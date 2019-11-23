MNTNA
Stewart leads No. 25 Washington to 73-56 win over Montana

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) Isaiah Stewart scored 18 points in just 15 minutes, Jayden McDaniels added 14 points and No. 25 Washington beat Montana 73-56 on Friday night.

The Huskies (4-1) relentlessly went to the paint - whether their center was on the floor or not - and used their length to stymie the Grizzlies and force 20 turnovers. Washington outscored Montana 38-10 under the basket and drew 34 fouls, hitting 22 of 28 free throws to power to the win.

It was the second straight win for Washington, which is on a seven-game nonconference homestand.

Kendall Manuel scored 15 points and Sayeed Pridgett had 13 for Montana (1-4), which has lost three straight.

The Huskies started the game on a 9-0 run and had an 11-point lead with 6:55 to go in the first half. But Montana used a 14-3 spurt fueled by a stretch of 5-for-5 shooting stretch to tie the score at 29 on Pridgett's 10-foot jumper. The Huskies shot 1 for 10 to finish the half before Jamal Bey's driving layup at the buzzer gave Washington a 31-29 lead at the half.

The Grizzlies forced Stewart into his fourth foul just 1:15 into the second half, then took their first lead of the game when Pridgett hit a 3-pointer to make it 32-31 with 17:58 to go.

The Huskies held it together while Stewart sat on the bench, though, and he returned with 8:46 to go. He was a foul magnet in the paint, drawing two free throws 25 seconds after he re-entered. He also had a block less than a minute after hitting the floor.

He hit 5 of 6 free throws over the final stretch while his teammates slowly pulled away by holding Montana scoreless for 3:43.

McDaniel hit a floater to make it 52-43 with 9:28 left, then threw down a putback dunk and drew a foul at 5:54 to make it 61-46.

Nahziah Carter added 13 points and seven rebounds for Washington.

BIG PICTURE

Montana: The Grizzlies showed some pluck after losing at home Monday to NAIA opponent Montana Tech. Overmatched in size and depth, no one expected them to beat Washington. However, they were in it longer than predicted and now have a little momentum going into more size-appropriate competition.

Washington: The win didn't come easy - again - for the Huskies, but every minute on the court counts for Washington's inexperienced freshman as they prepare for a Dec. 8 showdown with Gonzaga.

UP NEXT

Montana: The Grizzlies will return home to play Texas Southern on Monday.

Washington: The Huskies continue a seven-game nonconference homestand with San Diego on Sunday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Pridgett
4 G
J. McDaniels
4 F
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
56.4 Field Goal % 33.9
33.3 Three Point % 22.2
75.0 Free Throw % 77.3
+ 2 Kendal Manuel made layup, assist by Timmy Falls 4.0
+ 2 Isaiah Stewart made layup, assist by Jaden McDaniels 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Quade Green 36.0
  Kyle Owens missed jump shot 38.0
+ 1 Jaden McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 44.0
+ 1 Jaden McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws 44.0
  Personal foul on Mack Anderson 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Washington 41.0
  Kendal Manuel missed 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
+ 2 Isaiah Stewart made hook shot, assist by Hameir Wright 52.0
+ 2 Timmy Falls made layup, assist by Josh Vazquez 1:20
Team Stats
Points 56 73
Field Goals 19-57 (33.3%) 19-42 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 0-11 (0.0%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 35-46 (76.1%)
Total Rebounds 29 40
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 17 26
Team 5 6
Assists 13 7
Steals 7 8
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 19 21
Fouls 34 18
Technicals 2 2
away team logo
2
K. Manuel G
15 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
33
I. Stewart F
18 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Montana 1-4 292756
home team logo 25 Washington 4-1 314273
Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Seattle, WA
Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Seattle, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Montana 1-4 61.0 PPG 36.3 RPG 10.0 APG
home team logo 25 Washington 4-1 64.3 PPG 39.3 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
2
K. Manuel G 12.3 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.5 APG 38.8 FG%
33
I. Stewart F 15.3 PPG 7.8 RPG 1.0 APG 57.4 FG%
Top Scorers
2
K. Manuel G 15 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
33
I. Stewart F 18 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
33.3 FG% 45.2
40.9 3PT FG% 0.0
69.2 FT% 76.1
Montana
Starters
K. Manuel
S. Pridgett
T. Falls
K. Owens
D. Carter-Hollinger
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Manuel 15 2 3 6/17 2/8 1/1 2 38 0 0 1 0 2
S. Pridgett 13 3 0 5/10 2/3 1/2 5 29 2 0 5 1 2
T. Falls 4 1 4 1/3 0/2 2/3 4 24 2 0 2 0 1
K. Owens 4 2 1 1/6 0/1 2/3 3 21 1 0 1 1 1
D. Carter-Hollinger 3 6 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 5 22 1 0 3 2 4
Washington
Starters
I. Stewart
J. McDaniels
N. Carter
Q. Green
H. Wright
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Stewart 18 2 1 5/7 0/1 8/9 4 15 0 0 2 1 1
J. McDaniels 14 6 3 4/9 0/2 6/8 3 37 1 2 5 2 4
N. Carter 13 7 0 4/8 0/1 5/7 5 30 0 0 2 1 6
Q. Green 9 5 0 2/6 0/2 5/6 0 26 0 0 3 1 4
H. Wright 5 8 3 0/4 0/3 5/8 2 33 2 1 4 2 6
