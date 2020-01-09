Stanford uses late rally to subdue Washington 61-55
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Tyrell Terry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with under two minutes to play and Stanford overcame a 12-point deficit to stun Washington 61-55 on Thursday night.
Daejon Davis scored 12 points, including a game-tying 3-pointer, all in the second half for the Cardinal (13-2, 2-1 Pac-12), who have won six of seven. Spencer Jones scored 14, Oscar da Silva and Terry each had 11.
Jaden McDaniels produced his first career double-double with 18 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for the Huskies (11-5, 1-2), who were held scoreless over the final 3:12.
Nahziah Carter added 16 points and Isaiah Stewart was held to a season-low four points, his first game under 12 points.
Stanford outscored Washington 26-8 over the final 11 minutes.
Elijah Hardy made his first career start in place of Quade Green, who was declared academically ineligible earlier Thursday. The Oakland native was part of a rotation at the point that also included McDaniels and Hamier Wright, among others.
Stanford needed its own rotation in the post in an effort to combat Washington's superior size advantage on both ends of the court. da Silva, Lukas Kisunas, Jaiden Delaire, Jones and Terry were each called for two fouls in the first half.
Isaac White and James Keefe were also utilized inside as the Cardinal fumbled around looking for ways to score. They shot 27.6% from the field and were 3-of-14 from long range in the first half.
The Huskies led by as many as 12 before White hit an off-balance 3-pointer from the corner to bring Stanford within 28-20 at the half.
BIG PICTURE
Washington: The Huskies will be learning to play without Green. He recorded his eighth consecutive double-figure scoring game against USC on Sunday and has a turnover-to-assist ratio of 2.3 to 1. Green, who can still practice with the team, could potentially return in late March depending on whether Washington plays in a postseason tournament and how far it advances. Winter quarter at the school is scheduled to end on March 20, the week the NCAA Tournament begins.
Stanford: Junior guard Daejon Davis appeared to sustain a head injury about seven minutes into the game. After remaining on his back for a few minutes he was led straight to the locker room with a towel pressed against the right side of his face. He returned to the game just before halftime.
UP NEXT
Washington: Plays at California on Saturday.
Stanford: Hosts Washington State on Saturday.
---
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis
|16.0
|Elijah Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|+ 1
|Daejon Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Daejon Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Daejon Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Nahziah Carter
|24.0
|Offensive rebound by Hameir Wright
|27.0
|Nahziah Carter missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Nahziah Carter missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Nahziah Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Personal foul on Bryce Wills
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|61
|Field Goals
|20-52 (38.5%)
|22-57 (38.6%)
|3-Pointers
|3-17 (17.6%)
|11-30 (36.7%)
|Free Throws
|12-25 (48.0%)
|6-12 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|32
|Offensive
|16
|7
|Defensive
|25
|22
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|5
|17
|Steals
|8
|10
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|20
|15
|Fouls
|18
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Washington 11-5
|73.6 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Stanford 13-2
|72.0 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|J. McDaniels F
|13.3 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|2.5 APG
|41.8 FG%
|
14
|S. Jones F
|9.4 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|0.6 APG
|44.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. McDaniels F
|18 PTS
|15 REB
|1 AST
|S. Jones F
|14 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|38.5
|FG%
|38.6
|
|
|17.6
|3PT FG%
|36.7
|
|
|48.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McDaniels
|18
|15
|1
|7/13
|1/5
|3/4
|2
|38
|0
|1
|3
|4
|11
|N. Carter
|16
|3
|0
|6/14
|2/6
|2/6
|5
|33
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1
|H. Wright
|4
|6
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|28
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|I. Stewart
|4
|5
|0
|2/8
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|26
|1
|3
|3
|1
|4
|E. Hardy
|2
|1
|3
|1/7
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|31
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Roberts
|7
|8
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|3/7
|2
|18
|1
|1
|3
|6
|2
|J. Bey
|4
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|21
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|S. Timmins
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Barnard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crandall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Penn-Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Geron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Neubauer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lundeen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Tsohonis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Battle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|41
|5
|20/52
|3/17
|12/25
|18
|200
|8
|5
|20
|16
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Jones
|14
|1
|0
|5/14
|4/9
|0/0
|4
|31
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|D. Davis
|12
|3
|5
|4/11
|2/6
|2/5
|2
|27
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|O. da Silva
|11
|7
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|26
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|T. Terry
|11
|9
|6
|4/11
|3/8
|0/0
|4
|37
|0
|0
|4
|1
|8
|B. Wills
|0
|3
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|25
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Keefe
|7
|5
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|17
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|I. White
|6
|0
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Delaire
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|L. Kisunas
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Pugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Herenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Beskind
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fitzmorris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Begovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Begovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|29
|17
|22/57
|11/30
|6/12
|23
|200
|10
|3
|15
|7
|22
