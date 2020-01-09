WASH
Stanford uses late rally to subdue Washington 61-55

  • AP
  • Jan 09, 2020

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Tyrell Terry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with under two minutes to play and Stanford overcame a 12-point deficit to stun Washington 61-55 on Thursday night.

Daejon Davis scored 12 points, including a game-tying 3-pointer, all in the second half for the Cardinal (13-2, 2-1 Pac-12), who have won six of seven. Spencer Jones scored 14, Oscar da Silva and Terry each had 11.

Jaden McDaniels produced his first career double-double with 18 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for the Huskies (11-5, 1-2), who were held scoreless over the final 3:12.

Nahziah Carter added 16 points and Isaiah Stewart was held to a season-low four points, his first game under 12 points.

Stanford outscored Washington 26-8 over the final 11 minutes.

Elijah Hardy made his first career start in place of Quade Green, who was declared academically ineligible earlier Thursday. The Oakland native was part of a rotation at the point that also included McDaniels and Hamier Wright, among others.

Stanford needed its own rotation in the post in an effort to combat Washington's superior size advantage on both ends of the court. da Silva, Lukas Kisunas, Jaiden Delaire, Jones and Terry were each called for two fouls in the first half.

Isaac White and James Keefe were also utilized inside as the Cardinal fumbled around looking for ways to score. They shot 27.6% from the field and were 3-of-14 from long range in the first half.

The Huskies led by as many as 12 before White hit an off-balance 3-pointer from the corner to bring Stanford within 28-20 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies will be learning to play without Green. He recorded his eighth consecutive double-figure scoring game against USC on Sunday and has a turnover-to-assist ratio of 2.3 to 1. Green, who can still practice with the team, could potentially return in late March depending on whether Washington plays in a postseason tournament and how far it advances. Winter quarter at the school is scheduled to end on March 20, the week the NCAA Tournament begins.

Stanford: Junior guard Daejon Davis appeared to sustain a head injury about seven minutes into the game. After remaining on his back for a few minutes he was led straight to the locker room with a towel pressed against the right side of his face. He returned to the game just before halftime.

UP NEXT

Washington: Plays at California on Saturday.

Stanford: Hosts Washington State on Saturday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 55 61
Field Goals 20-52 (38.5%) 22-57 (38.6%)
3-Pointers 3-17 (17.6%) 11-30 (36.7%)
Free Throws 12-25 (48.0%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 46 32
Offensive 16 7
Defensive 25 22
Team 5 3
Assists 5 17
Steals 8 10
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 20 15
Fouls 18 23
Technicals 0 0
J. McDaniels F
18 PTS, 15 REB, 1 AST
S. Jones F
14 PTS, 1 REB
Washington
Starters
J. McDaniels
N. Carter
H. Wright
I. Stewart
E. Hardy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McDaniels 18 15 1 7/13 1/5 3/4 2 38 0 1 3 4 11
N. Carter 16 3 0 6/14 2/6 2/6 5 33 1 0 4 2 1
H. Wright 4 6 1 1/4 0/2 2/2 3 28 1 0 2 3 3
I. Stewart 4 5 0 2/8 0/0 0/2 4 26 1 3 3 1 4
E. Hardy 2 1 3 1/7 0/4 0/0 1 31 3 0 3 0 1
Bench
N. Roberts
J. Bey
S. Timmins
T. Rice
Q. Barnard
Q. Green
J. Crandall
R. Sorn
J. Brooks
B. Penn-Johnson
J. Geron
N. Neubauer
R. Lundeen
M. Tsohonis
R. Battle
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Roberts 7 8 0 2/5 0/0 3/7 2 18 1 1 3 6 2
J. Bey 4 2 0 1/1 0/0 2/4 1 21 1 0 2 0 2
S. Timmins 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
T. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Barnard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crandall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Sorn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Penn-Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Geron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Neubauer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lundeen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tsohonis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Battle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 41 5 20/52 3/17 12/25 18 200 8 5 20 16 25
Stanford
Starters
S. Jones
D. Davis
O. da Silva
T. Terry
B. Wills
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Jones 14 1 0 5/14 4/9 0/0 4 31 1 1 2 0 1
D. Davis 12 3 5 4/11 2/6 2/5 2 27 2 0 2 1 2
O. da Silva 11 7 2 4/7 0/1 3/4 3 26 3 0 1 0 7
T. Terry 11 9 6 4/11 3/8 0/0 4 37 0 0 4 1 8
B. Wills 0 3 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 25 2 0 3 0 3
Bench
J. Keefe
I. White
J. Delaire
L. Kisunas
K. Pugh
R. Herenton
S. Beskind
K. Fitzmorris
N. Begovich
D. Begovich
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Keefe 7 5 0 3/5 0/0 1/3 3 17 1 2 0 4 1
I. White 6 0 1 2/5 2/5 0/0 1 27 1 0 0 0 0
J. Delaire 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 2 1 0
L. Kisunas 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 1 0 0
K. Pugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beskind - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Begovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Begovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 29 17 22/57 11/30 6/12 23 200 10 3 15 7 22
