No. 23 Villanova holds off Saint Joseph's surge, wins 78-66
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Villanova nearly came undone completing an exhausting stretch of three games in six days against regional rivals.
Instead, the Wildcats found a final burst of energy, and that spoiled a frantic rally by their Main Line neighbors.
Saddiq Bey scored 22 points, Collin Gillespie had 20 and No. 23 Villanova held off a second-half comeback from Saint Joseph's to win 78-66 Saturday.
Villanova (7-2) led 41-25 at halftime, but Saint Joseph's Ryan Daly scored 22 of his 32 points after halftime to get the Hawks within 65-62 with 4:03 left. The Wildcats responded with a 13-4 run to end it.
''This will be good for us,'' Villanova coach Jay Wright said. ''We've gone through a really tough stretch here, and we really haven't had a chance to practice. Now, we'll get a gap where we can work on some things. And it's always good when you can work on it after a win.''
Justin Moore added 14 points and Jermaine Samuels had 12 for Villanova. The Wildcats have won 28 of 29 against Big 5 opponents since 2012.
The Hawks have lost seven straight overall and eight consecutive against Villanova since 2011. Daly was the only Saint Joseph's player with more than eight points.
''I'd much rather not had the 32 points if we ended up winning the game,'' Daly said. ''That was the most important thing, and it didn't happen.''
Saint Joseph's got within three on two occasions in the second half, including after Daly's two free throws with 4:08 left.
The Wildcats pulled away thanks to 8-for-8 shooting from the foul line in the last 2:11.
''We had a lot of tough games like this last year that helped us out,'' Bey said. ''These games help you mature.''
BIG PICTURE
Villanova: After a 2-0 week and winning three straight over Big 5 opponents, Villanova will likely remain in the AP Top 25 somewhere around their current ranking. The team has two games - Saturday against Delaware in Newark, a Dec. 21 home game against Kansas - before starting Big East play on Dec. 30 against Xavier.
Saint Joseph's: The Hawks - in their first season under coach Billy Lange - showed some signs of life despite poor shooting.
''There are no such things as moral victories,'' Lange said. ''However, I've kept a notebook that asks if we played hard that I fill out when I get into my car or on the bus after a game. And clearly, we did that today against a national championship program.''
UP NEXT
Villanova: The Wildcats are off until next Saturday when they play Delaware in the Never Forget Tribute at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Saint Joseph's: The Hawks travel to Temple on Tuesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|20.9
|Pts. Per Game
|20.9
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|8.4
|Reb. Per Game
|8.4
|47.1
|Field Goal %
|42.2
|38.9
|Three Point %
|28.3
|82.8
|Free Throw %
|74.6
|Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
|14.0
|Chereef Knox missed jump shot
|16.0
|+ 1
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on Rahmir Moore
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|28.0
|Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|+ 1
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made free throw
|40.0
|Shooting foul on Myles Douglas
|40.0
|+ 2
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made hook shot
|40.0
|Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|50.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|66
|Field Goals
|27-55 (49.1%)
|25-65 (38.5%)
|3-Pointers
|4-17 (23.5%)
|5-24 (20.8%)
|Free Throws
|20-22 (90.9%)
|11-13 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|32
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|24
|16
|Team
|2
|6
|Assists
|8
|10
|Steals
|2
|8
|Blocks
|7
|0
|Turnovers
|8
|10
|Fouls
|13
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|23 Villanova 7-2
|81.0 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|18.1 APG
|Saint Joseph's 2-8
|72.0 PPG
|44.6 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|49.1
|FG%
|38.5
|
|
|23.5
|3PT FG%
|20.8
|
|
|90.9
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Bey
|22
|9
|2
|7/13
|0/2
|8/8
|2
|38
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|C. Gillespie
|20
|1
|2
|6/12
|2/7
|6/6
|4
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Samuels
|12
|7
|0
|4/7
|2/5
|2/3
|1
|33
|0
|3
|0
|1
|6
|J. Robinson-Earl
|7
|8
|1
|2/9
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|35
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|C. Swider
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moore
|14
|2
|1
|7/11
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|B. Slater
|3
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Antoine
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Saunders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hoehn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arcidiacono
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|34
|8
|27/55
|4/17
|20/22
|13
|200
|2
|7
|8
|10
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Daly
|32
|5
|3
|11/22
|0/5
|10/11
|2
|39
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|C. Brown
|8
|4
|0
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|30
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|L. Edwards
|7
|7
|0
|3/11
|1/6
|0/0
|3
|30
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|M. Douglas
|7
|4
|3
|3/10
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|29
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|R. Moore
|3
|3
|2
|1/6
|0/2
|1/2
|5
|32
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Knox
|5
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Freeman
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Longpre
|2
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Ashley
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Funk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Foster Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|26
|10
|25/65
|5/24
|11/13
|21
|200
|8
|0
|10
|10
|16
-
ILL
3MD55
48
2nd 4:32 ESP2
-
UNF
PEAY80
84
2nd 52.0
-
CINCY
XAVIER64
71
2nd 21.0 FS1
-
NH
QUINN67
71
2nd 20.0
-
JAXST
ALAM61
63
OT 24.0
-
NCCU
CHARSO43
45
2nd 7:50
-
15MEMP
UAB31
44
2nd 15:26 CBSSN
-
ARKLR
NTEXAS21
31
1st 7:33
-
NORFLK
HAMP17
12
1st 7:13
-
SEMO
DRAKE43
37
1st 0.0
-
FRESNO
25UTAHST24
27
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
BCU
JVILLE32
49
1st 0.0
-
FLA
24BUTLER62
76
Final
-
NJTECH
UCF65
78
Final
-
PSU
6OHIOST74
106
Final
-
12ARIZ
18BAYLOR58
63
Final
-
WVU
STJOHN68
70
Final
-
CUSE
GATECH97
63
Final
-
STETSON
VMI61
88
Final
-
LAFAY
CORN62
59
Final
-
MAINE
CCTST66
64
Final
-
IUPUI
BALLST54
102
Final
-
LIU
ARMY85
72
Final
-
CARVER
CIT40
108
Final
-
EMICH
DTROIT55
51
Final
-
FIU
KENSAW84
81
Final
-
STFRAN
MASLOW63
94
Final
-
SFTRPA
UMBC63
60
Final
-
UMASS
HARV55
89
Final
-
BC
ND73
72
Final
-
NCAT
BRAD52
83
Final
-
INDST
WRIGHT84
77
Final/OT
-
YOUNG
WMICH64
66
Final
-
BU
BING79
84
Final/OT
-
QUIN
LOYCHI59
90
Final
-
CSBAK
MISS67
83
Final
-
NCST
WAKE91
82
Final
-
PRESBY
SCST68
80
Final
-
LSALLE
DREXEL71
63
Final
-
MANH
FORD54
53
Final/OT
-
LONGWD
MORGAN65
73
Final
-
CHARLO
NCWILM76
57
Final
-
MIAOH
EVAN87
101
Final
-
NEVADA
AF100
85
Final
-
HOFSTRA
STBON45
73
Final
-
NEB
CREIGH76
95
Final
-
ARKST
TULSA66
63
Final
-
UNLV
BYU50
83
Final
-
UCSB
TXARL72
68
Final
-
RICE
LAMAR60
73
Final
-
23NOVA
STJOES78
66
Final
-
NMEXST
WASHST54
63
Final
-
SILL
USM69
72
Final
-
OAK
BGREEN65
68
Final
-
UTVALL
SUTAH72
73
Final
-
DAVID
NEAST70
63
Final
-
NCASHV
WCAR77
78
Final
-
NMEX
WYO79
65
Final
-
DEL
GWASH56
66
Final
-
FDU
8UK52
83
Final
-
CONTX
TEXSO47
85
Final
-
LOYMD
MOUNT64
48
Final
-
NCGRN
RADFRD60
58
Final
-
IPFW
ILLCHI49
62
Final
-
WISGB
EILL80
93
Final
-
STMARYT
TXAMCC53
81
Final
-
GAST
MERCER73
61
Final
-
IND
WISC64
84
Final
-
TXSA
TEXST77
71
Final
-
CAL
SNCLRA52
71
Final
-
CARK
UTAH67
98
Final
-
UOP
LNGBCH0
0134 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
MOREHD
ILLST0
0138.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
HAWAII
13OREG0
0135.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm PACN
-
ROBERT
FGC0
0127.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
CSTCAR
WINTHR0
0143 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
TOWSON
UVM0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
20COLO
2KANSAS0
0138.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
GWEBB
WOFF0
0133 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
AMER
GMASON0
0138 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
BROWN
STNYBRK0
0135.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CLEVST
KENTST0
0132.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
ALBANY
BUCK0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
YALE
LEHIGH0
0130.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
MARIST
NAVY0
0110.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
ARK
WKY0
0137 O/U
+2
7:30pm CBSSN
-
MIZZOU
TEMPLE0
0127 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm ESPU
-
MTSU
MURYST0
0143 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
TRNTX
UIW0
0
8:00pm
-
NILL
UCDAV0
0131 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
ETNST
NDAKST0
0134 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
SAMFORD
HOUBP0
0165.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
ODU
VCU0
0128.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
DALCHRI
ABIL0
0
8:00pm
-
WCLIFF
WEBER0
0
9:00pm
-
ARKPB
UTEP0
0121.5 O/U
-26
9:00pm
-
SACST
CSFULL0
0121.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
MARQET
KSTATE0
0133 O/U
-1
9:00pm ESP2
-
COLOST
BOISE0
0141 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
LALAF
ARIZST0
0151.5 O/U
-16.5
9:30pm PACN
-
GTOWN
SMU0
0142 O/U
-4
9:30pm ESPU
-
GRAM
LOYMRY0
0131.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
SIENA
CPOLY0
0141 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
CALBPTST
UCIRV0
0145.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
HOLY
USD0
0144.5 O/U
-14
10:00pm
-
PORT
SEATTLE0
0134 O/U
-5
10:00pm