UMES
STNFRD55
76
2nd 0.0
-
MAINE
25WASH18
36
1st 0.0 PACN
-
PURCLMT
CHIST77
89
Final
-
REGENT
MORGAN52
88
Final
-
BUCK
PSU70
98
Final
-
BROWN
SACHRT63
84
Final
-
NCCU
YOUNG60
66
Final
-
UVM
7UVA55
61
Final
-
UMBC
LSU50
77
Final
-
ALMA
WMICH56
102
Final
-
MERMAK
PROV56
93
Final
-
POTSDAM
ALBANY52
78
Final
-
BU
SC78
70
Final
-
DEL
SFTRPA79
64
Final
-
PENN
LAFAY75
86
Final
-
NORFLK
BRAD57
69
Final
-
NICHST
RI65
70
Final
-
NEVADA
DAVID71
91
Final
-
NEBOM
DAYTON68
93
Final
-
THOMCOL
DART59
108
Final
-
FIU
CLEVST107
61
Final
-
NH
CCTST77
63
Final
-
ALC
EKY63
99
Final
-
MERCER
GASOU88
98
Final
-
NAVY
LIB48
55
Final
-
CHARLS
MRSHL76
66
Final
-
ALCORN
NCST64
87
Final
-
IPFW
KENTST68
75
Final
-
LOYMD
GMASON61
65
Final
-
NCW
NCWILM53
113
Final
-
NEAST
HOLY101
44
Final
-
MVSU
LATECH43
76
Final
-
LACO
NWST60
67
Final
-
CIT
SEMO74
69
Final
-
MANH
SAMFORD57
70
Final
-
SEATTLE
MISS52
65
Final
-
NDAK
MILW70
79
Final
-
GWEBB
WICHST52
74
Final
-
USM
IOWAST45
73
Final
-
NALAB
SDAKST73
78
Final
-
SPRINGH
SALAB72
98
Final
-
FURMAN
BAMA73
81
Final
-
ETNST
4KANSAS63
75
Final
-
ARKPB
KSTATE51
62
Final
-
HOU
RICE97
89
Final
-
SILL
MURYST66
79
Final
-
TEXSO
ARK51
82
Final
-
NCAT
NTEXAS60
80
Final
-
RSU
ORAL60
73
Final
-
RADFRD
NWEST67
56
Final
-
TNMART
NIOWA67
87
Final
-
FAIR
6MD55
74
Final
-
PEPPER
USC84
91
Final
-
WCBC
WEBER50
130
Final
-
MONST
GC56
69
Final
-
TXARL
8GONZAG66
72
Final
-
DTROIT
WYO49
76
Final
-
NMEX
UTEP63
66
Final
-
CSBAK
SANFRAN70
100
Final
-
NTRDMNMR
SNCLRA54
101
Final