No. 23 Villanova holds off Saint Joseph's surge, wins 78-66

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Villanova nearly came undone completing an exhausting stretch of three games in six days against regional rivals.

Instead, the Wildcats found a final burst of energy, and that spoiled a frantic rally by their Main Line neighbors.

Saddiq Bey scored 22 points, Collin Gillespie had 20 and No. 23 Villanova held off a second-half comeback from Saint Joseph's to win 78-66 Saturday.

Villanova (7-2) led 41-25 at halftime, but Saint Joseph's Ryan Daly scored 22 of his 32 points after halftime to get the Hawks within 65-62 with 4:03 left. The Wildcats responded with a 13-4 run to end it.

''This will be good for us,'' Villanova coach Jay Wright said. ''We've gone through a really tough stretch here, and we really haven't had a chance to practice. Now, we'll get a gap where we can work on some things. And it's always good when you can work on it after a win.''

Justin Moore added 14 points and Jermaine Samuels had 12 for Villanova. The Wildcats have won 28 of 29 against Big 5 opponents since 2012.

The Hawks have lost seven straight overall and eight consecutive against Villanova since 2011. Daly was the only Saint Joseph's player with more than eight points.

''I'd much rather not had the 32 points if we ended up winning the game,'' Daly said. ''That was the most important thing, and it didn't happen.''

Saint Joseph's got within three on two occasions in the second half, including after Daly's two free throws with 4:08 left.

The Wildcats pulled away thanks to 8-for-8 shooting from the foul line in the last 2:11.

''We had a lot of tough games like this last year that helped us out,'' Bey said. ''These games help you mature.''

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: After a 2-0 week and winning three straight over Big 5 opponents, Villanova will likely remain in the AP Top 25 somewhere around their current ranking. The team has two games - Saturday against Delaware in Newark, a Dec. 21 home game against Kansas - before starting Big East play on Dec. 30 against Xavier.

Saint Joseph's: The Hawks - in their first season under coach Billy Lange - showed some signs of life despite poor shooting.

''There are no such things as moral victories,'' Lange said. ''However, I've kept a notebook that asks if we played hard that I fill out when I get into my car or on the bus after a game. And clearly, we did that today against a national championship program.''

UP NEXT

Villanova: The Wildcats are off until next Saturday when they play Delaware in the Never Forget Tribute at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Saint Joseph's: The Hawks travel to Temple on Tuesday night.

Key Players
J. Robinson-Earl
24 F
R. Daly
1 G
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
20.9 Pts. Per Game 20.9
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
47.1 Field Goal % 42.2
38.9 Three Point % 28.3
82.8 Free Throw % 74.6
  Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey 14.0
  Chereef Knox missed jump shot 16.0
+ 1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Rahmir Moore 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 28.0
  Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
+ 1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made free throw 40.0
  Shooting foul on Myles Douglas 40.0
+ 2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made hook shot 40.0
  Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 50.0
Team Stats
Points 78 66
Field Goals 27-55 (49.1%) 25-65 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 4-17 (23.5%) 5-24 (20.8%)
Free Throws 20-22 (90.9%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 36 32
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 24 16
Team 2 6
Assists 8 10
Steals 2 8
Blocks 7 0
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 13 21
Technicals 0 0
41
S. Bey F
22 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
1
R. Daly G
32 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 23 Villanova 7-2 413778
home team logo Saint Joseph's 2-8 254166
Team Stats
away team logo 23 Villanova 7-2 81.0 PPG 41.8 RPG 18.1 APG
home team logo Saint Joseph's 2-8 72.0 PPG 44.6 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
41
S. Bey F 16.0 PPG 5.5 RPG 2.5 APG 54.5 FG%
1
R. Daly G 20.9 PPG 8.4 RPG 4.8 APG 41.2 FG%
Top Scorers
41
S. Bey F 22 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
1
R. Daly G 32 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
49.1 FG% 38.5
23.5 3PT FG% 20.8
90.9 FT% 84.6
Villanova
Starters
S. Bey
C. Gillespie
J. Samuels
J. Robinson-Earl
C. Swider
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Bey 22 9 2 7/13 0/2 8/8 2 38 0 0 1 1 8
C. Gillespie 20 1 2 6/12 2/7 6/6 4 28 0 0 3 0 1
J. Samuels 12 7 0 4/7 2/5 2/3 1 33 0 3 0 1 6
J. Robinson-Earl 7 8 1 2/9 0/1 3/3 1 35 1 2 0 5 3
C. Swider 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 11 0 1 1 1 2
Bench
J. Moore
B. Slater
D. Cosby-Roundtree
B. Antoine
C. Daniels
T. Saunders
K. Hoehn
C. Arcidiacono
E. Dixon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Moore 14 2 1 7/11 0/1 0/0 1 30 0 0 3 1 1
B. Slater 3 2 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 2 19 1 1 0 0 2
D. Cosby-Roundtree 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
B. Antoine 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
C. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoehn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 34 8 27/55 4/17 20/22 13 200 2 7 8 10 24
Saint Joseph's
Starters
R. Daly
C. Brown
L. Edwards
M. Douglas
R. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Daly 32 5 3 11/22 0/5 10/11 2 39 2 0 3 0 5
C. Brown 8 4 0 3/7 2/4 0/0 3 30 2 0 2 1 3
L. Edwards 7 7 0 3/11 1/6 0/0 3 30 1 0 2 5 2
M. Douglas 7 4 3 3/10 1/3 0/0 4 29 2 0 2 2 2
R. Moore 3 3 2 1/6 0/2 1/2 5 32 1 0 0 2 1
Bench
C. Knox
T. Freeman
A. Longpre
D. Ashley
T. Funk
G. Foster Jr.
G. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Knox 5 2 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 3 24 0 0 1 0 2
T. Freeman 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
A. Longpre 2 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
D. Ashley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Funk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Foster Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 26 10 25/65 5/24 11/13 21 200 8 0 10 10 16
