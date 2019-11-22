GMASON
MD

No Text

Cowan has 16 points, No. 6 Maryland beats George Mason 86-63

  • AP
  • Nov 22, 2019

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Playing at home against lesser competition over the first five games of the season, No. 6 Maryland didn’t necessarily have to jump out to a big lead to win.

That doesn’t mean the Terrapins’ worrisome pattern of starting slow isn’t a potential problem.

After trailing George Mason for much of the first half, Maryland finally righted itself and remained unbeaten with an 86-63 victory Friday night.

The Terrapins (5-0) were down 20-13 early and still trailed after 14 minutes before closed the first half with a 19-2 run to go up by 12.

It all ended well, but coach Mark Turgeon was justifiably uneasy about the way this game - and several before it - started.

“Am I concerned? Yeah,” he said. “Guys from the neck up have to lock in, and I think that will help us moving forward.”

Maryland won each of its opening five games by at least 18 points. The last time the Terps won five in a row by double figures was in the 1998-99 season.

So, although the slow start has not yet become an issue, Turgeon hopes the flaw will be corrected next week when the team takes to the road for the Orlando Invitational.

“Maybe it will take getting away from (home), going down to Orlando, being challenged in a different way, not having the home crowd,” Turgeon said.

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 16 points, Jalen Smith had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Aaron Wiggins scored 15 for the Terrapins.

The Terrapins closed the first half with a flourish to go up by 12 and coasted to the finish against the Patriots, who went 8 for 30 (27 percent) from the floor after halftime.

But what happened before that big run?

“It's just our energy,” Wiggins said. “Coming out in the first half, we've got to have a little bit more energy, be mentally prepared. Once the game gets going, once we get into a flow, we lock in and we make adjustments.”

Smith was held scoreless over the first 16 minutes but ended up with his third double-double of the season. Freshman Makhi Mitchell had 12 points and eight rebounds - all in the second half.

AJ Wilson scored 19 for the Patriots (5-1), who were off to the most successful start in school history.

“For 12 or 14 or 15 minutes, I thought we'd played really, really well,” coach Dave Paulsen said. “And then things kind of unraveled at the end of the first half.”

George Mason’s campus in Fairfax, Virginia, is only 34 miles south of College Park. But the difference in the programs can be measured by Maryland’s 9-0 record against the Patriots.

Maryland trailed by as many as seven points early and was down 29-24 before turning it around with a flurry of shots from a variety of spots.

Cowan and Wiggins each connected from beyond the arc, Smith popped a 15-footer and Cowan, Eric Ayala and Smith contributed layups. Maryland also made five free throws during the pivotal surge, which made it 43-31 at the break.

“We were able to guard, get out in transition,” Cowan said. “Early in the game, we weren't as locked in as we were supposed to be. A lot of mental mistakes.”

BIG PICTURE

George Mason: The Patriots have too many injuries to keep pace with the deep Terrapins, but this squad does appear to have enough talent to make some noise in the Atlantic-10. “We're still trying to find ourselves,” Paulsen said. “At times we did a great job. And at times we rushed things, were sloppy with the ball. At times we got exactly the shot we wanted, just missed them.”

Maryland: Playing at home against overmatched foes wasn’t much of a challenge for the Terps, who should receive more of a test in Orlando.

SHORT-HANDED

The Patriots played without senior guard Justin Kier, who will miss the first few weeks of the season with a stress fracture in his right foot. Kier and senior guard Ian Boyd, who’s out for the year after undergoing wrist surgery, have combined for 1,632 points and 799 rebounds. In addition, freshman Bahaide Haidara (wrist) is out 4-6 weeks.

UP NEXT

George Mason faces Old Dominion on Monday in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Maryland gets a five-day break before facing Temple on Thanksgiving morning in Orlando, Florida.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Hartwell II
10 G
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
33.3 Field Goal % 41.3
30.4 Three Point % 38.9
70.0 Free Throw % 80.0
+ 3 Jason Douglas-Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 26.0
+ 2 Serrel Smith Jr. made jump shot 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Makhi Mitchell 40.0
  Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
+ 2 Makhi Mitchell made layup 54.0
+ 3 Jason Douglas-Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goanar Mar 1:26
+ 1 Serrel Smith Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:37
+ 1 Serrel Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 1:37
  Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II 1:37
+ 2 Josh Oduro made jump shot, assist by Jamal Hartwell II 1:48
+ 2 Serrel Smith Jr. made layup 2:02
Team Stats
Points 63 86
Field Goals 20-56 (35.7%) 25-62 (40.3%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 16-24 (66.7%) 30-38 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 32 46
Offensive 10 14
Defensive 20 27
Team 2 5
Assists 13 12
Steals 4 2
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 26 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
12
A. Wilson F
19 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
1
A. Cowan Jr. G
16 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo George Mason 5-1 313263
home team logo 6 Maryland 5-0 434386
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Team Stats
away team logo George Mason 5-1 74.4 PPG 47.2 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo 6 Maryland 5-0 80.5 PPG 45.8 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
12
A. Wilson F 11.0 PPG 8.8 RPG 1.6 APG 41.2 FG%
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 12.3 PPG 4.0 RPG 5.5 APG 39.5 FG%
Top Scorers
12
A. Wilson F 19 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 16 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
35.7 FG% 40.3
30.4 3PT FG% 27.3
66.7 FT% 78.9
George Mason
Starters
A. Wilson
J. Hartwell II
J. Greene
J. Miller
G. Calixte
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wilson 19 6 0 6/12 1/2 6/8 3 28 0 3 2 3 3
J. Hartwell II 13 1 3 4/10 2/5 3/5 3 35 1 0 1 1 0
J. Greene 11 7 4 4/16 2/9 1/2 2 33 3 0 3 1 6
J. Miller 6 2 1 2/5 0/2 2/2 5 22 0 0 2 0 2
G. Calixte 0 4 1 0/1 0/0 0/1 4 15 0 0 2 3 1
Starters
A. Wilson
J. Hartwell II
J. Greene
J. Miller
G. Calixte
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wilson 19 6 0 6/12 1/2 6/8 3 28 0 3 2 3 3
J. Hartwell II 13 1 3 4/10 2/5 3/5 3 35 1 0 1 1 0
J. Greene 11 7 4 4/16 2/9 1/2 2 33 3 0 3 1 6
J. Miller 6 2 1 2/5 0/2 2/2 5 22 0 0 2 0 2
G. Calixte 0 4 1 0/1 0/0 0/1 4 15 0 0 2 3 1
Bench
J. Douglas-Stanley
G. Mar
J. Oduro
X. Johnson
I. Boyd
J. Kier
J. Tempchin
B. Haidara
M. McCray
C. Konnor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Douglas-Stanley 6 0 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
G. Mar 4 5 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 1 15 0 0 1 2 3
J. Oduro 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 4 20 0 1 0 0 1
X. Johnson 2 4 3 0/3 0/2 2/4 3 30 0 0 1 0 4
I. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Haidara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McCray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Konnor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 30 13 20/56 7/23 16/24 26 200 4 4 12 10 20
Maryland
Starters
A. Cowan Jr.
A. Wiggins
J. Smith
R. Lindo Jr.
D. Morsell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Cowan Jr. 16 1 1 4/8 1/1 7/8 3 24 1 0 3 0 1
A. Wiggins 15 3 1 6/12 3/7 0/0 1 31 1 0 0 1 2
J. Smith 12 10 2 3/5 0/1 6/7 2 28 0 0 1 2 8
R. Lindo Jr. 5 4 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 2 13 0 1 1 1 3
D. Morsell 2 5 2 1/6 0/1 0/0 3 21 0 0 2 0 5
Starters
A. Cowan Jr.
A. Wiggins
J. Smith
R. Lindo Jr.
D. Morsell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Cowan Jr. 16 1 1 4/8 1/1 7/8 3 24 1 0 3 0 1
A. Wiggins 15 3 1 6/12 3/7 0/0 1 31 1 0 0 1 2
J. Smith 12 10 2 3/5 0/1 6/7 2 28 0 0 1 2 8
R. Lindo Jr. 5 4 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 2 13 0 1 1 1 3
D. Morsell 2 5 2 1/6 0/1 0/0 3 21 0 0 2 0 5
Bench
Ma. Mitchell
E. Ayala
D. Scott
S. Smith Jr.
H. Hart
T. Valmon
R. Mona
W. Clark
Ma. Mitchell
J. Tomaic
C. Marial
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ma. Mitchell 12 8 0 2/5 0/0 8/12 1 10 0 2 1 4 4
E. Ayala 8 1 3 2/7 0/4 4/5 2 25 0 0 1 0 1
D. Scott 7 5 0 2/5 1/2 2/2 0 16 0 0 0 4 1
S. Smith Jr. 6 0 1 2/4 0/2 2/2 1 11 0 0 0 0 0
H. Hart 3 0 2 1/5 1/4 0/0 3 9 0 0 1 0 0
T. Valmon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Mona 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
W. Clark 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Ma. Mitchell 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 2 2
J. Tomaic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Marial - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 41 12 25/62 6/22 30/38 19 200 2 4 10 14 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores