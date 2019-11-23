Stewart leads No. 25 Washington to 73-56 win over Montana
SEATTLE (AP) Isaiah Stewart scored 18 points in just 15 minutes, Jayden McDaniels added 14 points and No. 25 Washington beat Montana 73-56 on Friday night.
The Huskies (4-1) relentlessly went to the paint - whether their center was on the floor or not - and used their length to stymie the Grizzlies and force 20 turnovers. Washington outscored Montana 38-10 under the basket and drew 34 fouls, hitting 22 of 28 free throws to power to the win.
It was the second straight win for Washington, which is on a seven-game nonconference homestand.
Kendall Manuel scored 15 points and Sayeed Pridgett had 13 for Montana (1-4), which has lost three straight.
The Huskies started the game on a 9-0 run and had an 11-point lead with 6:55 to go in the first half. But Montana used a 14-3 spurt fueled by a stretch of 5-for-5 shooting stretch to tie the score at 29 on Pridgett's 10-foot jumper. The Huskies shot 1 for 10 to finish the half before Jamal Bey's driving layup at the buzzer gave Washington a 31-29 lead at the half.
The Grizzlies forced Stewart into his fourth foul just 1:15 into the second half, then took their first lead of the game when Pridgett hit a 3-pointer to make it 32-31 with 17:58 to go.
The Huskies held it together while Stewart sat on the bench, though, and he returned with 8:46 to go. He was a foul magnet in the paint, drawing two free throws 25 seconds after he re-entered. He also had a block less than a minute after hitting the floor.
He hit 5 of 6 free throws over the final stretch while his teammates slowly pulled away by holding Montana scoreless for 3:43.
McDaniel hit a floater to make it 52-43 with 9:28 left, then threw down a putback dunk and drew a foul at 5:54 to make it 61-46.
Nahziah Carter added 13 points and seven rebounds for Washington.
BIG PICTURE
Montana: The Grizzlies showed some pluck after losing at home Monday to NAIA opponent Montana Tech. Overmatched in size and depth, no one expected them to beat Washington. However, they were in it longer than predicted and now have a little momentum going into more size-appropriate competition.
Washington: The win didn't come easy - again - for the Huskies, but every minute on the court counts for Washington's inexperienced freshman as they prepare for a Dec. 8 showdown with Gonzaga.
UP NEXT
Montana: The Grizzlies will return home to play Texas Southern on Monday.
Washington: The Huskies continue a seven-game nonconference homestand with San Diego on Sunday night.
|34.8
|Min. Per Game
|34.8
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|5.8
|Reb. Per Game
|5.8
|56.4
|Field Goal %
|33.9
|33.3
|Three Point %
|22.2
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|77.3
|+ 2
|Kendal Manuel made layup, assist by Timmy Falls
|4.0
|+ 2
|Isaiah Stewart made layup, assist by Jaden McDaniels
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Quade Green
|36.0
|Kyle Owens missed jump shot
|38.0
|+ 1
|Jaden McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44.0
|+ 1
|Jaden McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Personal foul on Mack Anderson
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Washington
|41.0
|Kendal Manuel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|+ 2
|Isaiah Stewart made hook shot, assist by Hameir Wright
|52.0
|+ 2
|Timmy Falls made layup, assist by Josh Vazquez
|1:20
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|73
|Field Goals
|19-57 (33.3%)
|19-42 (45.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-22 (40.9%)
|0-11 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|35-46 (76.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|40
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|17
|26
|Team
|5
|6
|Assists
|13
|7
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|19
|21
|Fouls
|34
|18
|Technicals
|2
|2
|Team Stats
|Montana 1-4
|61.0 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|10.0 APG
|25 Washington 4-1
|64.3 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|K. Manuel G
|12.3 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|0.5 APG
|38.8 FG%
|
33
|I. Stewart F
|15.3 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|1.0 APG
|57.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Manuel G
|15 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|I. Stewart F
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|45.2
|
|
|40.9
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|76.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Manuel
|15
|2
|3
|6/17
|2/8
|1/1
|2
|38
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Pridgett
|13
|3
|0
|5/10
|2/3
|1/2
|5
|29
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2
|T. Falls
|4
|1
|4
|1/3
|0/2
|2/3
|4
|24
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Owens
|4
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|21
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Carter-Hollinger
|3
|6
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|22
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Vazquez
|9
|2
|2
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|4
|31
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|E. Egun
|6
|6
|3
|2/6
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|16
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|M. Anderson
|2
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Samuelson
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Gaskin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Brown III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Steadman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Selcuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Briceno
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|24
|13
|19/57
|9/22
|9/13
|34
|200
|7
|0
|19
|7
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Stewart
|18
|2
|1
|5/7
|0/1
|8/9
|4
|15
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. McDaniels
|14
|6
|3
|4/9
|0/2
|6/8
|3
|37
|1
|2
|5
|2
|4
|N. Carter
|13
|7
|0
|4/8
|0/1
|5/7
|5
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|Q. Green
|9
|5
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|5/6
|0
|26
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|H. Wright
|5
|8
|3
|0/4
|0/3
|5/8
|2
|33
|2
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Timmins
|7
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|20
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|J. Bey
|7
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|29
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|E. Hardy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Tsohonis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Barnard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crandall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Penn-Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Geron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Neubauer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lundeen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Battle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|34
|7
|19/42
|0/11
|35/46
|18
|200
|8
|5
|21
|8
|26
